Almanac - Wednesday December 27, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 27th of December of 2023,

December 27 is the 361st day of the year

There are four days remain until the end of the year.

82 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:24:04 am

and sunset will be at 4:58:28 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:11:16 pm.

Water temperature in the San Francisco Bay may be 54.7 degrees

The first low tide was at 4:18 am at 3.31 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:57 am at 6.53 feet

and the next low tide at 5:17 pm at -0.98 feet

and the final high tide in the next 24 hours at Ocean Beach will be early tomorrow morning at 12:32 am at 5.04 feet

The moon is now 99.5 % visible

It's still considered a full moon

It's called the Full Cold Moon

This is the month when the winter cold fastens its grip, and the nights become long and dark.

The December Full Moon is also called the...

• Drift Clearing Moon (Cree)

• Frost Exploding Trees Moon (Cree)

• Hoar Frost Moon (Cree)

• Little Spirit Moon (Anishinaabe)

• Long Night Moon (Mohican)

• Mid-winter Moon (Lakota, Northern Ojibwe)

• Moon of the Popping Trees (Oglala)

• Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers (Dakota)

• Snow Moon (Haida, Cherokee)

• Winter Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)

It will become a waning gibbous moon later today

The moon sets this morning at 8:21 am

and the moon rises later today at 5:33 pm

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon a week from today next Wednesday the 3rd of January of 2024 at 7:30 pm

Today is...

Make Cut Out Snowflakes Day

National Fruitcake Day

Visit the Zoo Day

Today is also...

Constitution Day in North Korea

Emergency Rescuer's Day in Russia

St. Stephen's Day in the Eastern Orthodox Church; it's also a public holiday in Romania

Today is The Second Day of Kwanzaa

Today's principle is Ku-ji-cha-gu-lia, Self-Determination

And today is The third day of the Twelve Days of Christmas

Your true love should be giving you (or 'gifting' you) Three French hens,Two turtle doves, And a partridge in a pear tree.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with...

571 – Johannes Kepler, German mathematician, astronomer, and astrologer (d. 1630)

1822 – Louis Pasteur, French chemist and microbiologist (d. 1895)

1879 – Sydney Greenstreet, English-American actor (d. 1954)

1901 – Marlene Dietrich, German-American actress and singer (d. 1992)

1905 – Cliff Arquette, American actor and comedian (d. 1974)

1906 – Oscar Levant, American pianist, composer, and actor (d. 1972)

1911 – Anna Russell, English-Canadian singer and actress (d. 2006)

1915 – William Masters, American gynecologist, author, and academic (d. 2001)

1943 – Cokie Roberts, American journalist and author (d. 2019)

1944 – Mick Jones, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1946 – Lenny Kaye, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1948 – Gérard Depardieu, French-Russian actor

1951 – Karla Bonoff, American singer-songwriter

1952 – David Knopfler, Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1969 – Sarah Vowell, American author and journalist

...and on this day in history...

1831 – Charles Darwin embarks on his journey aboard HMS Beagle, during which he will begin to formulate his theory of evolution.

1845 – Ether anesthetic is used for childbirth for the first time by Dr. Crawford Long in Jefferson, Georgia.

1845 – Having coined the phrase "manifest destiny" the previous July, journalist John L. O'Sullivan argued in his newspaper New York Morning News that the United States had the right to claim the entire Oregon Country.

1911 – "Jana Gana Mana", the national anthem of India, is first sung in the Calcutta Session of the Indian National Congress.

1927 – Kern and Hammerstein's musical play Show Boat, considered to be the first true American musical play, opens at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Broadway.

1932 – Radio City Music Hall, "Showplace of the Nation", opens in New York City.

1935 – Regina Jonas is ordained as the first female rabbi in the history of Judaism.

1966 – The Cave of Swallows, the largest known cave shaft in the world, is discovered in Aquismón, San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

1968 – Apollo program: Apollo 8 splashes down in the Pacific Ocean, ending the first orbital crewed mission to the Moon.

1978 – Spain becomes a democracy after 40 years of fascist dictatorship.