Almanac - Friday September 27, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published September 27, 2024 at 6:27 AM PDT
Clark Farms Creamery is a multigenerational dairy farm in Delhi, New York. Their chocolate milk, among other products, are known throughout the area.(USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres)
Farm Production and Conservation, photo by Preston Keres
/
U.S. Department of Agriculture

Clark Farms Creamery is a multigenerational dairy farm in Delhi, New York. Their chocolate milk, among other products, are known throughout the area.(USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres)

September 27 is the 271st day of the year

95 days remain until the end of the year.

85 days until winter begins

Today Friday, 27th of September of 2024,

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:02:41 am

and sunset will be at 6:56:53 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 54 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:59:47 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 63.7°F.

the first low tide was at 2:04 am at 0.15 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:03 am at 5.14 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:17 pm at 2.78 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight 7:45 pm.

The Moon is currenlty 23.5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon and an Annular Solar Eclipse in 5 days on Wednesday the 2nd of October of 2024 at 11:49 am

Today is….

Ancestor Appreciation Day

German Butterbrot Day

Hug a Vegetarian Day

Love Note Day

Morning Show Hosts Day

National BRAVE Day

National Chocolate Milk Day

National Corned Beef Hash Day

National Crush a Can Day

National Day of Forgiveness

National Doodle Day (UK)

National Gay Men's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Native American Day

Save the Koala Day

Sport Purple for Platelets Day

Today is also….

Consumación de la Independencia (Mexico)

French Community Holiday (French community of Belgium)

Independence Day (Turkmenistan), celebrates the independence of Turkmenistan from USSR in 1991.

Meskel (Ethiopian and Eritrean Orthodox Church, following Julian calendar, September 28 on leap years)

Polish Underground State's Day (Poland)

World Tourism Day (International)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1722Samuel Adams, American philosopher and politician, fourth Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1803)

1896 – Sam Ervin, American soldier and politician (d. 1985)

1917Louis Auchincloss, American novelist and essayist (d. 2010)

1917 – Carl Ballantine, American magician and actor (d. 2009)

1924 – Bud Powell, American pianist and composer (d. 1966)

1936Don Cornelius, American television host and producer (d. 2012)

1942Dith Pran, Cambodian photographer and journalist (d. 2008)

1943 – Randy Bachman, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Meat Loaf, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2022)

1958Shaun Cassidy, American actor, singer, producer, and screenwriter

1966Debbie Wasserman Schultz, American politician

1972 – Gwyneth Paltrow, American actress, blogger, and businesswoman

1981Sophie Crumb, American author and illustrator

1984 – Avril Lavigne, Canadian singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer

1987 – Olga Puchkova, Russian tennis player

2002Jenna Ortega, American actress[53]

…and on this day in history….

1066William the Conqueror and his army set sail from the mouth of the Somme river, beginning the Norman conquest of England.

1777 – American Revolution: Lancaster, Pennsylvania becomes the capital of the United States for one day after Congress evacuates Philadelphia.

1903 – "Wreck of the Old 97": an American rail disaster, in which 11 people are killed; it later becomes the subject of a popular ballad.

1962 – Rachel Carson's book Silent Spring is published, inspiring an environmental movement and the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

1975 – The last use of capital punishment in Spain sparks worldwide protests.

1988 – The National League for Democracy is formed by Aung San Suu Kyi and others to fight dictatorship in Myanmar.

1998 – The Google internet search engine retroactively claims this date as its birthday.

2008 – CNSA astronaut Zhai Zhigang becomes the first Chinese person to perform a spacewalk.

2019 – Over two million people participated in worldwide strikes to protest climate change across 2,400 locations worldwide.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
