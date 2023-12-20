Almanac - Wednesday December 20, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 20th of December of 2023

December 20 is the 354th day of the year

11 days remain until the end of the year.

Winter Solstice will be tomorrow evening, Thursday December 21, 2023, 7:27 PM

The sun will rise this morning at 7:21:04 am

and sunset will be at 4:54:20 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:07:42 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54° F

The first low tide will be at 11:44 am at 1.54 feet

The next high tide at 5:20 pm at 4.22 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:07 pm at 1.19 feet

The Moon is about 60 per cent visible

It’s now a waxing gibbous moon

We’ll have a full moon right after Christmas

Today is…

Cathode-Ray Tube Day

Dot Your I's Day

Games Day

Go Caroling Day

International Human Solidarity Day

Mudd Day

National Sangria Day

Today is also….

Abolition of Slavery Day in French Guiana

Bo Aung Kyaw Day in Myanmar

Macau Special Administrative Region Establishment Day

if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share ice cream and cake with….

1868 – Harvey Samuel Firestone, American businessman, founded the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company (d. 1938)

1939 – Kim Weston, American soul singer

1946 – Uri Geller, Israeli-English magician and psychic

1954 – Sandra Cisneros, American author and poet

1957 – Billy Bragg, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1983 – Jonah Hill, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

On this day in history….

1940 – Captain America Comics #1, containing the first appearance of the superhero Captain America, is published.

1946 – It's a Wonderful Life premieres at the Globe Theatre in New York to mixed reviews.

1955 – Cardiff is proclaimed the capital city of Wales, United Kingdom.

2007 – Elizabeth II becomes the oldest monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, surpassing Queen Victoria, who lived for 81 years and 243 days.

2019 – The United States Space Force becomes the first new branch of the United States Armed Forces since 1947.