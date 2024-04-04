Almanac - Thursday April 4, 2024

Today Thursday, 4th of April of 2024

April 4 is the 95th day of the year

271 days remain until the end of the year.

77 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:49:09 am

and sunset will be at 7:36:57 pm.

we will have 12 hours and 47 minutes of sun.

That will be two minutes and 24 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 1:13:03 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.6°F.

the first low tide was at 1:44 am at 2.72 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:17 am at 5.44 feet

The next low tide at 2:20 pm at -0.55 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:17 pm at 4.91 feet

The Moon sets at 2:57 pm this afternoon

and the moon rises early tomorrow morning at 4:43 am

The Moon is currently 24.7% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in Total Solar Eclipse (partially visible in the bay area) in 4 days on Monday the 8th of April of 2024 at 11:21 am

Today is…

National School Librarian Day

404 Day

Hug a Newsperson Day

International Carrot Day

International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action

Jeep 4x4 Day

National Burrito Day

National Cordon Bleu Day

National Vitamin C Day

Ramen Noodle Day

Tell a Lie Day

Victims of Violence Wholly Day

Walk Around Things Day

World Rat Day

Today is also….

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Senegal from France (1960).

Peace Day (Angola)

One of the possible days for Qingming Festival.

NATO Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1640 – Gaspar Sanz, Spanish guitarist, composer, and priest (d. 1710)

1802 – Dorothea Dix, American nurse and activist (d. 1887)

1895 – Arthur Murray, American dancer and educator (d. 1991)

1906 – John Cameron Swayze, American journalist (d. 1995)

1913 – Frances Langford, American actress and singer (d. 2005)

1913 – Muddy Waters, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1983)

1914 – Marguerite Duras, French novelist, screenwriter, and director (d. 1996)

1922 – Elmer Bernstein, American composer and conductor (d. 2004)

1928 – Maya Angelou, American memoirist and poet (d. 2014)

1932 – Clive Davis, American record producer, founded Arista Records and J Records

1932 – Richard Lugar, American lieutenant and politician, 44th Mayor of Indianapolis (d. 2019)

1932 – Anthony Perkins, American actor (d. 1992)

1939 – Hugh Masekela, South African trumpeter, flugelhornist, cornetist, composer, and singer (d. 2018)

1942 – Kitty Kelley, American journalist and biographer

1948 – Abdullah Öcalan, Turkish activist

1965 – Robert Downey Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter.

1979 – Heath Ledger, Australian actor (d. 2008)

…and on this day in history….

1581 – Francis Drake is knighted by Queen Elizabeth I for completing a circumnavigation of the world.

1818 – The United States Congress, affirming the Second Continental Congress, adopts the flag of the United States with 13 red and white stripes and one star for each state (20 at that time).

1841 – William Henry Harrison dies of pneumonia, becoming the first President of the United States to die in office, and setting the record for the briefest administration. Vice President John Tyler succeeds Harrison as President.

1887 – Argonia, Kansas elects Susanna M. Salter as the first female mayor in the United States.

1949 – Cold War: Twelve nations sign the North Atlantic Treaty creating the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

1958 – The CND peace symbol is displayed in public for the first time in London.

1960 – France agrees to grant independence to the Mali Federation, a union of Senegal and French Sudan.

1964 – The Beatles occupy the top five positions on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart.

1967 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence" speech in New York City's Riverside Church.

1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated by James Earl Ray at a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

1968 – Apollo program: NASA launches Apollo 6.

1969 – Dr. Denton Cooley implants the first temporary artificial heart.

1973 – The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City are officially dedicated.

1975 – Microsoft is founded as a partnership between Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

1984 – President Ronald Reagan calls for an international ban on chemical weapons.

1988 – Governor Evan Mecham of Arizona is convicted in his impeachment trial and removed from office.

2002 – The MPLA government of Angola and UNITA rebels sign a peace treaty ending the Angolan Civil War.

2020 – China holds a national day of mourning for martyrs who died in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease outbreak.

2023 – Finland becomes a member of NATO after Turkey accepts its membership request.