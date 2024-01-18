Almanac - Thursday January 18, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 18th of January of 2024

January 18 is the 18th day of the year

348 days remain until the end of the year

60 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:22:54 am

And sunset will be this afternoon at 5:18:35 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 55 minutes of daylight today

That’s One minute and 27 seconds longer than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:20:44 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.7°F.

The first high tide was at 4:10 am at 6.17 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:16 am at 0.86 feet

The next high tide at 5:26 pm at 3.89 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:22 pm at 2.16 feet

The Moon is currently 54.7% visible

It’s still considered a Quarter moon

We’ll have the Full Moon in 7 days next Thursday 25th of January of 2024 at 9:54 am

Today is…

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Maintenance Day

National Gourmet Coffee Day

National Peking Duck Day

Thesaurus Day

Winnie the Pooh Day

as today is the birthday of 1882 – A. A. Milne, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1956)

Today is also…

Royal Thai Armed Forces Day on Thailand

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

1689 – Montesquieu, French lawyer and philosopher (d. 1755)

1782 – Daniel Webster, American lawyer and politician, 14th United States Secretary of State (d. 1852)

1892 – Oliver Hardy, American actor and comedian (d. 1957)

1904 – Cary Grant, English-American actor (d. 1986)

1911 – Danny Kaye, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1987)

1925 – Gilles Deleuze, French metaphysician and philosopher (d. 1995)

1925 – Sol Yurick, American soldier and author (d. 2013)

1932 – Robert Anton Wilson, American psychologist, author, poet, and playwright (d. 2007)

1933 – Ray Dolby, American engineer and businessman, founded Dolby Laboratories (d. 2013)

1937 – John Hume, Northern Irish educator and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2020)

1938 – Anthony Giddens, English sociologist and academic

1941 – Bobby Goldsboro, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1941 – David Ruffin, American singer (d. 1991)

1955 – Kevin Costner, American actor, director, and producer

…and on this day in history…

1788 – The first elements of the First Fleet carrying 736 convicts from Great Britain to Australia arrive at Botany Bay.

1886 – Modern field hockey is born with the formation of The Hockey Association in England.

1896 – An X-ray generating machine is exhibited for the first time by H. L. Smith.

1911 – Eugene B. Ely lands on the deck of the USS Pennsylvania anchored in San Francisco Bay, the first time an aircraft landed on a ship.

1943 – Warsaw Ghetto Uprising: The first uprising of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto.

1974 – A Disengagement of Forces agreement is signed between the Israeli and Egyptian governments, ending conflict on the Egyptian front of the Yom Kippur War.

1981 – Phil Smith and Phil Mayfield parachute off a Houston skyscraper, becoming the first two people to BASE jump from objects in all four categories: buildings, antennae, spans (bridges), and earth (cliffs).

1983 – The International Olympic Committee restores Jim Thorpe's Olympic medals to his family.

1993 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is officially observed for the first time in all 50 US states.

2002 – The Sierra Leone Civil War is declared over.