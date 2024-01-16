Almanac - Tuesday January 16, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 16th of January of 2024

January 16 is the 16th day of the year

350 days remain until the end of the year

62 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:23:41 am

and sunset will be at 5:16:27 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 52 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:20:04 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.1°F.

The first high tide will be at 2:41 am at 5.76 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:42 am at 1.8 feet

The next high tide at 2:21 pm at 4.85 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 8:35 pm at 0.56 feet

The Moon is currently 32.7% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

The moon rises today at 10:52 am ↑ (87°)

and the moon sets tonight at 11:41 pm ↑ (277°)

First Quarter Moon will be tomorrow Wednesday the 17th of January of 2024 at 7:53 pm

Today is....

Appreciate a Dragon Day

Book Publishers Day

International Hot and Spicy Food Day

National Fig Newton Day

National Good Teen Day

National Nothing Day

National Quinoa Day

National Without a Scalpel Day

Printing Ink Day

Prohibition Remembrance Day

Psychiatric Technician's Day

Religious Freedom Day

Rid the World of Fad Diet and Gimmicks Day

The Night of January 16th is the name of a theatrical play by Ayn Rand

Today is also....

Teacher's Day in both Myanmar and in Thailand

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1853 – André Michelin, French businessman, co-founded the Michelin Tyre Company (d. 1931)

1874 – Robert W. Service, English-Canadian poet and author (d. 1958)

1900 – Edith Frank, German-Dutch mother of Anne Frank (d. 1945)

1901 – Fulgencio Batista, Cuban colonel and politician, ninth President of Cuba (d. 1973)

1901 – Frank Zamboni, American businessman and inventor (d. 1988)

1907 – Paul Nitze, American banker and politician, tenth United States Secretary of the Navy (d. 2004)

1908 – Ethel Merman, American actress and singer (d. 1984)

1910 – Dizzy Dean, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1974)

1920 – Elliott Reid, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1921 – Francesco Scavullo, American photographer (d. 2004)

1923 – Anthony Hecht, American poet (d. 2004)

1930 – Norman Podhoretz, American journalist and author

1932 – Dian Fossey, American zoologist and anthropologist (d. 1985)

1933 – Susan Sontag, American novelist, essayist, and critic (d. 2004)]

1934 – Marilyn Horne, American soprano and actress

1935 – A. J. Foyt, American race car driver

1942 – Barbara Lynn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Gavin Bryars, English bassist and composer

1943 – Ronnie Milsap, American singer and pianist

1947 – Laura Schlessinger, American physiologist, talk show host, and author

1948 – Ruth Reichl, American journalist and critic

1959 – Sade, Nigerian-English singer-songwriter and producer

1974 – Kate Moss, English model and fashion designer

1979 – Aaliyah, American singer and actress (d. 2001)

1980 – Lin-Manuel Miranda, American actor, playwright, and composer

On this day in history....

27 BC – Gaius Julius Caesar Octavianus is granted the title Augustus by the Roman Senate, marking the beginning of the Roman Empire.

1605 – The first edition of El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha (Book One of Don Quixote) by Miguel de Cervantes is published in Madrid, Spain.

1707 – The Scottish Parliament ratifies the Act of Union, paving the way for the creation of Great Britain.

1909 – Ernest Shackleton's expedition finds the magnetic South Pole.

1919 – Nebraska becomes the 36th state to approve the Eighteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. With the necessary three-quarters of the states approving the amendment, Prohibition is constitutionally mandated in the United States one year later.

1920 – The League of Nations holds its first council meeting in Paris, France.

1992 – El Salvador officials and rebel leaders sign the Chapultepec Peace Accords in Mexico City, Mexico ending the 12-year Salvadoran Civil War that claimed at least 75,000 lives.

2006 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is sworn in as Liberia's new president. She becomes Africa's first female elected head of state.

2020 – The first impeachment of Donald Trump formally moves into its trial phase in the United States Senate.