Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday January 8, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published January 8, 2024 at 6:17 AM PST

Today is Monday, 8th of January of 2024,

January 8 is the eighth day of the year

358 days remain until the end of the year

70 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:29 am

and sunset will be at 5:08:25 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:16:57 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.1°F

The first low tide was at 1:18 am at 3.32 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:02 am at 6.41 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:49 pm at -0.59 feet

the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:05 pm at 4.58 feet

The Moon is currently 11.1% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

The moon rose this morning at 4:52 am

and will set this afternoon at 2:14 pm

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days Thursday the 11th of January of 2024 at 3:57 am

Today is…

Argyle Day

Bubble Bath Day

Earth's Rotation Day

National Career Coach Day

National Clean Off Your Desk Day

National English Toffee Day

National Gluten-Free Day

National JoyGerm Day

National Man Watcher's Day

National Winter Skin Relief Day

Show and Tell Day at Work Day

War on Poverty Day

World Typing Day

Today is also…

Babinden (Belarus, Russia)

Commonwealth Day (Northern Mariana Islands)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1862Frank Nelson Doubleday, American publisher, founded the Doubleday Publishing Company (d. 1934

1911Gypsy Rose Lee, American actress, dancer, and author (d. 1970)

1912José Ferrer, Puerto Rican-American actor and director (d. 1992)

1912 – Lawrence Walsh, Canadian-American lawyer, judge, and politician, 4th United States Deputy Attorney General (d. 2014)

1923Larry Storch, American actor and comedian (d. 2022)

1926 – Soupy Sales, American comedian and actor (d. 2009)

1931Bill Graham, German-American businessman (d. 1991)

1933Charles Osgood, American soldier and journalist

1935Elvis Presley, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 1977)

1938Bob Eubanks, American game show host and producer

1941Graham Chapman, English actor and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1942Stephen Hawking, English physicist and author (d. 2018)

1944Terry Brooks, American lawyer and author

1947David Bowie, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2016)

1952Vladimir Feltsman, Russian-American pianist and educator

1958Betsy DeVos, American businesswoman and politician, 11th Secretary of Education

1964Ron Sexsmith, Canadian singer-songwriter

1967 – R. Kelly, American singer-songwriter, producer, and sex offender

1982 (or 1983) – Kim Jong-un, North Korean soldier and politician, 3rd Supreme Leader of North Korea

…and on this day in history…

1790George Washington delivers the first State of the Union address in New York City.

1828 – The Democratic Party of the United States is organized.

1867 – The United States Congress passes the bill to allow African American men the right to vote in Washington, D.C.

1889Herman Hollerith is issued US patent #395,791 for the 'Art of Applying Statistics' — his punched card calculator.

1912 – The African National Congress is founded, under the name South African Native National Congress (SANNC).

1959Charles de Gaulle is proclaimed as the first President of the French Fifth Republic.

1964 – President Lyndon B. Johnson declares a "War on Poverty" in the United States.

1972 – Bowing to international pressure, President of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto releases Bengali leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from prison, who had been arrested after declaring the independence of Bangladesh.

1973 – Watergate scandal: The trial of seven men accused of illegal entry into Democratic Party headquarters at Watergate begins.

1975Ella T. Grasso becomes Governor of Connecticut, the first woman to serve as a Governor in the United States other than by succeeding her husband.

1982Breakup of the Bell System: In the United States, AT&T agrees to divest itself of twenty-two subdivisions.

2002 – President of the United States George W. Bush signs into law the No Child Left Behind Act

2011 – Sitting US Congresswoman Gabby Giffords is shot in the head along with 18 others in a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona. Giffords survived the assassination attempt, but six others died, including John Roll, a federal judge

2023 – Supporters of former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro storm the Brazilian Congress.

