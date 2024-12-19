© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday December 19, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published December 19, 2024 at 6:26 AM PST
Apple, carrot, oatmeal muffins with cream cheese icing for #ldsconf breakfast.
Kim Siever
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Apple, carrot, oatmeal muffins with cream cheese icing for #ldsconf breakfast.

Today is Thursday the 19th of December of 2024

December 19 is the 354th day of the year

12 days remain until the end of the year.

2 days until winter begins

Winter Solstice will occur early Saturday morning December 21, 2024 at 1:21 AM Pacific Time

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:20:56 am

and sunset will be at 4:54:13 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:07:34 pm

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52.3°F.

The first high tide will be at 2:25 am at 5.07 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:20 am at 3.16 feet

The next high tide at 12:40 pm at 5.64 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:27 pm at -0.35 feet

The Moon is currently 80% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 22nd of December of 2024 at 2:18 pm

Today is….

Holly Day

Look for an Evergreen Day

National Emo Day

National Hard Candy Day

National Oatmeal Muffin Day

National Regifting Day

Today is also….

Goa Liberation Day (Goa, India)

National Heroes and Heroines Day (Anguilla)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1899Martin Luther King Sr., American pastor, missionary, and activist (d. 1984)

1906Leonid Brezhnev, Ukrainian-Russian marshal, engineer, and politician, 4th Head of State of the Soviet Union (d. 1982)

1910Jean Genet, French novelist, playwright, and poet (d. 1986)

1915Édith Piaf, French singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1963)

1918Professor Longhair, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)

1920 – David Susskind, American talk show host and producer (d. 1987)

1924 – Cicely Tyson, American actress (d. 2021)

1940Phil Ochs, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1941 – Maurice White, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1942Cornell Dupree, American guitarist (d. 2011)

1944 – Richard Leakey, Kenyan paleontologist and politician (d. 2022)

1944 – Tim Reid, American actor and director

1980Jake Gyllenhaal, American actor and producer

1987 – Ronan Farrow, American activist, journalist, and lawyer

…and on this day in history….

1932BBC World Service begins broadcasting as the BBC Empire Service.

1974Nelson Rockefeller is sworn in as Vice President of the United States under President Gerald Ford under the provisions of the Twenty-fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1986Mikhail Gorbachev, leader of the Soviet Union, releases Andrei Sakharov and his wife from exile in Gorky.

1998 – President Bill Clinton is impeached by the United States House of Representatives, becoming the second president of the United States to be impeached.

1999Space Shuttle Discovery is launched on STS-103, the third Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission.

2012Park Geun-hye is elected the first female president of South Korea.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance