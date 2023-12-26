Almanac - Tuesday December 26, 2023

On Tuesday, 26th of December of 2023,

December 26 is the 360th day of the year

five days remain until the end of the year.

and 84 days until Spring

the sun rises this morning at 7:23:44 am

and sunset will be at 4:57:48 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:10:46 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:31 am at 3.22 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:18 am at 6.68 feet

The next low tide at 4:38 pm at -1.06 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach late tonight will be at 11:50pm at 5.05 feet

The Moon is Full. Right now about 99% visible

It will be 100% visible at 4:33 this afternoon

The December Full Moon is called The Full Cold Moon

It’s also called the

Drift Clearing Moon (Cree),

Frost Exploding Trees Moon (Cree),

Moon of the Popping Trees (Oglala),

Snow Moon (Haida, Cherokee),

and Winter Maker Moon (Western Abenaki).

Today is…

Today is the First Day of Kwanzaa

Today’s principle is unity (umoja),

The second day of the Twelve Days of Christmas

Your true love should give to you

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

Wren Day (Ireland and the Isle of Man)

Mummer's Day (Padstow, Cornwall)

St. Stephen's Day

Boxing Day,

Day of Good Will (South Africa and Namibia)

Family Day (Vanuatu)

Thanksgiving (Solomon Islands)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…



1723 – Bach led the first performance of Darzu ist erschienen der Sohn Gottes, BWV 40, his first Christmas Cantata composed for Leipzig.

1919 – Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox is sold to the New York Yankees by owner Harry Frazee, allegedly establishing the Curse of the Bambino superstition.

1941 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs a bill establishing the fourth Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

1941 – British Prime Minister Winston Churchill addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress.

1963 – The Beatles' "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "I Saw Her Standing There" are released in the United States, marking the beginning of Beatlemania on an international level.

1966 – The first Kwanzaa is celebrated by Maulana Karenga, the chair of Black Studies at California State University, Long Beach.

1991 – The Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union meets and formally dissolves the Soviet Union, ending the Cold War.

2004 – Orange Revolution: The final run-off election in Ukraine is held under heavy international scrutiny.

2012 – China opens the world's longest high-speed rail route, which links Beijing and Guangzhou.