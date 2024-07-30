Almanac - Tuesday July 30, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 30th of July of 2024

July 30 is the 212th day of the year

154 days remain until the end of the year.

54 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:12:23 am

and sunset will be at 8:19:13 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 6 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:48 pm.

the first low tide was at 1:58 am at 0.01 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:52 am at 4.33 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:02 pm at 3.16 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:12 pm at 6.61 feet

The Moon is currently 24.9% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 4th of August of 2024 at 4:13 am

Today is….

NationalClimb A Mountain Day

Father-in-Law Day

International Day of Friendship

National Cheesecake Day

National Support Public Education Day

National Whistleblower Appreciation Day

Paperback Book Day

Share a Hug Day

World Day against Trafficking in Persons

World Snorkeling Day

Today is also….

Feast of the Throne in Morocco

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Vanuatu from the United Kingdom and France in 1980.

Día del Amigo in Paraguay

Martyrs Day in South Sudan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to sing “happy birthday” to….

1470 – Hongzhi, emperor of the Ming dynasty (d. 1505)

1751 – Maria Anna Mozart, Austrian pianist (d. 1829)

1818 – Emily Brontë, English novelist and poet (d. 1848)

1863 – Henry Ford, American engineer and businessman, founded the Ford Motor Company (d. 1947)

1890 – Casey Stengel, American baseball player and manager (d. 1975)

1927 – Victor Wong, American actor (d. 2001)

1929 – Sid Krofft, Canadian-American puppeteer and producer

1934 – Bud Selig, 9th Major League Baseball Commissioner

1936 – Buddy Guy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Peter Bogdanovich, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2022)

1940 – Patricia Schroeder, American lawyer and politician (d. 2023)

1941 – Paul Anka, Canadian singer-songwriter and actor

1947 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian-American bodybuilder, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of California

1948 – Jean Reno, Moroccan-French actor

1948 – Otis Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Duck Baker, American guitarist

1957 – Bill Cartwright, American basketball player and coach

1958 – Kate Bush, English singer-songwriter and producer

1961 – Laurence Fishburne, American actor and producer

1964 – Vivica A. Fox, American actress

1970 – Christopher Nolan, English-American director, producer, and screenwriter

1974 – Hilary Swank, American actress and producer

1980 – Seth Avett, American folk-rock singer-songwriter and musician

….and on this day in history….

762 – Baghdad is founded.

1859 – First ascent of Grand Combin, one of the highest summits in the Alps.

1863 – Valuev Circular banned the publication of religious, educational and training books in Ukrainian in the Russian Empire.

1865 – The steamboat Brother Jonathan sinks off the coast of Crescent City, California, killing 225 passengers, the deadliest shipwreck on the Pacific Coast of the U.S. at the time.

1930 – In Montevideo, Uruguay wins the first FIFA World Cup.

1956 – A joint resolution of the U.S. Congress is signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, authorizing In God We Trust as the U.S. national motto.

1962 – The Trans-Canada Highway, the then longest national highway in the world, is officially opened.

1965 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Social Security Act of 1965 into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid.

1974 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard Nixon releases subpoenaed White House recordings after being ordered to do so by the Supreme Court of the United States.

1975 – Jimmy Hoffa disappears from the parking lot of the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, at about 2:30 p.m. He is never seen or heard from again.

1978 – The 730: Okinawa Prefecture changes its traffic on the right-hand side of the road to the left-hand side.

1980 – Vanuatu gains independence.

2003 – In Mexico, the last 'old style' Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the assembly line.

2003 – Three years after the death the last Pyrenean ibex, Celia, a clone of her is born only to subsequently die from lung defects. Within minutes, the Pyrenean ibex becomes the first and so-far only species to have ever gone de-extinct as well as go extinct twice.