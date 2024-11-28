Almanac - Thursday November 28, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 28th of November of 2024,

November 28 is the 333rd day of the year

33 days remain until the end of the year.

23 days until winter begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:04:23 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:32 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 47 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:57:57 am.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park San Francisco today is 54.9°F.

the first low tide will be at 2:05 am at 2.42 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:11 am at 6.01 feet

The next low tide at 3:17 pm at 0.03 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:59 pm at 4.42 feet

The Moon is currently 7 going on 6% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 30th of November of 2024 at 10:21 pm

Today is….

Family Health History Day

It's Letter Writing Day

Make Your Own Head Day

National Day of Mourning

National French Toast Day

Red Planet Day

Thanksgiving Day

Turkey-Free Thanksgiving

Turkey Leftover Day

Unthanksgiving Day

Today is also….

Albanian Flag Day, celebrate the independence of Albania from Turkey in 1912, the first Albanian flag raise by Skanderbeg in 1443, and for the new parliamentary constitution in 1998.

Bedfordshire day is celebrated in the county of Bedfordshire to celebrate the birth of John Bunyan

Bukovina Day (Romania)

Heroes' Day (Sri Lanka)

Hōonkō (Japan)

Independence Day (Mauritania), celebrate the independence of Mauritania from France in 1960.

Independence Day (Panama), celebrate the independence of Panama from Spain in 1821.

Navy Day (Iran)

Proclamation of Independence Day (East Timor), celebrate the independence of East Timor from Portugal in 1975.

Republic Day (Burundi)

Republic Day (Chad)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1631 – Abraham Brueghel, Flemish Baroque painter (d. 1690)

1632 – Jean-Baptiste Lully, Italian-French composer and manager (d. 1687)

1820 – Friedrich Engels, German-English philosopher, economist, and journalist (d. 1895)

1904 – Nancy Mitford, English journalist and author (d. 1973)

1908 – Claude Lévi-Strauss, Belgian-French anthropologist and ethnologist (d. 2009)

1929 – Berry Gordy, American songwriter and producer, founded Motown Records

1932 – Gato Barbieri, Argentinian saxophonist and composer (d. 2016)

1936 – Gary Hart, American lawyer and politician, 6th United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland

1943 – Randy Newman, American singer-songwriter, composer, and pianist

1944 – Rita Mae Brown, American novelist, poet, and screenwriter

1949 – Paul Shaffer, Canadian-American singer, keyboard player, and bandleader

1962 – Jon Stewart, American comedian, actor, and television host

…..and on this day in history…..

1582 – In Stratford-upon-Avon, William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway pay a £40 (equivalent to £14,557 in 2023) bond in lieu of posting wedding banns, which enables them to marry immediately.

1811 – Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73, premieres at the Gewandhaus in Leipzig.

1814 – The Times of London becomes the first newspaper to be produced on a steam-powered printing press, built by the German team of Koenig & Bauer.

1843 – Ka Lā Hui (Hawaiian Independence Day): The Kingdom of Hawaii is officially recognized by the United Kingdom and France as an independent nation.

1893 – Women's suffrage in New Zealand concludes with the 1893 New Zealand general election.

1919 – Lady Astor is elected as a Member of the Parliament of the United Kingdom. She is the first woman to sit in the House of Commons. (Countess Markievicz, the first to be elected, refused to sit.)

1943 – World War II: Tehran Conference: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin meet in Tehran, Iran, to discuss war strategy.

1989 – Cold War: Velvet Revolution: In the face of protests, the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia announces it will give up its monopoly on political power.

1990 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigns as leader of the Conservative Party and, therefore, as Prime Minister. She is succeeded in both positions by John Major.