Almanac - Friday September 20, 2024

Today is Friday, the 20th of September of 2024,

September 20 is the 264th day of the year

102 days remain until the end of the year.

2 days until autumn begins

46 days (really 45 days and 17 hours) until Election Day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:56:39 am

and sunset will be at 7:07:45 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 11 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:02:12 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 62.8°F.

The first high tide was at 12:53 am at 5.69 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:36 am at 1.18 feet

The next high tide at 12:51 pm at 6.56 feet

and the final low tide will be tonight at 7:24 pm at -0.17 feet

The Moon is currently 91.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 24th of September of 2024 at 11:50 am

Today is….

International Grenache Day

National Bakery Day

National Care for Kids Day

National Concussion Awareness Day

National Fried Rice Day

National Gibberish Day

National LGBTQ Veteran's Day

National Pepperoni Pizza Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

National Punch Day

National String Cheese Day

National Tradesmen Day

World Paella Day

Today is also….

Constitution Day (Nepal)

Independence Day of South Ossetia (not fully recognized)

National Youth Day (Thailand)

Oil Workers' Day (Azerbaijan)

Universal Children's Day (Germany)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

917 – Kyunyeo, Korean poet (d. 973)

1878 – Upton Sinclair, American novelist, critic, and essayist (d. 1968)

1899 – Leo Strauss, German-American political scientist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1973)

1910 – Dorothy Vaughan, American mathematician. Her story is told in the book and the movie Hidden Figures (d. 2008)

1917 – Red Auerbach, American basketball player and coach (d. 2006)

1920 – Jay Ward, American animator, producer, and screenwriter, founded Jay Ward Productions (d. 1989)

1921 – Chico Hamilton, American drummer, composer, and bandleader (d. 2013)

1927 – Red Mitchell, American bassist, composer, and poet (d. 1992)

1929 – Anne Meara, American actress and playwright (d. 2015)

1934 – Sophia Loren, Italian actress

2003 – Thomas Matthew Crooks, American attempted assassin of Donald Trump (d. 2024)

…. And on this day in history ….

1893 – Charles Duryea and his brother road-test the first American-made gasoline-powered automobile.

1946 – The first Cannes Film Festival is held, having been delayed for seven years due to World War II.

1962 – James Meredith, an African American, is temporarily barred from entering the University of Mississippi.

1973 – Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes tennis match at the Houston Astrodome.

1982 – NFL season: American football players in the National Football League begin a 57-day strike

1990 – South Ossetia declares its independence from Georgia.

2007 – Between 15,000 and 20,000 protesters march on Jena, Louisiana, United States, in support of six black youths who had been convicted of assaulting a white classmate.

2011 – The United States military ends its "don't ask, don't tell" policy, allowing gay men and women to serve openly for the first time.

2019 – Roughly four million people, mostly students, demonstrate across the world to address climate change. Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg from Sweden leads the demonstration in New York City.