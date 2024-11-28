Almanac - Thursday November 28, 2024
Today is Thursday, the 28th of November of 2024,
November 28 is the 333rd day of the year
33 days remain until the end of the year.
23 days until winter begins
the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:04:23 am
and sunset will be at 4:51:32 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 47 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 11:57:57 am.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park San Francisco today is 54.9°F.
the first low tide will be at 2:05 am at 2.42 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:11 am at 6.01 feet
The next low tide at 3:17 pm at 0.03 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:59 pm at 4.42 feet
The Moon is currently 7 going on 6% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 30th of November of 2024 at 10:21 pm
Today is….
Today is also….
Albanian Flag Day, celebrate the independence of Albania from Turkey in 1912, the first Albanian flag raise by Skanderbeg in 1443, and for the new parliamentary constitution in 1998.
Bedfordshire day is celebrated in the county of Bedfordshire to celebrate the birth of John Bunyan
Independence Day (Mauritania), celebrate the independence of Mauritania from France in 1960.
Independence Day (Panama), celebrate the independence of Panama from Spain in 1821.
Proclamation of Independence Day (East Timor), celebrate the independence of East Timor from Portugal in 1975.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1631 – Abraham Brueghel, Flemish Baroque painter (d. 1690)
1632 – Jean-Baptiste Lully, Italian-French composer and manager (d. 1687)
1820 – Friedrich Engels, German-English philosopher, economist, and journalist (d. 1895)
1904 – Nancy Mitford, English journalist and author (d. 1973)
1908 – Claude Lévi-Strauss, Belgian-French anthropologist and ethnologist (d. 2009)
1929 – Berry Gordy, American songwriter and producer, founded Motown Records
1932 – Gato Barbieri, Argentinian saxophonist and composer (d. 2016)
1936 – Gary Hart, American lawyer and politician, 6th United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland
1943 – Randy Newman, American singer-songwriter, composer, and pianist
1944 – Rita Mae Brown, American novelist, poet, and screenwriter
1949 – Paul Shaffer, Canadian-American singer, keyboard player, and bandleader
1962 – Jon Stewart, American comedian, actor, and television host
…..and on this day in history…..
1582 – In Stratford-upon-Avon, William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway pay a £40 (equivalent to £14,557 in 2023) bond in lieu of posting wedding banns, which enables them to marry immediately.
1811 – Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73, premieres at the Gewandhaus in Leipzig.
1814 – The Times of London becomes the first newspaper to be produced on a steam-powered printing press, built by the German team of Koenig & Bauer.
1843 – Ka Lā Hui (Hawaiian Independence Day): The Kingdom of Hawaii is officially recognized by the United Kingdom and France as an independent nation.
1893 – Women's suffrage in New Zealand concludes with the 1893 New Zealand general election.
1919 – Lady Astor is elected as a Member of the Parliament of the United Kingdom. She is the first woman to sit in the House of Commons. (Countess Markievicz, the first to be elected, refused to sit.)
1943 – World War II: Tehran Conference: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin meet in Tehran, Iran, to discuss war strategy.
1989 – Cold War: Velvet Revolution: In the face of protests, the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia announces it will give up its monopoly on political power.
1990 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigns as leader of the Conservative Party and, therefore, as Prime Minister. She is succeeded in both positions by John Major.