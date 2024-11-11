Almanac - Monday November 11, 2024

Today is Monday, the 11th of November of 2024,

November 11 is the 316th day of the year

50 days remain until the end of the year.

40 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:46:44 am

and sunset will be at 5:00:25 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 13 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:53:34 am.

The first low tide was early this morning at 12:05 am at 0.34 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:55 am at 5.58 feet

The next low tide at 1:05 pm at 1.52 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 6:49 pm at 4.86 feet

The Moon is currently 74.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days Friday the 15th of November of 2024 at 1:29 pm

Today is…

Veterans Day

Air Day

Death/Duty Day

National Metal Day

National Sundae Day

Origami Day

Pocky Day

Singles' Day

World Orphans Day

National Pizza With The Works Except Anchovies Day

National French Dip Day

National Chicken Soup For The Soul Day

11-11-11 is the name of not one but two different horror films

Today is also….

End of World War I-related observances:

Armistice Day in New Zealand, France, Belgium and Serbia

National Independence Day in Poland, commemorates the anniversary of Poland's assumption of independent statehood in 1918

Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, including Australia and Canada

Veterans Day, called Armistice Day until 1954, when it was rededicated to honor American military (Army, Navy, Marine, and Air Force) veterans in the United States

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Angola from Portugal in 1975.

Independence of Cartagena in Colombia

Lāčplēsis Day, celebrates the victory over the Bermontians at the Battle of Riga in 1919. In Latvia

Opening of carnival, in German called "Karneval"/"Fasching", on 11-11, at 11:11 in Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries

In addition, today is….

Birthday of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck in Bhutan

Children's Day in Croatia

National Education Day in India

Republic Day on The Maldives

Singles' Day in China

St. Martin's Day in Sint Maarten, Kingdom of the Netherlands

Women's Day in Belgium

Pepero Day in South Korea

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1821 – Fyodor Dostoevsky, Russian novelist, short story writer, essayist, and philosopher (d. 1881)

1868 – Édouard Vuillard, French painter and academic (d. 1940)

1899 – Pat O'Brien, American actor (d. 1983)

1904 – Alger Hiss, American lawyer and convicted spy (d. 1996)

1909 – Robert Ryan, American actor (d. 1973)

1915 – William Proxmire, American soldier, journalist, and politician (d. 2005)

1922 – Kurt Vonnegut, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 2007

1925 – Jonathan Winters, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1927 – Mose Allison, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2016)

1928 – Carlos Fuentes, Mexican novelist and essayist (d. 2012)

1929 – LaVern Baker, American singer (d. 1997)

1940 – Barbara Boxer, American journalist and politician

1945 – Daniel Ortega, Nicaraguan politician, President of Nicaragua

1953 – Marshall Crenshaw, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Mary Gaitskill, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer.

1955 – Dave Alvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Christian Schwarzenegger, Swiss criminologist and academic

1960 – Stanley Tucci, American actor and director

1962 – Demi Moore, American actress, director, and producer

1974 – Leonardo DiCaprio, American actor and producer

1986 – Jon Batiste, American singer and pianist

….and on this day in history….

1675 – Gottfried Leibniz demonstrates integral calculus for the first time to find the area under the graph of y = ƒ(x).

1889 – The State of Washington is admitted as the 42nd state of the United States.

1911 – Many cities in the Midwestern United States break their record highs and lows on the same day as a strong cold front rolls through.

1918 – World War I: Germany signs an armistice agreement with the Allies in a railroad car in the forest of Compiègne.

1918 – Józef Piłsudski assumes supreme military power in Poland – symbolic first day of Polish independence.

1926 – The United States Numbered Highway System is established.

1965 – Southern Rhodesia's Prime Minister Ian Smith unilaterally declares the colony independent as the unrecognised state of Rhodesia.

1975 – Independence of Angola.

1992 – The General Synod of the Church of England votes to allow women to become priests.

1993 – A sculpture honoring women who served in the Vietnam War is dedicated at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.