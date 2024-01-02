Almanac - Tuesday January 2, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 2nd of January of 2024,

January 2 is the second day of the year

364 days remain until the end of the year

(2024 is a leap year)

76 days until spring begins

The sunrise is at 7:25:24 am

and sunset will be at 5:03:03 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 37 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:14:13 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55°F.

The first high tide was at 3:28 am at 4.99 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:30 am at 2.66 feet

The next high tide at 2:21 pm at 4.19 feet

and the next low tide at 8:57 pm at 1.1 feet

The Moon is currently 64% visible

Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 3rd of January of 2024 at 7:30 pm

The Moon sets this morning at 11:24 am

and the moon rises late tonight at 11:34 pm

Today is…

55 MPH Speed Limit Day

Happy Mew Year for Cats Day

National Buffet Day

National Cream Puff Day

National Motivation and Inspiration Day

National Personal Trainer Awareness Day

National Run it Up the Flagpole and See if Anybody Salutes it Day

National Science Fiction Day

Swiss Cheese Day

World Introvert Day

Today is also…

Ancestry Day (Haiti)

Berchtold's Day (Switzerland)

Kaapse Klopse (Cape Town, South Africa)

The first day of Blacks and Whites' Carnival, celebrated until January 7 (Colombia)

The ninth of the Twelve Days of Christmas

On The Ninth Day of Christmas…

My True Love Gave To Me…

nine ladies dancing

eight maids a-milking

seven swans a-swimming

six geese a-laying

five gold rings

four calling birds

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share this special day with….

1909 – Barry Goldwater, American politician, businessman, and author (d. 1998)

1918 – Willi Graf, German physician and activist (d. 1943)

1920 (probable) – Isaac Asimov, American writer and professor of biochemistry (d. 1992)

1936 – Roger Miller, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (d. 1992)

1940 – Jim Bakker, American televangelist

1942 – Dennis Hastert, American educator and politician, 59th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1948 – Judith Miller, American journalist

1967 – Tia Carrere, American actress

1968 – Cuba Gooding, Jr., American actor and producer

1983 – Kate Bosworth, American actress

…and on this day in history….

1967 – Ronald Reagan, past movie actor and future President of the United States, is sworn in as Governor of California.

1974 – United States President Richard Nixon signs a bill lowering the maximum U.S. speed limit to 55 mph in order to conserve gasoline during an OPEC embargo.