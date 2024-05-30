© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday May 30, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published May 30, 2024 at 5:24 AM PDT
Butchart Fountain, One of the prettiest things in Victoria
Alan Levine
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Today is Thursday, the 30th of May of 2024,

May 30 is the 151st day of the year

215 days remain until the end of the year.

21 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:49:51 am

and sunset will be at 8:25:55 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:53 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.4°F.

The first high tide was at 4:08 am at 4.83 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:06 am at -0.26 feet

and the next high tide at 6:18 pm at 5.19 feet

The Moon is currently 52.6% visible

It is the Third Quarter moon as of 10:13 this morning

Today is….

Corpus Christi

Loomis Day

My Bucket's Got A Hole In It Day

National Creativity Day

National Mint Julep Day

Water a Flower Day

World MS Day

Today is also….

Anguilla Day, commemorates the beginning of the Anguillian Revolution in 1967. (Anguilla)

Canary Islands Day (Spain)

Indian Arrival Day (Trinidad and Tobago)

Lod Massacre Remembrance Day

Mother's Day (Nicaragua)

Statehood Day (Croatia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1908 – Mel Blanc, American voice actor (d. 1989)

1909 – Benny Goodman, American clarinet player, songwriter, and bandleader (d. 1986)

1932 – Pauline Oliveros, American accordion player and composer (d. 2016)

1943James Chaney, American civil rights activist (d. 1964)

1943 – Gale Sayers, American football player and philanthropist (d. 2020)

1953 – Colm Meaney, Irish actor

1955Topper Headon, English drummer and songwriter

1955 – Colm Tóibín, Irish novelist, poet, playwright, and critic

1964Wynonna Judd, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1964 – Tom Morello, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1981Devendra Banhart, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

….and on this day in history….

1868 – Decoration Day (the predecessor of the modern "Memorial Day") is observed in the United States for the first time after a proclamation by John A. Logan, head of the Grand Army of the Republic (a veterans group).

1899Pearl Hart, a female outlaw of the Old West, robs a stage coach 30 miles southeast of Globe, Arizona.

1922 – The Lincoln Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C.

1989Tiananmen Square protests of 1989: The 10-metre high "Goddess of Democracy" statue is unveiled in Tiananmen Square by student demonstrators.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
