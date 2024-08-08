Almanac - Thursday August 8, 2024

Today is Thursday, 8th of August of 2024,

August 8 is the 221st day of the year

145 days remain until the end of the year.

46 days until autumn begins

89 days (88 days 18 hours) until election day

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:20:04 am

and sunset will be at 8:09:35

We will have 13 hours and 49 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:49 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:12 am at 5.22 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:46 am at 0.66 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:28 pm at 5.26 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:21 pm at 2.14 feet

The Moon is currently 14.5% visible

It’s Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have a First Quarter on Monday August 12 at 8:18 am

August Eighth is the name of a 2012 Russian propaganda war film about the 2008 August War.

August 08 is the stage name of musician Ray Davon Jacobs

Today is….

National Pickleball Day

National Happiness Happens Day

Global Sleep Under the Stars Night

International Cat Day

National CBD Day

National Dollar Day

National Frozen Custard Day

National Mochi Day

National Spam Musubi Day

National Whataburger Day

National Zucchini Day

Odie Day

Scottish Wildcat Day

Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor's Porch Day

The Date to Create

Today is also….

Ceasefire Day (end of Iran–Iraq War) in Iraqi Kurdistan

Father's Day or Bā bā Day (爸爸節) (Bā Bā is Mandarin for "father" and "8-8") in Mongolia and Taiwan

Happiness Happens Day

Namesday of the Queen in Sweden

Nane Nane Day in Tanzania

Signal Troops Day in Ukraine

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

422 – Casper, ruler of the Maya city of Palenque

1879 – Bob Smith, American physician and surgeon, co-founded Alcoholics Anonymous (d. 1950)

1879 – Emiliano Zapata, Mexican general and politician (d. 1919)

1907 – Benny Carter, American saxophonist, trumpet player, and composer (d. 2003)

1919 – Dino De Laurentiis, Italian actor and producer (d. 2010)

1920 – Jimmy Witherspoon, American jump blues singer (d. 1997)

1921 – Webb Pierce, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1991)

1921 – Esther Williams, American swimmer and actress (d. 2013)

1925 – Alija Izetbegović, Bosnian lawyer and politician, 1st President of Bosnia and Herzegovina (d. 2003)

1932 – Mel Tillis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1933 – Joe Tex, American soul singer-songwriter (d. 1982)

1936 – Jan Pieńkowski, Polish-English author and illustrator (d. 2022)

1937 – Dustin Hoffman, American actor and director

1938 – Connie Stevens, American actress and businesswoman

1944 – John C. Holmes, American film actor (d. 1988)

1944 – John Renbourn, English-Scottish guitarist and songwriter (d. 2015)

1949 – Keith Carradine, American actor

1951 – Mohamed Morsi, Egyptian engineer, academic, and politician, 5th President of Egypt (d. 2019)

1951 – Randy Shilts, American journalist and author (d. 1994)

1961 – The Edge, British-Irish musician, singer and songwriter

1962 – Kool Moe Dee, American musician, singer and actor

1987 – Pierre Boulanger, French actor

1987 – Katie Leung, Scottish actress

….and on this day in history….

1709 – Bartolomeu de Gusmão demonstrates the lifting power of hot air in an audience before the king of Portugal in Lisbon, Portugal.

1786 – Mont Blanc on the French-Italian border is climbed for the first time by Jacques Balmat and Dr. Michel-Gabriel Paccard.

1876 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for his mimeograph.

1908 – Wilbur Wright makes his first flight at a racecourse at Le Mans, France. It is the Wright Brothers' first public flight.

1963 – Great Train Robbery: In England, a gang of 15 train robbers steal £2.6 million in bank notes.

1969 – At a zebra crossing in London, photographer Iain Macmillan takes the iconic photo that becomes the cover image of the Beatles' album Abbey Road.

1974 – President Richard Nixon, in a nationwide television address, announces his resignation from the office of the President of the United States effective noon the next day.

1988 – The first night baseball game in the history of Chicago's Wrigley Field (game was rained out in the fourth inning).

1990 – Iraq occupies Kuwait and the state is annexed to Iraq. This would lead to the Gulf War shortly afterward.

2022 – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executes a search warrant at former president Donald Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida.

2023 – 2023 Hawaii wildfires: 17,000 acres of land are burned and at least 101 people are killed, with two others missing, when a series of wildfires break out on the island of Maui in Hawaii.