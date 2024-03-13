Almanac - Wednesday March 13, 2024
Today is Wednesday, the 13th of March of 2024,
March 13 is the 73nd day of the year
293 days remain until the end of the year.
6 days until spring begins
The sun will rise this morning at 7:22:29 am
and the sun sets this evening at 7:16:38 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 54 minutes of daylight
That’s two minutes and 26 seconds more daylight than yesterday
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.7°F.
The solar transit will be at 1:19:33 pm.
The first high tide was at 1:21 am at 6.31 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:53 am at -0.19 feet
The next high tide will be at 2:19 pm at 4.9 feet
and the final low tide at 7:44 pm at 1.54 feet
The moon rises this morning at 9:15 am
and the moon sets tonight at 11:43
The Moon is currently 13.8% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 16th of March of 2024 at 9:11 pm
Today is…
National Chicken Noodle Soup Day
National Open an Umbrella Indoors Day
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day
Today is also….
Kasuga Matsuri (Kasuga Grand Shrine, Nara, Japan)
National Elephant Day (Thailand)
Today’s Women’s History Heroes…
La Meri, one of the world’s greatest ethnological dancers, was born today in 1898. She learned native dances all over the world, and founded the Ethnologic Dance Theater.
Susan Gerbi, a biochemist, was born today in 1944. She helped devise a method to map the start site of DNA replication and researched the role of hormones in certain cancers.
on this day in 2020 – Breonna Taylor is killed by police officers who were forcibly entering her home in Louisville, Kentucky; her death sparked extensive protests against racism and police brutality.
Also on this day in history….
1639 – Harvard College is named after clergyman John Harvard.
1781 – William Herschel discovers Uranus.
1845 – Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto receives its première performance in Leipzig with Ferdinand David as soloist.
1862 – The Act Prohibiting the Return of Slaves is passed by the United States Congress, effectively annulling the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 and setting the stage for the Emancipation Proclamation.
1930 – The news of the discovery of Pluto is announced by Lowell Observatory.
today’s birthday’s also include….
1798 – Abigail Fillmore, American wife of Millard Fillmore, 14th First Lady of the United States (d. 1853)
1860 – Hugo Wolf, Slovene-Austrian composer (d. 1903)
1874 – Ellery Harding Clark, American jumper, coach, and lawyer (d. 1949)
1884 – Hugh Walpole, New Zealand-English author and educator (d. 1941)
1892 – Janet Flanner, American journalist and author (d. 1978)
1907 – Dorothy Tangney, Australian politician (d. 1985)
1908 – Myrtle Bachelder, American chemist and Women's Army Corps officer (d. 1997)
1910 – Sammy Kaye, American saxophonist, songwriter, and bandleader (d. 1987)
1911 – L. Ron Hubbard, American author, founder of Scientology (d. 1986)
1913 – William J. Casey, American politician, 13th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1987)
1921 – Al Jaffee, American cartoonist (d. 2023)
1933 – Diane Dillon, American illustrator
1939 – Neil Sedaka, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1940 – Candi Staton, American singer-songwriter
1941 – Donella Meadows, American environmentalist, author, and academic (d. 2001)
1942 – Mahmoud Darwish, Palestinian poet and author (d. 2008)
1946 – Yonatan Netanyahu, American-Israeli colonel (d. 1976)
1950 – Charles Krauthammer, American physician, journalist, and author (d. 2018)
1950 – William H. Macy, American actor, director, and screenwriter
1951 – Charo, Spanish-American singer, guitarist, and actress
1953 – Deborah Raffin, American actress (d. 2012)
1954 – Valerie Amos, Baroness Amos, Guyanese-English politician and diplomat
1955 – Olga Rukavishnikova, Russian pentathlete
1956 – Dana Delany, American actress and producer
1962 – Terence Blanchard, American musician, composer, and conductor
1971 – Annabeth Gish, American actress
1971 – Adina Porter, American actress
1972 – Common, American rapper and actor
1982 – Izi Castro Marques, Brazilian basketball player
1982 – Nicole Ohlde, American basketball player
1983 – Kaitlin Sandeno, American swimmer
1984 – Geeta Basra, Indian actress
1989 – Peaches Geldof, English columnist, television personality, and model (d. 2014)
1992 – Lucy Fry, Australian actress
1992 – Kaya Scodelario, English actress
1995 – Mikaela Shiffrin, American skier
1997 – Pyper America, American model, actress, and musician
2004 – Coco Gauff, American tennis player