Almanac - Friday December 8, 2023

Today is Friday, the 8th of December of 2023

December 8 is the 342nd day of the year

23 days remain until the end of the year.

13 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:12:46 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:50 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:01:48 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.9°F.

The first low tide was at 12:31 am at 1.88 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:00 am at 5.76 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:59 pm at 0.78 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:11 pm at 4.06 pm

The Moon is currently 20.2% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

The Moon rose this morning at 2:46 am

and the moon sets today at 2:05 pm

We’ll have the New Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 12th of December of 2023 at 3:32 pm

Today is…

National Brownie Day

National Christmas Tree Day

National Crossword Solvers Day

National Lard Day

National Salesperson's Day

Official Lost and Found Day

Pretend To Be a Time Traveler Day

Take it in the Ear Day

The Start of Hanukkah

Today is also….

Battle Day on the Falkland Islands

Bodhi Day in Japan

CARICOM–Cuba Day in the Caribbean Community and Cuba

Constitution Day in Romania

Constitution Day in Uzbekistan

Day of Finnish Music in Finland

Hari-Kuyō in Kansai region, Japan

National Youth Day in Albania

Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Day in Ethiopia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

877 – Louis the Stammerer (son of Charles the Bald) is crowned king of the West Frankish Kingdom at Compiègne.

1504 – Ahmad ibn Abi Jum'ah writes his Oran fatwa, arguing for the relaxation of Islamic law requirements for the forcibly converted Muslims in Spain.

1660 – A woman (either Margaret Hughes or Anne Marshall) appears on an English public stage for the first time, in the role of Desdemona in a production of Shakespeare's play Othello.

1980 – John Lennon is murdered by Mark David Chapman in front of The Dakota in New York City.

2013 – Metallica performs a show in Antarctica, making them the first band to perform on all seven continents.

2019 – First confirmed case of COVID-19 in China.

…and on this day in history….

65 BC – Horace, Roman poet (d. 8 BC)

1765 – Eli Whitney, American engineer, invented the cotton gin (d. 1825)

1815 – Adolph Menzel, German painter and illustrator (d. 1905)

1865 – Jean Sibelius, Finnish violinist and composer (d. 1957)

1886 – Diego Rivera, Mexican painter and educator (d. 1957)

1890 – Bohuslav Martinů, Czech-American pianist and composer (d. 1959)

1894 – E. C. Segar, American cartoonist, created Popeye (d. 1938)

1894 – James Thurber, American humorist and cartoonist (d. 1961)

1911 – Lee J. Cobb, American actor (d. 1976)

1913 – Delmore Schwartz, American poet and short story writer (d. 1966)

1914 – Floyd Tillman, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)

1922 – Jean Ritchie, American singer-songwriter (d. 2015)

1925 – Sammy Davis, Jr., American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1990)

1925 – Jimmy Smith, American organist (d. 2005)

1933 – Flip Wilson, American actor and comedian (d. 1998)

1936 – David Carradine, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2009)

1939 – Jerry Butler, American singer-songwriter and producer

1939 – James Galway, Irish flute player

1943 – Jim Morrison, American singer-songwriter and poet (d. 1971)

1946 – Chava Alberstein, Polish-Israeli singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Gregg Allman, American musician (d. 2017)

1951 – Bill Bryson, American essayist, travel and science writer

1953 – Kim Basinger, American actress

1953 – Norman Finkelstein, American author, academic, and activist

1953 – Sam Kinison, American comedian (d. 1992)

1961 – Ann Coulter, American political commentator and author

1966 – Sinéad O'Connor, Irish singer-songwriter (d. 2023)

1982 – Nicki Minaj, Trinidadian-American rapper and actress