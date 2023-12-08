Almanac - Friday December 8, 2023
Today is Friday, the 8th of December of 2023
December 8 is the 342nd day of the year
23 days remain until the end of the year.
13 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:12:46 am
and sunset will be at 4:50:50 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:01:48 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.9°F.
The first low tide was at 12:31 am at 1.88 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:00 am at 5.76 feet
The next low tide will be at 1:59 pm at 0.78 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:11 pm at 4.06 pm
The Moon is currently 20.2% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent
The Moon rose this morning at 2:46 am
and the moon sets today at 2:05 pm
We’ll have the New Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 12th of December of 2023 at 3:32 pm
Today is…
National Crossword Solvers Day
Pretend To Be a Time Traveler Day
Today is also….
Battle Day on the Falkland Islands
CARICOM–Cuba Day in the Caribbean Community and Cuba
Constitution Day in Uzbekistan
Day of Finnish Music in Finland
Hari-Kuyō in Kansai region, Japan
Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Day in Ethiopia
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
877 – Louis the Stammerer (son of Charles the Bald) is crowned king of the West Frankish Kingdom at Compiègne.
1504 – Ahmad ibn Abi Jum'ah writes his Oran fatwa, arguing for the relaxation of Islamic law requirements for the forcibly converted Muslims in Spain.
1660 – A woman (either Margaret Hughes or Anne Marshall) appears on an English public stage for the first time, in the role of Desdemona in a production of Shakespeare's play Othello.
1980 – John Lennon is murdered by Mark David Chapman in front of The Dakota in New York City.
2013 – Metallica performs a show in Antarctica, making them the first band to perform on all seven continents.
2019 – First confirmed case of COVID-19 in China.
…and on this day in history….
65 BC – Horace, Roman poet (d. 8 BC)
1765 – Eli Whitney, American engineer, invented the cotton gin (d. 1825)
1815 – Adolph Menzel, German painter and illustrator (d. 1905)
1865 – Jean Sibelius, Finnish violinist and composer (d. 1957)
1886 – Diego Rivera, Mexican painter and educator (d. 1957)
1890 – Bohuslav Martinů, Czech-American pianist and composer (d. 1959)
1894 – E. C. Segar, American cartoonist, created Popeye (d. 1938)
1894 – James Thurber, American humorist and cartoonist (d. 1961)
1911 – Lee J. Cobb, American actor (d. 1976)
1913 – Delmore Schwartz, American poet and short story writer (d. 1966)
1914 – Floyd Tillman, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)
1922 – Jean Ritchie, American singer-songwriter (d. 2015)
1925 – Sammy Davis, Jr., American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1990)
1925 – Jimmy Smith, American organist (d. 2005)
1933 – Flip Wilson, American actor and comedian (d. 1998)
1936 – David Carradine, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2009)
1939 – Jerry Butler, American singer-songwriter and producer
1939 – James Galway, Irish flute player
1943 – Jim Morrison, American singer-songwriter and poet (d. 1971)
1946 – Chava Alberstein, Polish-Israeli singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Gregg Allman, American musician (d. 2017)
1951 – Bill Bryson, American essayist, travel and science writer
1953 – Kim Basinger, American actress
1953 – Norman Finkelstein, American author, academic, and activist
1953 – Sam Kinison, American comedian (d. 1992)
1961 – Ann Coulter, American political commentator and author
1966 – Sinéad O'Connor, Irish singer-songwriter (d. 2023)
1982 – Nicki Minaj, Trinidadian-American rapper and actress