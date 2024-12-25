© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Wednesday December 25, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published December 25, 2024 at 7:55 AM PST
Pumpkin pie
Lizdatigz
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Pumpkin pie

Today is Wednesday, the 25th of December of 2024

December 25 is the 360th day of the year

six days remain until the end of the year.

84 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:23:39 am

and sunset will be at 4:57:38 pm.

Sundown tonight is the first night of Hanukah

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:10:38 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54°F.

The first high tide will be at 6:16 am at 5.71 feet

The next low tide at 1:36 pm at 0.78 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:12 pm at 3.87 feet

The Moon is currently 26 going on 25 percent visible

It’s a waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days next Monday the 30th of December of 2024 at 2:27 pm

Today is Christmas Day

National "Kiss the Cook" Day

National Pumpkin Pie Day

No "L" Day

Also known as A'phabet Day

Children's Day (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Republic of Congo)

Tulsi Pujan Diwas (India)

Constitution Day (Taiwan)

Good Governance Day (India)

Quaid-e-Azam's Day (Pakistan)

Takanakuy (Chumbivilcas Province, Peru)

Tomorrow is the first day of Kwanzaa; tomorrow’s principle is Umoja, Unity.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1583Orlando Gibbons, English organist and composer (d. 1625)

1642Isaac Newton, English physicist and mathematician (d. 1727

1771Dorothy Wordsworth, English diarist and poet (d. 1855)

1821Clara Barton, American nurse and humanitarian, founder of the American Red Cross (d. 1912)

1872Helena Rubinstein, Polish-American businesswoman and philanthropist (d. 1965)

1876Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Indian-Pakistani lawyer and politician, 1st Governor-General of Pakistan (d. 1948)

1886 – Kid Ory, American trombonist and bandleader (d. 1973)

1887Conrad Hilton, American entrepreneur (d. 1979)

1899Humphrey Bogart, American actor (d. 1957)

1907Cab Calloway, American singer-songwriter and bandleader (d. 1994)

1908Quentin Crisp, English author and illustrator (d. 1999)

1918Anwar Sadat, Egyptian lieutenant and politician, 3rd President of Egypt, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1981)

1924Rod Serling, American screenwriter and producer, created The Twilight Zone (d. 1975)

1924 – Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indian poet and politician, 10th Prime Minister of India (d. 2018)

1925Carlos Castaneda, Peruvian-American anthropologist and author (d. 1998)

1943 – Jacqui McShee, English singer

1945 – Noel Redding, English singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2003)

1946Jimmy Buffett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (d. 2023)

1948Merry Clayton, American singer and actress

1949 – Sissy Spacek, American actress

1950 – Karl Rove, American political strategist and activist

1954Annie Lennox, Scottish singer-songwriter and pianist

1957 – Shane MacGowan, English-Irish singer-songwriter (d. 2023)

1958 – Rickey Henderson, American baseball player and coach (d. 2024)

1961Íngrid Betancourt, Colombian political scientist and politician

1971 – Justin Trudeau, Canadian educator and politician, 23rd Prime Minister of Canada

…and on this day in history….

336 – First documentary sign of Christmas celebration in Rome.

1758Halley's Comet is sighted by Johann Georg Palitzsch, confirming Edmund Halley's prediction of its passage. This was the first passage of a comet predicted ahead of time.

1815 – The Handel and Haydn Society, oldest continually performing arts organization in the United States, gives its first performance.

1826 – The Eggnog Riot at the United States Military Academy concludes after beginning the previous evening.

1914World War I: A series of unofficial truces occur across the Western Front to celebrate Christmas.

1977 – Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin meets in Egypt with its president Anwar Sadat.

1991Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as President of the Soviet Union (the union itself is dissolved the next day). Ukraine's referendum is finalized and Ukraine officially leaves the Soviet Union.

2003 – The ill-fated Beagle 2 probe, released from the Mars Express spacecraft on December 19, stops transmitting shortly before its scheduled landing.

2021 – The James Webb Space Telescope is launched.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance