Almanac - Friday February 23, 2024

Today is Friday, the 23rd of February of 2024,

February 23 is the 54th day of the year

312 days remain until the end of the year

24 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:49:32 am

and sunset will be at 5:57:54 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 8 minutes of daylight

That will be two minutes and 20 seconds more than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:23:43 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54°F.

The first low tide was at 3:58 am at 2.36 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 9:37 am at 5.84 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:32 pm at -0.26 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:15 pm at 5.02 feet

The moon set this morning at 6:45 am

and rises again this afternoon at 5:21 pm

The Moon is currently 99.0% visible

It’s still considered a Waxing Gibbous

It will be a 100% Full Moon early tomorrow morning at 4:30 am

The February moon is called the Full Snow Moon

February is typically a time of heavy snowfall.

Other names for the moon are….

• Bald Eagle Moon (Cree)

• Bear Moon (Ojibwe)

• Black Bear Moon (Tlingit)

• Month of the Bony Moon (Cherokee)

• Eagle Moon (Cree)

• Goose Moon (Haida)

• Groundhog Moon (Algonquin)

• Hungry Moon (Cherokee)

• Raccoon Moon (Dakota)

Today is….

Curling is Cool Day

Diesel Engine Day

International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day

International STAND UP to Bullying Day

National Banana Bread Day

National CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) Day

National Rationalization Day

National Skip the Straw Day

National Tile Day

Play Tennis Day

Today is also….

World Understanding and Peace Day

The Emperor's Birthday, birthday of Naruhito, the current Emperor of Japan

Mashramani-Republic Day in Guyana

National Day in Brunei

Red Army Day or Day of Soviet Army and Navy in the former Soviet Union, also held in various former Soviet republics:

Defender of the Fatherland Day in Russia

Defender of the Fatherland and Armed Forces day in Belarus

Armed Forces Day in Tajikistan

On this day in Black History….

1763 – Berbice slave uprising in Guyana: The first major slave revolt in South America.

Benjamin A. Boseman, physician, politician, and postmaster, was free born in New York in 1840

William Edward Burghardt Du Bois was born on this day, February 23, 1868

Feb 23, 1925 Ohio’s first African American Congressman, Louis Stokes was born on February 23, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio

Feb 23, 1929 New York Yankees Baseball catcher Elston Gene Howard was born in St. Louis, Missouri.

Rodney E. Slater, former cabinet member, attorney, and state government official, was born in Marianna, Arkansas, on February 23, 1955.

Feb 23, 1979 Frank E. Peterson Jr. named the first Black general in the Marine Corps.

Feb 23, 1995 Bass Singer Melvin Franklin of The Temptations died of complications following a brain seizure in Los Angeles. He was 53.

2020 – Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African-American citizen, is shot and murdered by three white men after visiting a house under construction while jogging at a neighborhood in Satilla Shores near Brunswick in Glynn County, Georgia.

Also on this day in history….

1455 – Traditionally the date of publication of the Gutenberg Bible, the first Western book printed with movable type.[5]

1898 – Émile Zola is imprisoned in France after writing J'Accuse…!, a letter accusing the French government of antisemitism and wrongfully imprisoning Captain Alfred Dreyfus.

1903 – Cuba leases Guantánamo Bay to the United States "in perpetuity".

1905 – Chicago attorney Paul Harris and three other businessmen meet for lunch to form the Rotary Club, the world's first service club.

1917 – First demonstrations in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The beginning of the February Revolution (March 8 in the Gregorian calendar).

1927 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs a bill by Congress establishing the Federal Radio Commission (later replaced by the Federal Communications Commission) which was to regulate the use of radio frequencies in the United States.

1941 – Plutonium is first produced and isolated by Dr. Glenn T. Seaborg.

1954 – The first mass inoculation of children against polio with the Salk vaccine begins in Pittsburgh.

1974 – The Symbionese Liberation Army demands $4 million more to release kidnap victim Patty Hearst.

1983 – The United States Environmental Protection Agency announces its intent to buy out and evacuate the dioxin-contaminated community of Times Beach, Missouri.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1633 – Samuel Pepys, English diarist and politician (d. 1703)

1685 – George Frideric Handel, German-English organist and composer (d. 1759)

1868 – W. E. B. Du Bois, American sociologist, historian, and activist (d. 1963)

1883 – Karl Jaspers, German-Swiss psychiatrist and philosopher (d. 1969)

1904 – William L. Shirer, American journalist and historian (d. 1993)

1938 – Sylvia Chase, American broadcast journalist (d. 2019)

1939 – Esteban "Steve" Jordan, American conjunto, Tejano, rock and jazz accordion player, born in Elsa, Texas (d. 2010)

1940 – Peter Fonda, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2019)

1944 – Johnny Winter, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2014)

1945 – Allan Boesak, South African cleric and politician

1951 – Debbie Friedman, American singer-songwriter and arranger of Jewish religious music ("Mi Shebeirach"), born in Utica, New York (d. 2011)

1956 – Sandra Osborne, Scottish politician

1960 – Naruhito, Emperor of Japan

1981 – Charles Tillman, American football player

1983 – Aziz Ansari, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1983 – Emily Blunt, English actress

1994 – Dakota Fanning, American actress