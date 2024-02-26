Almanac - Monday February 26, 2024

Today Monday, 26th of February of 2024

February 26 is the 57th day of the year

309 days remain until the end of the year

21 days until spring begins

The sun just rose a minute ago in San Francisco at 6:45:31 am

and sunset will be at 6:00:58 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 15 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:14 pm.

Two minutes and 22 seconds more

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.2°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:42 am at 1.64 feet

The first high tide was at 11:30 am at 5.14 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:49 am at 0.6 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be at 12:19 am at 5.25 feet

The moon sets at 7:52 am

and rises at 8:16 pm

The Moon is currently 96.5% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

It was a full moon this weekend

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Sunday the 3rd of March of 2024 at 7:24 am

Today is…

Carnival Day

For Pete's Sake Day

Levi Strauss Day

National Personal Chef Day

National Pistachio Day

National Set a Good Example Day

Tell a Fairy Tale Day

Thermos Bottle Day

Today is also…

Saviours' Day (Nation of Islam)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these people from Black History….

James Edward O'Hara (February 26, 1844 – September 15, 1905) was an American politician and attorney who in 1882, after Reconstruction, was the second African American to be elected to Congress from North Carolina.

Feb 26, 1877 Wallace D. Fard aka Wallace Fard Muhammad (born February 26, 1877) was a co-founder of the Nation of Islam.

Robert Williams (born February 26, 1925, Monroe, North Carolina, U.S.—died October 15, 1996, Baldwin, Michigan) American civil rights leader known for taking a militant stance against racism decades before the Black Power and black nationalist movements of the late 1960s and early ’70s adopted similar philosophies. As early as the late 1940s, when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began investigating him.

Feb 26, 1928 Singer "Fats" Domino born.

Feb 26, 1933 Godfrey Cambridge, actor and comedian born in New York.

1971 – Erykah Badu, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress[

On this day in Black History….

Feb 26, 1869 The Fifteenth Amendment guaranteeing the right to vote sent to the states for ratification.

Feb 26, 1870 Wyatt Outlaw, Black leader of the Union League in Alamance County, N.C., Lynched.

Feb 26, 1869 Fifteenth Amendment guaranteeing the right to vote sent to the states for ratification.

Feb 26, 1926 Theodore "Georgia Deacon" Flowers wins middleweight boxing title.

Feb 26, 1930 The Green Pastures opened at mansfield Theater. God, heaven, and several Old Testament stories, including the Creation and Noah's Ark, are described supposedly using the perspective of rural, black Americans

Feb 26, 1946 Race riot, Columbia, Tennessee. Two killed and ten wounded.

Feb 26, 1964 On this day, the Kentucky boxer known to all as Cassius Clay, changed his name to Muhammad Ali as he accepted Islam and rejected Christianity. "I believe in the religion of Islam. I believe in Allah and in peace...I'm not a Christian anymore."

Feb 26, 1965 Jimmie Lee Jackson, civil rights activist, died of injuries reportedly inflicted by officers in Marion, Alabama.

Feb 26, 1966 Andrew Brimmer becomes the first African American governor of the Federal Reserve Board when he is appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson

Feb 26, 1985 On this day at the Grammy Awards ceremony, African-American musicians won awards in several categories. Lionel Richie's 'Can't Slow Down' won best album of 1984. Tina Turner's 'What's Love Got to Do With It' took the best record slot and earned her the title Best Female Pop Vocalist. The Pointer Sisters won best Pop Group for 'Jump.'

Ramona Hood, Fedex's First African American CEO Feb 26, 2020

2012 – Seventeen-year-old African-American student Trayvon Martin is shot to death by neighborhood watch coordinator George Zimmerman in an altercation in Sanford, Florida.

Also on this day in history…

1616 – Galileo Galilei is formally banned by the Roman Catholic Church from teaching or defending the view that the earth orbits the sun.

1815 – Napoleon Bonaparte escapes from exile on the island of Elba.

1919 – President Woodrow Wilson signs an act of Congress establishing the Grand Canyon National Park.

1929 – President Calvin Coolidge signs legislation establishing the 96,000 acres (390 km2) Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

1971 – U.N. Secretary-General U Thant signs United Nations proclamation of the vernal equinox as Earth Day.

1979 – The Superliner railcar enters revenue service with Amtrak.

1980 – Egypt and Israel establish full diplomatic relations.

1987 – Iran–Contra affair: The Tower Commission rebukes President Ronald Reagan for not controlling his national security staff

Today’s birthdays also include….

1802 – Victor Hugo, French author, poet, and playwright (d. 1885)

1829 – Levi Strauss, German-American fashion designer, founded Levi Strauss & Co. (d. 1902)

1846 – Buffalo Bill, American soldier and hunter (d. 1917)

1861 – Nadezhda Krupskaya, Russian soldier and politician (d. 1939)

1877 – Rudolph Dirks, German-American illustrator (d. 1968)

1887 – William Frawley, American actor and vaudevillian (d. 1966)

1893 – Wallace Fard Muhammad, American religious leader, founded the Nation of Islam (disappeared 1934)

1908 – Tex Avery, American animator, producer, and voice actor (d. 1980)

1914 – Robert Alda, American actor, singer, and director (d. 1986)

1916 – Jackie Gleason, American actor and singer (d. 1987)

1918 – Otis Bowen, American physician and politician, 44th Governor of Indiana (d. 2013)

1918 – Theodore Sturgeon, American author and critic (d. 1985)

1920 – Tony Randall, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2004)

1928 – Fats Domino, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2017)

1928 – Ariel Sharon, Israeli general and politician, 11th Prime Minister of Israel (d. 2014)

1931 – Robert Novak, American journalist and author (d. 2009)[36]

1932 – Johnny Cash, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2003)[36]

1949 – Emma Kirkby, English soprano

1953 – Michael Bolton, American singer-songwriter and actor

1953 – Barbara Niven, American actress and writer

1954 – Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish politician, 12th President of Turkey

1958 – Tim Kaine, American lawyer and politician, 70th Governor of Virginia

1971 – Erykah Badu, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1972 – Maz Jobrani, American comedian and actor