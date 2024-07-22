Almanac - Monday July 22, 2024

Today is Monday, the 22nd of July of 2024,

July 22 is the 204th day of the year

162 days remain until the end of the year.

62 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:05:51 am

and sunset will be at 8:26:09 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 20 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:16:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.8°F.

the first low tide will be at 6:20 am at -1.29 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 1:21 pm at 5.11 feet

The next low tide at 6:06 pm at 2.79 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:59 pm at 6.7 feet

The Moon is currently 98.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

Yesterday was the Full Moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Saturday the 27th of July of 2024 at 7:51 pm

Today is….

Hammock Day

Lion's Share Day

National BLT Sandwich Day

National Mango Day

National Penuche Fudge Day

National Ratcatcher's Day

Pi Approximation Day

Doonerism Spay, spaynerism doon, spoonerism day….

Summer Leisure Day

NATIONAL FRAGILE X AWARENESS DAY

Today is also….

Birthday of the Late King Sobhuza in Eswatini

National Press Day in Azerbaijan

Revolution Day in The Gambia

Sarawak Independence Day in Sarawak, Malaysia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1849 – Emma Lazarus, American poet and educator (d. 1887)

1882 – Edward Hopper, American painter and etcher (d. 1967)

1890 – Rose Kennedy, American philanthropist (d. 1995)

1908 – Amy Vanderbilt, American author (d. 1974)

1923 – Bob Dole, American soldier, lawyer, and politician (d. 2021)

1928 – Orson Bean, American actor (d. 2020)

1932 – Oscar de la Renta, Dominican-American fashion designer (d. 2014)

1932 – Tom Robbins, American novelist

1940 – Alex Trebek, Canadian-American game show host and producer (d. 2020)

1941 – Vaughn Bodē, American illustrator (d. 1975)

1941 – George Clinton, American singer-songwriter and producer

1943 – Bobby Sherman, American singer-songwriter and actor

1946 – Danny Glover, American actor, director, and producer

1947 – Albert Brooks, American actor, comedian, director, and screenwriter

1947 – Don Henley, American singer-songwriter and drummer

1954 – Al Di Meola, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1955 – Willem Dafoe, American actor

1960 – John Leguizamo, Colombian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – David Spade, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1972 – Colin Ferguson, Canadian actor, director, and producer

1973 – Rufus Wainwright, American-Canadian singer-songwriter

1988 – George Santos, American politician

1992 – Selena Gomez, American singer and actress

….and on this day in history….

1598 – William Shakespeare's play, The Merchant of Venice, is entered on the Stationers' Register. By decree of Queen Elizabeth, the Stationers' Register licensed printed works, giving the Crown tight control over all published material.

1796 – Surveyors of the Connecticut Land Company name an area in Ohio "Cleveland" after Gen. Moses Cleaveland, the superintendent of the surveying party.

1833 – The Slavery Abolition Act passes in the British House of Commons, initiating the gradual abolition of slavery in most parts of the British Empire.

1893 – Katharine Lee Bates writes "America the Beautiful" after admiring the view from the top of Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs, Colorado.

1916 – Preparedness Day Bombing: In San Francisco, a bomb explodes on Market Street during a parade, killing ten and injuring 40.

1933 – Aviator Wiley Post returns to Floyd Bennett Field in New York City, completing the first solo flight around the world in seven days, 18 hours and 49 minutes.

1937 – New Deal: The United States Senate votes down President Franklin D. Roosevelt's proposal to add more justices to the Supreme Court of the United States.

1976 – Japan completes its last reparation to the Philippines for war crimes committed during imperial Japan's conquest of the country in the Second World War.

1977 – Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping is restored to power.

1983 – Martial law in Poland is officially revoked.

1990 – Greg LeMond, an American road racing cyclist, wins his third Tour de France after leading the majority of the race. It was LeMond's second consecutive Tour de France victory.

1992 – Near Medellín, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escapes from his luxury prison fearing extradition to the United States.

2019 – Chandrayaan-2, the second lunar exploration mission developed by Indian Space Research Organisation after Chandrayaan-1 is launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in a GSLV Mark III M1. It consists of a lunar orbiter, and also included the Vikram lander, and the Pragyan lunar rover