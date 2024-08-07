Almanac - Wednesday August 7, 2024

Today Wednesday, 7th of August of 2024,

August 7 is the 220th day of the year

146 days remain until the end of the year.

46 days until autumn begins

90 days (89 days, 16 hours, etc.) until Election Day Tuesday November 5

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:19:12 am

and sunset will be at 8:10:45 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 51 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:58 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.5°F

The first high tide was at 12:32 am at 5.63 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:17 am at 0.21 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:03 pm at 5.18 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:36 pm at 2.31 feet

The Moon is currently 8.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 12th of August of 2024 at 8:19 am

Perseid Meteor Shower continues until August 24

The Northern Hemisphere’s summertime meteor shower peaks around the night of Sunday August 11th

I understand the best place to see the meteor shower is in the Northeastern sky at high elevations and away from big cities

Today is…..

Aged Care Employee Day in Australia

Beach Party Day

Mom's Equal Pay Day

National Lighthouse Day

National Psychiatric Technician Appreciation Day

National Sea Serpent Day

Particularly Preposterous Packaging Day

Professional Speakers Day

Purple Heart Day

Raspberries 'n Cream Day

Today is also….

Assyrian Martyrs Day in the Assyrian community

Battle of Boyacá Day in Colombia

Emancipation Day in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Republic Day in Ivory Coast

Youth Day in Kiribati

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1876 – Mata Hari, Dutch dancer and spy (d. 1917)

1890 – Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, American author and activist (d. 1964)

1904 – Ralph Bunche, American political scientist, academic, and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1971)

1921 – Manitas de Plata, French guitarist (d. 2014)

1926 – Stan Freberg, American puppeteer, voice actor, and singer (d. 2015)

1935 – Rahsaan Roland Kirk, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1977)

1942 – Garrison Keillor, American humorist, novelist, short story writer, and radio host

1942 – Caetano Veloso, Brazilian singer-songwriter, writer and producer

1942 – B. J. Thomas, American singer (d. 2021)

1944 – Robert Mueller, American soldier and lawyer, 6th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

1949 – Walid Jumblatt, Lebanese journalist and politician

1950 – Rodney Crowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Jonathan Pollard, Israeli spy

1960 – David Duchovny, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1962 – Alison Brown, American banjo player, songwriter, and producer

1975 – Charlize Theron, South African actress

1978 – Cirroc Lofton, American actor

….and on this day in history….

1909 – Alice Huyler Ramsey and three friends become the first women to complete a transcontinental auto trip, taking 59 days to travel from New York, New York to San Francisco, California.

1944 – IBM dedicates the first program-controlled calculator, the Automatic Sequence Controlled Calculator (known best as the Harvard Mark I).

1947 – Thor Heyerdahl's balsa wood raft, the Kon-Tiki, smashes into the reef at Raroia in the Tuamotu Islands after a 101-day, 7,000 kilometres (4,300 mi) journey across the Pacific Ocean in an attempt to prove that pre-historic peoples could have traveled from South America.

1970 – In Bay Area history, Judge Harold Haley is taken hostage in his courtroom at the Marin County Civic Center and killed during an effort to free George Jackson from police custody.

1974 – Philippe Petit performs a high wire act between the twin towers of the World Trade Center 1,368 feet (417 m) in the air.

1978 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter declares a federal emergency at Love Canal due to toxic waste that had been disposed of negligently.

1987 – Cold War: Lynne Cox becomes the first person to swim from the United States to the Soviet Union, crossing the Bering Strait from Little Diomede Island in Alaska to Big Diomede in the Soviet Union.

2007 – At AT&T Park, Barry Bonds hits his 756th career home run to surpass Hank Aaron's 33-year-old record.