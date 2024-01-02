Almanac - Tuesday January 2, 2023
Today is Tuesday, the 2nd of January of 2024,
January 2 is the second day of the year
364 days remain until the end of the year
(2024 is a leap year)
76 days until spring begins
The sunrise is at 7:25:24 am
and sunset will be at 5:03:03 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 37 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:14:13 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55°F.
The first high tide was at 3:28 am at 4.99 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:30 am at 2.66 feet
The next high tide at 2:21 pm at 4.19 feet
and the next low tide at 8:57 pm at 1.1 feet
The Moon is currently 64% visible
Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 3rd of January of 2024 at 7:30 pm
The Moon sets this morning at 11:24 am
and the moon rises late tonight at 11:34 pm
Today is…
National Motivation and Inspiration Day
National Personal Trainer Awareness Day
National Run it Up the Flagpole and See if Anybody Salutes it Day
Today is also…
Kaapse Klopse (Cape Town, South Africa)
The first day of Blacks and Whites' Carnival, celebrated until January 7 (Colombia)
The ninth of the Twelve Days of Christmas
On The Ninth Day of Christmas…
My True Love Gave To Me…
nine ladies dancing
eight maids a-milking
seven swans a-swimming
six geese a-laying
five gold rings
four calling birds
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share this special day with….
1909 – Barry Goldwater, American politician, businessman, and author (d. 1998)
1918 – Willi Graf, German physician and activist (d. 1943)
1920 (probable) – Isaac Asimov, American writer and professor of biochemistry (d. 1992)
1936 – Roger Miller, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (d. 1992)
1940 – Jim Bakker, American televangelist
1942 – Dennis Hastert, American educator and politician, 59th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
1948 – Judith Miller, American journalist
1967 – Tia Carrere, American actress
1968 – Cuba Gooding, Jr., American actor and producer
1983 – Kate Bosworth, American actress
…and on this day in history….
1967 – Ronald Reagan, past movie actor and future President of the United States, is sworn in as Governor of California.
1974 – United States President Richard Nixon signs a bill lowering the maximum U.S. speed limit to 55 mph in order to conserve gasoline during an OPEC embargo.