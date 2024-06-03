Almanac - Monday June 3, 2024

Today Monday, 3rd of June of 2024

June 3 is the 155th day of the year

211 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:48:29 am

and sunset will be at 8:28:28 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:28 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.3°F.

The first low tide was at 3:11 am at -0.28 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:38 am at 4.34 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:33 pm at 1.87 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:53 pm at 6.66 feet

The Moon is currently 11.6% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon 6th of June of 2024 at 5:38 am in 3 days

Today is….

Chimborazo Day, a celebration of the mountain in Ecuador

Impersonate Authority Day

Love Conquers All Day

National "Thank God It's Monday" Day

National Chocolate Macaroon Day

National Egg Day

National Itch Day

National Leave the Office Early Day

Repeat Day

World Cider Day

World Clubfoot Day

Today is also….

In the Roman Empire, it’s the Festival for the goddess Bellona.

Economist day (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Mabo Day (Australia)

Opium Suppression Movement Day (Taiwan)

World Bicycle Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1603 – Pietro Paolini, Italian painter (d. 1681)

1865 – George V of the United Kingdom (d. 1936)

1877 – Raoul Dufy, French painter and illustrator (d. 1953)

1897 – Memphis Minnie, American singer-songwriter (d. 1973)

1901 – Maurice Evans, English actor (d. 1989)

1904 – Charles R. Drew, American physician and surgeon (d. 1950)

1904 – Jan Peerce, American tenor and actor (d. 1984)

1906 – Josephine Baker, French actress, singer, and dancer; French Resistance operative (d. 1975)

1910 – Paulette Goddard, American actress and model (d. 1990)

1924 – Jimmy Rogers, American singer and guitarist (d. 1997)

1925 – Tony Curtis, American actor (d. 2010)

1926 – Allen Ginsberg, American poet (d. 1997)

1927 – Boots Randolph, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2007)

1929 – Chuck Barris, American game show host and producer (d. 2017)

1930 – Marion Zimmer Bradley, American author and poet (d. 1999)

1930 – Joe Coulombe, founder of Trader Joe's (d. 2020)

1931 – Raúl Castro, Cuban commander and politician, 18th President of Cuba

1936 – Larry McMurtry, American novelist and screenwriter (d. 2021)

1942 – Curtis Mayfield, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1999)

1950 – Suzi Quatro, American-English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Jill Biden, American educator, First Lady of the United States

1961 – Ed Wynne, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

…and on this day in history….

1889 – The first long-distance electric power transmission line in the United States is completed, running 14 miles (23 km) between a generator at Willamette Falls and downtown Portland, Oregon.

1937 – The Duke of Windsor marries Wallis Simpson.

1992 – Australian Aboriginal land rights are recognised in Mabo v Queensland (No 2), a case brought by Torres Strait Islander Eddie Mabo which led to the Native Title Act 1993 overturning the long-held colonial assumption of terra nullius.

2013 – The trial of United States Army private Chelsea Manning for leaking classified material to WikiLeaks begins in Fort Meade, Maryland.