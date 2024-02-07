Almanac - Wednesday February 7, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 7th of February of 2024

February 7 is the 38th day of the year

328 days remain until the end of the year

40 days until spring begThe sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:08:16 am

and sunset will be at 5:40:44 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 32 minutes of daylight

That’s two minutes and five seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:24:30 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.5°F.

The first low tide was at 1:57 am at 3.31 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:49 am at 6.61 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:11 pm at minus one point one one feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:18 pm at 4.85 feet

The Moon is currently 8.2% visible

It's a Waning Crescent Moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Friday the 9th of February of 2024 at 2:59 pm

Saturday will be Lunar New Year’s Day

beginning the Year Of The Dragon!

Today is…

"e" Day

Ballet Day

Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

National Girls and Women in Sports Day

National Patty Melt Day

National Periodic Table Day

National Signing Day

Rose Day

Send a Card to a Friend Day

Wave All Your Fingers at Your Neighbors Day

World Read Aloud Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these black history figures…

Feb 7, 1883 Eubie Blake, pianist, born

Feb 7, 1925 Oscar Adams, Jr., was born on February 7, 1925, in Birmingham, Alabama. Oscar William Adams, Jr. was the first African-American Alabama Supreme Court justice and the first African American elected to statewide office in Alabama. He was elected by popular vote in 1982

1934 – King Curtis, American saxophonist and producer (d. 1971)

1934 – Earl King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2003)

Feb 7, 1961 Congressman Allen West was born on February 7, 1961 In 2010, retired lieutenant colonel Allen West became the first black Republican to represent Florida in Congress since Reconstruction.

Chris Rock was born on February 7, 1965 to Rosalie Rock, a school teacher and social worker, and Julius Rock, a truck driver and newspaper delivery man.

1972 – Essence Atkins, American actress

On this day in Black History….

Feb 7, 1872 Alcorn A&M College opened. This Historically Black School is now called Alcorn State University in Alcorn, Mississippi

James Poindexter clergyman, abolitionist, politician, and civil rights activist, was born in Richmond Virginia in 1819.He died on February 7, 1907

Feb 7, 1926 Carter G. Woodson creates Negro History Week. In 1976 it became Black History Month.

Feb 7, 1945 Irwin Mollison appointed judge of the US Customs. Mollison was the first African American to serve on the United States Customs Court.

Feb 7, 1946 A Filibuster in U.S. Senate killed FEPC bill. The Fair Employment Practices Committee (FEPC), established by Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941 to help prevent discrimination against African Americans in defense and government jobs.

Feb 7, 1974 Grenada achieves independence from Great Britain

On February 7, 2013 prominent neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson became a nationally recognized political figure when he gave a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. that was critical of President Obama’s policies and particularly Obamacare when the President and First Lady Michelle Obama were seated just a few feet away. The speech launched Carson’s political career and resulted in him becoming a major conservative candidate for the Republican Presidential Nomination in 2016. Although Carson left the race, he was eventually appointed Secretay of Housing and Urban Development by President-Elect Donald Trump. Carson was the only African American serving in the Trump cabinet.

2013 – The U.S. state of Mississippi officially certifies the Thirteenth Amendment, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was formally ratified by Mississippi in 1995.