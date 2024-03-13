Almanac - Wednesday March 13, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 13th of March of 2024,

March 13 is the 73nd day of the year

293 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until spring begins

The sun will rise this morning at 7:22:29 am

and the sun sets this evening at 7:16:38 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 54 minutes of daylight

That’s two minutes and 26 seconds more daylight than yesterday

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.7°F.

The solar transit will be at 1:19:33 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:21 am at 6.31 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:53 am at -0.19 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:19 pm at 4.9 feet

and the final low tide at 7:44 pm at 1.54 feet

The moon rises this morning at 9:15 am

and the moon sets tonight at 11:43

The Moon is currently 13.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 16th of March of 2024 at 9:11 pm

Today is…

Donald Duck Day

Earmuff Day

K-9 Veterans Day

Ken Day

National Chicken Noodle Soup Day

National Coconut Torte Day

National Dermatologist Day

National Ginger Ale Day

National Good Samaritan Day

National Jewel Day

National Open an Umbrella Indoors Day

National Riesling Day

No Smoking Day (UK)

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

Today is also….

Kasuga Matsuri (Kasuga Grand Shrine, Nara, Japan)

National Elephant Day (Thailand)

Africa Scout Day

Today’s Women’s History Heroes…

La Meri, one of the world’s greatest ethnological dancers, was born today in 1898. She learned native dances all over the world, and founded the Ethnologic Dance Theater.

Susan Gerbi, a biochemist, was born today in 1944. She helped devise a method to map the start site of DNA replication and researched the role of hormones in certain cancers.

on this day in 2020 – Breonna Taylor is killed by police officers who were forcibly entering her home in Louisville, Kentucky; her death sparked extensive protests against racism and police brutality.

Also on this day in history….

1639 – Harvard College is named after clergyman John Harvard.

1781 – William Herschel discovers Uranus.

1845 – Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto receives its première performance in Leipzig with Ferdinand David as soloist.

1862 – The Act Prohibiting the Return of Slaves is passed by the United States Congress, effectively annulling the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 and setting the stage for the Emancipation Proclamation.

1930 – The news of the discovery of Pluto is announced by Lowell Observatory.

today’s birthday’s also include….

1798 – Abigail Fillmore, American wife of Millard Fillmore, 14th First Lady of the United States (d. 1853)

1860 – Hugo Wolf, Slovene-Austrian composer (d. 1903)

1874 – Ellery Harding Clark, American jumper, coach, and lawyer (d. 1949)

1884 – Hugh Walpole, New Zealand-English author and educator (d. 1941)

1892 – Janet Flanner, American journalist and author (d. 1978)

1907 – Dorothy Tangney, Australian politician (d. 1985)

1908 – Myrtle Bachelder, American chemist and Women's Army Corps officer (d. 1997)

1910 – Sammy Kaye, American saxophonist, songwriter, and bandleader (d. 1987)

1911 – L. Ron Hubbard, American author, founder of Scientology (d. 1986)

1913 – William J. Casey, American politician, 13th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1987)

1921 – Al Jaffee, American cartoonist (d. 2023)

1933 – Diane Dillon, American illustrator

1939 – Neil Sedaka, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1940 – Candi Staton, American singer-songwriter

1941 – Donella Meadows, American environmentalist, author, and academic (d. 2001)

1942 – Mahmoud Darwish, Palestinian poet and author (d. 2008)

1946 – Yonatan Netanyahu, American-Israeli colonel (d. 1976)

1950 – Charles Krauthammer, American physician, journalist, and author (d. 2018)

1950 – William H. Macy, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1951 – Charo, Spanish-American singer, guitarist, and actress

1953 – Deborah Raffin, American actress (d. 2012)

1954 – Valerie Amos, Baroness Amos, Guyanese-English politician and diplomat

1955 – Olga Rukavishnikova, Russian pentathlete

1956 – Dana Delany, American actress and producer

1962 – Terence Blanchard, American musician, composer, and conductor

1971 – Annabeth Gish, American actress

1971 – Adina Porter, American actress

1972 – Common, American rapper and actor

1982 – Izi Castro Marques, Brazilian basketball player

1982 – Nicole Ohlde, American basketball player

1983 – Kaitlin Sandeno, American swimmer

1984 – Geeta Basra, Indian actress

1989 – Peaches Geldof, English columnist, television personality, and model (d. 2014)

1992 – Lucy Fry, Australian actress

1992 – Kaya Scodelario, English actress

1995 – Mikaela Shiffrin, American skier

1997 – Pyper America, American model, actress, and musician

2004 – Coco Gauff, American tennis player