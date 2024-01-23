Almanac - Tuesday January 23, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 23rd of January of 2024,

January 23 is the 23rd day of the year

343 days remain until the end of the year

55 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:20:21 am

and sunset will be at 5:24:01 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 3 minutes of daylight today

That’s one minute and 39 seconds longer than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:22:11 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F.

The first low tide will be at 2:39 am at 3.26 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:22 am at 6.44 feet

The next low tide at 3:48 pm at -0.74 feet

and the final high tide at 10:52 pm at 5.01 feet

The Moon is currently 95.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

Moonrise is at 6:16 am

and Moonset will be at 3:23 pm

We’ll have a Full Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 25th of January of 2024 at 9:54 am

The January Full Moon is called The Wolf Moon

It’s also called the…

Center Moon (Assiniboine)

Cold Moon, Frost Exploding Moon and the Great Moon (Cree)

Freeze Up Moon (Algonquin)

Severe Moon and Hard Moon (Dakota)

Canada Goose Moon (Tlingit)

Greetings Moon (Western Abenaki)

and the Spirit Moon (Ojibwe)

Today is…

International Sticky Toffee Pudding Day

Measure Your Feet Day

National Handwriting Day

National Pie Day

National Rhubarb Pie Day

Snowplow Mailbox Hockey Day

Speak Up and Succeed Day

Today is also…

Bounty Day (Pitcairn Islands)

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Jayanti (Orissa, Tripura, and West Bengal, India)

World Freedom Day (Taiwan and South Korea)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1737 – John Hancock, American general and politician, first Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1793)

1898 – Randolph Scott, American actor (d. 1987)

1910 – Django Reinhardt, Belgian guitarist and composer (d. 1953)

1919 – Ernie Kovacs, American actor and game show host (d. 1962)

1930 – Derek Walcott, Saint Lucian poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2017)

1933 – Chita Rivera, American actress, singer, and dancer

1943 – Gary Burton, American musician

1953 – Antonio Villaraigosa, American politician, 41st Mayor of Los Angeles

1964 – Jonatha Brooke, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

…and on this day in history…

1849 – Elizabeth Blackwell is awarded her M.D. by the Geneva Medical College of Geneva, New York, becoming the United States' first female doctor.

1957 – American inventor Walter Frederick Morrison sells the rights to his flying disc to the Wham-O toy company, which later renames it the "Frisbee".

1964 – The 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, prohibiting the use of poll taxes in national elections, is ratified.

1986 – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts its first members: Little Richard, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley.

1997 – Madeleine Albright becomes the first woman to serve as United States Secretary of State.

1998 – Netscape announces Mozilla, with the intention to release Communicator code as open source.