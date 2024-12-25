Almanac - Wednesday December 25, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 25th of December of 2024

December 25 is the 360th day of the year

six days remain until the end of the year.

84 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:23:39 am

and sunset will be at 4:57:38 pm.

Sundown tonight is the first night of Hanukah

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:10:38 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54°F.

The first high tide will be at 6:16 am at 5.71 feet

The next low tide at 1:36 pm at 0.78 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:12 pm at 3.87 feet

The Moon is currently 26 going on 25 percent visible

It’s a waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days next Monday the 30th of December of 2024 at 2:27 pm

Today is Christmas Day

National "Kiss the Cook" Day

National Pumpkin Pie Day

No "L" Day

Also known as A'phabet Day

Children's Day (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Republic of Congo)

Tulsi Pujan Diwas (India)

Constitution Day (Taiwan)

Good Governance Day (India)

Quaid-e-Azam's Day (Pakistan)

Takanakuy (Chumbivilcas Province, Peru)

Tomorrow is the first day of Kwanzaa; tomorrow’s principle is Umoja, Unity.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1583 – Orlando Gibbons, English organist and composer (d. 1625)

1642 – Isaac Newton, English physicist and mathematician (d. 1727

1771 – Dorothy Wordsworth, English diarist and poet (d. 1855)

1821 – Clara Barton, American nurse and humanitarian, founder of the American Red Cross (d. 1912)

1872 – Helena Rubinstein, Polish-American businesswoman and philanthropist (d. 1965)

1876 – Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Indian-Pakistani lawyer and politician, 1st Governor-General of Pakistan (d. 1948)

1886 – Kid Ory, American trombonist and bandleader (d. 1973)

1887 – Conrad Hilton, American entrepreneur (d. 1979)

1899 – Humphrey Bogart, American actor (d. 1957)

1907 – Cab Calloway, American singer-songwriter and bandleader (d. 1994)

1908 – Quentin Crisp, English author and illustrator (d. 1999)

1918 – Anwar Sadat, Egyptian lieutenant and politician, 3rd President of Egypt, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1981)

1924 – Rod Serling, American screenwriter and producer, created The Twilight Zone (d. 1975)

1924 – Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indian poet and politician, 10th Prime Minister of India (d. 2018)

1925 – Carlos Castaneda, Peruvian-American anthropologist and author (d. 1998)

1943 – Jacqui McShee, English singer

1945 – Noel Redding, English singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2003)

1946 – Jimmy Buffett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (d. 2023)

1948 – Merry Clayton, American singer and actress

1949 – Sissy Spacek, American actress

1950 – Karl Rove, American political strategist and activist

1954 – Annie Lennox, Scottish singer-songwriter and pianist

1957 – Shane MacGowan, English-Irish singer-songwriter (d. 2023)

1958 – Rickey Henderson, American baseball player and coach (d. 2024)

1961 – Íngrid Betancourt, Colombian political scientist and politician

1971 – Justin Trudeau, Canadian educator and politician, 23rd Prime Minister of Canada

…and on this day in history….

336 – First documentary sign of Christmas celebration in Rome.

1758 – Halley's Comet is sighted by Johann Georg Palitzsch, confirming Edmund Halley's prediction of its passage. This was the first passage of a comet predicted ahead of time.

1815 – The Handel and Haydn Society, oldest continually performing arts organization in the United States, gives its first performance.

1826 – The Eggnog Riot at the United States Military Academy concludes after beginning the previous evening.

1914 – World War I: A series of unofficial truces occur across the Western Front to celebrate Christmas.

1977 – Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin meets in Egypt with its president Anwar Sadat.

1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as President of the Soviet Union (the union itself is dissolved the next day). Ukraine's referendum is finalized and Ukraine officially leaves the Soviet Union.

2003 – The ill-fated Beagle 2 probe, released from the Mars Express spacecraft on December 19, stops transmitting shortly before its scheduled landing.

2021 – The James Webb Space Telescope is launched.