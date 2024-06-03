© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac - Monday June 3, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published June 3, 2024 at 7:55 AM PDT
Robins nest eggs bird blue
Watts
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Robins nest eggs bird blue

Today Monday, 3rd of June of 2024
June 3 is the 155th day of the year

211 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:48:29 am

and sunset will be at 8:28:28 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:28 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.3°F.

The first low tide was at 3:11 am at -0.28 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:38 am at 4.34 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:33 pm at 1.87 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:53 pm at 6.66 feet

The Moon is currently 11.6% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon 6th of June of 2024 at 5:38 am in 3 days

Today is….

Chimborazo Day, a celebration of the mountain in Ecuador

Impersonate Authority Day

Love Conquers All Day

National "Thank God It's Monday" Day

National Chocolate Macaroon Day

National Egg Day

National Itch Day

National Leave the Office Early Day

Repeat Day

World Cider Day

World Clubfoot Day

Today is also….

In the Roman Empire, it’s the Festival for the goddess Bellona.

Economist day (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Mabo Day (Australia)

Opium Suppression Movement Day (Taiwan)

World Bicycle Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1603Pietro Paolini, Italian painter (d. 1681)

1865George V of the United Kingdom (d. 1936)

1877Raoul Dufy, French painter and illustrator (d. 1953)

1897Memphis Minnie, American singer-songwriter (d. 1973)

1901Maurice Evans, English actor (d. 1989)

1904Charles R. Drew, American physician and surgeon (d. 1950)

1904 – Jan Peerce, American tenor and actor (d. 1984)

1906 – Josephine Baker, French actress, singer, and dancer; French Resistance operative (d. 1975)

1910Paulette Goddard, American actress and model (d. 1990)

1924 – Jimmy Rogers, American singer and guitarist (d. 1997)

1925Tony Curtis, American actor (d. 2010)

1926Allen Ginsberg, American poet (d. 1997)

1927Boots Randolph, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2007)

1929 – Chuck Barris, American game show host and producer (d. 2017)

1930Marion Zimmer Bradley, American author and poet (d. 1999)

1930 – Joe Coulombe, founder of Trader Joe's (d. 2020)

1931 – Raúl Castro, Cuban commander and politician, 18th President of Cuba

1936Larry McMurtry, American novelist and screenwriter (d. 2021)

1942Curtis Mayfield, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1999)

1950 – Suzi Quatro, American-English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951Jill Biden, American educator, First Lady of the United States

1961 – Ed Wynne, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

…and on this day in history….

1889 – The first long-distance electric power transmission line in the United States is completed, running 14 miles (23 km) between a generator at Willamette Falls and downtown Portland, Oregon.

1937 – The Duke of Windsor marries Wallis Simpson.

1992 – Australian Aboriginal land rights are recognised in Mabo v Queensland (No 2), a case brought by Torres Strait Islander Eddie Mabo which led to the Native Title Act 1993 overturning the long-held colonial assumption of terra nullius.

2013 – The trial of United States Army private Chelsea Manning for leaking classified material to WikiLeaks begins in Fort Meade, Maryland.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
