Almanac - Tuesday December 26, 2023
On Tuesday, 26th of December of 2023,
December 26 is the 360th day of the year
five days remain until the end of the year.
and 84 days until Spring
the sun rises this morning at 7:23:44 am
and sunset will be at 4:57:48 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 12:10:46 pm.
The first low tide was at 3:31 am at 3.22 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:18 am at 6.68 feet
The next low tide at 4:38 pm at -1.06 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach late tonight will be at 11:50pm at 5.05 feet
The Moon is Full. Right now about 99% visible
It will be 100% visible at 4:33 this afternoon
The December Full Moon is called The Full Cold Moon
It’s also called the
Drift Clearing Moon (Cree),
Frost Exploding Trees Moon (Cree),
Moon of the Popping Trees (Oglala),
Snow Moon (Haida, Cherokee),
and Winter Maker Moon (Western Abenaki).
Today is…
Today is the First Day of Kwanzaa
Today’s principle is unity (umoja),
The second day of the Twelve Days of Christmas
Your true love should give to you
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
Wren Day (Ireland and the Isle of Man)
Mummer's Day (Padstow, Cornwall)
Day of Good Will (South Africa and Namibia)
Thanksgiving (Solomon Islands)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
- 1885 – Bazoline Estelle Usher, African-American educator (d. 1992
- 1891 – Henry Miller, American author and painter (d. 1980)
- 1900 – Evelyn Bark, leading member of the British Red Cross, first female recipient of the CMG (d. 1993)
- 1910 – Marguerite Churchill, American actress (d. 2000)
- 1918 – Olga Lopes-Seale, Guyanese-Barbadian singer and radio host (d. 2011)
- 1921 – Steve Allen, American actor, singer, talk show host, and screenwriter (d. 2000)
- 1927 – Alan King, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2004)
- 1929 – Kathleen Crowley, American actress (d. 2017)
- 1939 – Phil Spector, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2021)
- 1942 – Catherine Coulter, American author
- 1942 – Gray Davis, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 37th Governor of California
- 1944 – William Ayers, American academic and activist
- 1948 – Candy Crowley, American journalist
- 1949 – José Ramos-Horta, East Timorese lawyer and politician, 2nd President of East Timor, Nobel Prize laureate
- 1955 – Evan Bayh, American lawyer and politician, 46th Governor of Indiana
- 1956 – David Sedaris, American comedian, author, and radio host
- 1960 – Jim Toomey, American cartoonist
- 1964 – Elizabeth Kostova, American author
- 1966 – Jay Farrar, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
- 1971 – Jared Leto, American actor and musician
- 1991 – Eden Sher, American actress
- 1992 – Cecilia Costa Melgar, Chilean tennis player
- 1992 – Jade Thirlwall, English singer
- 1997 – Tamara Zidanšek, Slovenian tennis player
- …and on this day in history….
1723 – Bach led the first performance of Darzu ist erschienen der Sohn Gottes, BWV 40, his first Christmas Cantata composed for Leipzig.
1919 – Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox is sold to the New York Yankees by owner Harry Frazee, allegedly establishing the Curse of the Bambino superstition.
1941 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs a bill establishing the fourth Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day in the United States.
1941 – British Prime Minister Winston Churchill addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress.
1963 – The Beatles' "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "I Saw Her Standing There" are released in the United States, marking the beginning of Beatlemania on an international level.
1966 – The first Kwanzaa is celebrated by Maulana Karenga, the chair of Black Studies at California State University, Long Beach.
1991 – The Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union meets and formally dissolves the Soviet Union, ending the Cold War.
2004 – Orange Revolution: The final run-off election in Ukraine is held under heavy international scrutiny.
2012 – China opens the world's longest high-speed rail route, which links Beijing and Guangzhou.