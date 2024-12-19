Almanac - Thursday December 19, 2024

Today is Thursday the 19th of December of 2024

December 19 is the 354th day of the year

12 days remain until the end of the year.

2 days until winter begins

Winter Solstice will occur early Saturday morning December 21, 2024 at 1:21 AM Pacific Time

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:20:56 am

and sunset will be at 4:54:13 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:07:34 pm

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52.3°F.

The first high tide will be at 2:25 am at 5.07 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:20 am at 3.16 feet

The next high tide at 12:40 pm at 5.64 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:27 pm at -0.35 feet

The Moon is currently 80% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 22nd of December of 2024 at 2:18 pm

Today is….

Holly Day

Look for an Evergreen Day

National Emo Day

National Hard Candy Day

National Oatmeal Muffin Day

National Regifting Day

Today is also….

Goa Liberation Day (Goa, India)

National Heroes and Heroines Day (Anguilla)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1899 – Martin Luther King Sr., American pastor, missionary, and activist (d. 1984)

1906 – Leonid Brezhnev, Ukrainian-Russian marshal, engineer, and politician, 4th Head of State of the Soviet Union (d. 1982)

1910 – Jean Genet, French novelist, playwright, and poet (d. 1986)

1915 – Édith Piaf, French singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1963)

1918 – Professor Longhair, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)

1920 – David Susskind, American talk show host and producer (d. 1987)

1924 – Cicely Tyson, American actress (d. 2021)

1940 – Phil Ochs, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1941 – Maurice White, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1942 – Cornell Dupree, American guitarist (d. 2011)

1944 – Richard Leakey, Kenyan paleontologist and politician (d. 2022)

1944 – Tim Reid, American actor and director

1980 – Jake Gyllenhaal, American actor and producer

1987 – Ronan Farrow, American activist, journalist, and lawyer

…and on this day in history….

1932 – BBC World Service begins broadcasting as the BBC Empire Service.

1974 – Nelson Rockefeller is sworn in as Vice President of the United States under President Gerald Ford under the provisions of the Twenty-fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1986 – Mikhail Gorbachev, leader of the Soviet Union, releases Andrei Sakharov and his wife from exile in Gorky.

1998 – President Bill Clinton is impeached by the United States House of Representatives, becoming the second president of the United States to be impeached.

1999 – Space Shuttle Discovery is launched on STS-103, the third Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission.

2012 – Park Geun-hye is elected the first female president of South Korea.