Almanac - Tuesday February 6, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 6th of February of 2024

February 6 is the 37th day of the year

329 days remain until the end of the year

41 days until spring begins

The sun will rises this morning at 7:09:16 am

and the sun sets today at 5:39:37 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 30 minutes of daylight

That will be 2 minutes and 4 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:24:26 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.7°F

The first low tide was at 1:00AM at 3.49 feet

The next high tide will be at 6:53 AM at 6.30 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:26 PM at -0.68 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:43 pm at 4.63 feet

The Moon is currently 15.5% visible

It’s a waning crescent moon.

We’ll have a new moon on Friday

and Lunar New Year begins on Saturday.

It will be the year of the Dragon!

Today is…

African American Coaches Day

International Eggplant Day

Lame Duck Day

National Chopsticks Day

National Frozen Yogurt Day

Pay-a-Compliment Day

Ronald Reagan Day

Safer Internet Day

Today is also…

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation

Sami National Day in Russia, Finland, Norway and Sweden

Waitangi Day, celebrates the founding of New Zealand in 1840.

On this day in Black History…

On this day in 1820, the first organized immigration of freed slaves to Africa departed from New York. The “Mayflower of Liberia” and its 86 passengers, set sail to Freetown, Sierra Leone, in West Africa. A year later, in 1821, the American Colonization Society founded the colony of Liberia, just south of Sierra Leone. It became a homeland for freed U.S. slaves outside of British rule.

On this day in 1867, Robert Tanner Jackson became the first African-American to receive a degree in the field of dentistry.

On this day in 1956, Autherine Lucy, three days after becoming the first African-American enrolled student at an Alabama university, was excluded from classes by school officials. Her suspension was “for her own safety” after rioting had broken out over her Supreme Court-ordered enrollment.

On this day, February 6, 1961, The Jail-in movement started in Rock Hill, S.C., when students refused to pay fines and requested jail sentences. Students Nonviolent Coordinating Committee urged south-wide "Jail, No Bail" campaign.

On this day in 1967, Muhammad Ali beat Ernie Terrell, by unanimous decision, winning the WBA Heavyweight Boxing Title. Ali’s win gave him back a title that he had never lost. The WBA stripped him of the belt in June of 1964 for his association with the Nation of Islam.

On this day in 1993, Tennis player Arthur Ashe dies. Ashe was the first African American to win at Wimbledon.

On this day, February 6, 1998, former Berkeley City Council member and former Oakland Mayor Ronald Vernie Dellums resigned from his long held seat in Congress. His resignation prompted a special election which sent Barbara Lee to Congress from his district

Black History Birthdays today include

POET MELVIN B. TOLSON BORN February 6, 1898 - August 29, 1966 born in Moberly, Missouri. He was a contemporary of the Harlem Renaissance and, although he was not a participant in it, his work reflects its influences. Liberia declared Tolson as its poet laureate in 1947.

Inez Maxine Pitter Haynes, was born February 06, 1919. Inez Maxine Pitter Haynes became an assistant professor of nursing at the University of Washington, the same school that denied her access to its nursing school back in 1935

On this day in 1945, music legend Bob Marley was born in Nine Mile, Saint Ann, Jamaica.