Almanac - Monday December 18, 2023

Today is Monday, the 18th of December of 2023,

December 18 is the 352nd day of the year

13 days remain until the end of the year.

3 days until winter begins

The December solstice (winter solstice) in San Francisco is at 7:27 pm on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:19:56 am

and sunset will be at 4:53:25 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:06:40 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.3°F.

The first high tide was at 3:38 am at 5.23 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:03 am at 2.81 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:26 pm at 5.17 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach at 9:17 pm at -0.08 feet

The Moon is currently 36.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

Moonrise will be at 11:57 am

Next Moonset today at 11:31 pm

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow at 10:39 am

Today is….

Answer the Phone Like Buddy the Elf Day

Arabic Language Day

Bake Cookies Day

Flake Appreciation Day

International Migrants Day

National "I Love Honey" Day

National Ham Salad Day

National Roast Suckling Pig Day

National Twin Day

National Wear a Plunger on Your Head Day

Today is also…

National Day in Qatar

Republic Day in Niger

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1863 – Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria (d. 1914)

1878 – Joseph Stalin, Georgian-Russian marshal and politician, 4th Premier of the Soviet Union (d. 1953)

1879 – Paul Klee, Swiss-German painter and educator (d. 1940)

1886 – Ty Cobb, American baseball player and manager (d. 1961)

1888 – Robert Moses, American urban planner (d. 1981)

1897 – Fletcher Henderson, American pianist and composer (d. 1952)

1912 – Benjamin O. Davis, Jr., American general and pilot (d. 2002)

1913 – Willy Brandt, German politician, 4th Chancellor of Germany, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1992)

1916 – Betty Grable, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1973)

1917 – Ossie Davis, American actor and activist (d. 2005)

1927 – Ramsey Clark, American lawyer and politician, 66th United States Attorney General (d. 2021)

1935 – Jacques Pépin, French-American chef and author

1943 – Keith Richards, English musician

1946 – Steve Biko, South African activist, founded the Black Consciousness Movement (d. 1977)

1946 – Steven Spielberg, American director, producer, and screenwriter, co-founded DreamWorks

1963 – Brad Pitt, American actor and producer

1970 – DMX, American rapper and actor (d. 2021)

1980 – Christina Aguilera, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

2001 – Billie Eilish, American singer

On this day in history…

1271 – Kublai Khan renames his empire "Yuan" (元 yuán), officially marking the start of the Yuan dynasty of Mongolia and China.

1787 – New Jersey becomes the third state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

1865 – US Secretary of State William Seward proclaims the adoption of the Thirteenth Amendment, prohibiting slavery throughout the United States.

1892 – Premiere performance of The Nutcracker by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

1917 – The resolution containing the language of the Eighteenth Amendment to enact Prohibition is passed by the United States Congress.

1944 – The Supreme Court of the United States issued its decision in Korematsu v. United States supporting Franklin D. Roosevelt's Executive Order 9066 which cleared the way for the incarceration of nearly all 120,000 Japanese Americans, two-thirds of whom were U.S. citizens, born and raised in the United States

1958 – Project SCORE, the world's first communications satellite, is launched.

2002 – California gubernatorial recall: Then Governor of California Gray Davis announces that the state would face a record budget deficit of $35 billion, roughly double the figure reported during his reelection campaign one month earlier.

2006 – United Arab Emirates holds its first-ever elections.

2019 – The United States House of Representatives impeaches Donald Trump for the first time.