Almanac - November 1, 2023

Today is Wednesday, 1st of November of 2023,

November 1 is the 305th day of the year

60 days remain until the end of the year

50 days until Winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:35:20 am

and sunset will be at 6:10:27 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:52:53 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.7°F

The first high tide was at 2:49 am at 4.87 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:23 am at 3.26 feet

The next high tide at 1:04 pm at 6.11 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:24 pm at -0.45 feet

The Moon is currently 84% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

Moon will set at 11:57 am ↑ (307°)

and the Moon will rise at 9:02 pm ↑ (53°)

We'll see the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 5th of November of 2023 at 1:37 am

Today is...

All Saints' Day

Also known as All Hallows' Day, All Hallows Tide, Feast of All Saints, Hallowmas, and Solemnity of All Saints

Eat Smart Day

Extra Mile Day

Give Up Your Shoulds Day

International Scented Candle Day

International Stress Awareness Day

National Author's Day

National Biologic Coordinators Day

National Brush Day

National Calzone Day

National Cinnamon Day

National Deep Fried Clams Day

National Family Literacy Day

National Go Cook For Your Pets Day

National Pâté Day

National Vinegar Day

Prime Meridian Day

World Vegan Day

Today is also...

All Saints' Day, a holy day of obligation in some areas (a national holiday in many historically Catholic countries), and its related observance:

Day of the Innocents, The first day of Day of the Dead or El Dia de los Muertos celebration. (Mexico, Haiti)

Anniversary of the Revolution (Algeria)

Chavang Kut (Mizo people of Northeast India, Bangladesh, Burma)

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava (Chhattisgarh, India)

Coronation of the fifth Druk Gyalpo (Bhutan)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Antigua and Barbuda from the United Kingdom in 1981.

Karnataka Rajyotsava (Karnataka, India)

Kerala Day (Kerala, India)

Liberty Day (United States Virgin Islands)

International Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Awareness Day

National Brush Day (United States)

National Awakening Day (Bulgaria)

Self-Defense Forces Commemoration Day (Japan)

The first day of winter observances:

Calan Gaeaf, celebrations start at sunset of October 31. (Wales)

Samhain in the Northern Hemisphere and Beltane in the Southern Hemisphere, celebrations start at sunset of October 31 (Neopagan Wheel of the Year)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share leftover halloween candy with...

846 – Louis the Stammerer, Frankish king (d. 879)

1871 – Stephen Crane, American poet, novelist, and short story writer (d. 1900)

1898 – Sippie Wallace, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1986)

1915 – Margaret Taylor-Burroughs, American painter, poet, and educator, co-founded the DuSable Museum of African American History (d. 2010)

1920 – James J. Kilpatrick, American journalist and author (d. 2010)

1922 – George S. Irving, American actor (d. 2016)

1935 – Edward Said, Palestinian-American theorist, author, and academic (d. 2003)

1940 – Roger Kellaway, American pianist and composer

1940 – Barry Sadler, American sergeant, author, actor, and singer-songwriter (d. 1989)

1942 – Larry Flynt, American publisher, founded Larry Flynt Publications (d. 2021)

1942 – Marcia Wallace, American actress and comedian (d. 2013)

1944 – Kinky Friedman, American singer-songwriter and author

1944 – Rafic Hariri, Lebanese businessman and politician 60th Prime Minister of Lebanon (d. 2005)

1957 – Lyle Lovett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1959 – Susanna Clarke, English author and educator

1960 – Tim Cook, American businessman and engineer, current CEO of Apple Inc.

1960 – Fernando Valenzuela, Mexican baseball player, coach, and sportscaster

1964 – Sophie B. Hawkins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1973 – Aishwarya Rai, Indian model and actress

1997 – Max Burkholder, American actor

...and on this day in history...

1512 – The ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, painted by Michelangelo, is exhibited to the public for the first time.

1604 – William Shakespeare's tragedy Othello is performed for the first time, at Whitehall Palace in London.

1611 – Shakespeare's play The Tempest is performed for the first time, at Whitehall Palace in London.

1765 – The British Parliament enacts the Stamp Act on the Thirteen Colonies in order to help pay for British military operations in North America.

1800 – John Adams becomes the first President of the United States to live in the Executive Mansion (later renamed the White House).

1848 – In Boston, Massachusetts, the first medical school for women, Boston Female Medical School (which later merged with the Boston University School of Medicine), opens.

1870 – In the United States, the Weather Bureau (later renamed the National Weather Service) makes its first official meteorological forecast.

1894 – Buffalo Bill, 15 of his Native Americans, and Annie Oakley were filmed by Thomas Edison in his Black Maria Studio in West Orange, New Jersey.

1896 – A picture showing the bare breasts of a woman appears in National Geographic magazine for the first time.

1897 – The first Library of Congress building opens its doors to the public; the library had previously been housed in the Congressional Reading Room in the U.S. Capitol.

1928 – The Law on the Adoption and Implementation of the Turkish Alphabet, replaces the Arabic alphabet with the Latin alphabet.

1938 – Seabiscuit defeats War Admiral in an upset victory during a match race deemed "the match of the century" in horse racing.

1941 – American photographer Ansel Adams takes a picture of a moonrise over the town of Hernandez, New Mexico that would become one of the most famous images in the history of photography.

1951 – Operation Buster–Jangle: Six thousand five hundred United States Army soldiers are exposed to 'Desert Rock' atomic explosions for training purposes in Nevada. Participation is not voluntary.

1956 – The Indian states Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Mysore are formally created under the States Reorganization Act; Kanyakumari district is joined to Tamil Nadu from Kerala.

1963 – The Arecibo Observatory in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, with the largest radio telescope ever constructed, officially opens.

1968 – The Motion Picture Association of America's film rating system is officially introduced, originating with the ratings G, M, R, and X.

1973 – Watergate scandal: Leon Jaworski is appointed as the new Watergate Special Prosecutor.

1979 – Griselda Álvarez becomes the first female governor of a state of Mexico.

1981 – Antigua and Barbuda gains independence from the United Kingdom.

1982 – Honda becomes the first Asian automobile company to produce cars in the United States with the opening of its factory in Marysville, Ohio; a Honda Accord is the first car produced there.

1993 – The Maastricht Treaty takes effect, formally establishing the European Union.