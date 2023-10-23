Almanac - Monday October 23, 2023

Today is Monday, October 23, 2023,

the 296th day of the year

69 days remaining until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 7:25am

Sunset: 6:21pm

...giving us 10 hours and 55 minutes of daylight.

The waxing gibbous moon will set at 1:11am and rise at 3:52pm and is 72.6 visible

San Francisco Ocean Beach Tides:

High: 7:49 am at 4.98 feet / 6:30 pm at 5.39 feet

Low: 12:29 am -0.12 feet / 1:06 pm at 2.88 feet

The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 63.9 degrees.

Today's special celebrations...

Event Organizers Day

National Boston Cream Pie Day

National Canning Day

National Croc Day

National Horror Movie Day

National iPod Day

International Mole Day

National Slap Your Irritating Co-Worker Day

Paralegal Day

Swallows Depart from San Juan Capistrano Day

TV Talk Show Host Day

Today is also...

Aviator's Day in Brazil

Chu-la-long-korn Day in Thailand

Day of the Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle in the Republic of North Macedonia

Liberation Day in Libya

National Day in Hungary

Paris Peace Agreement Day in Cambodia

On this day in...

4004 BC – James Ussher's proposed creation date of the world according to the Bible.

1707 – The First Parliament of the Kingdom of Great Britain convenes.

1850 – The first National Women's Rights Convention begins in Worcester, Massachusetts.

2001 – Apple Computer releases the iPod.

Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...

1766 – Emmanuel de Grouchy, Marquis de Grouchy, French general (d. 1847)

1835 – Adlai Stevenson I, American lawyer and politician, 23rd Vice President of the United States (d. 1914)

1844 – Sarah Bernhardt, French actress (d. 1923)

1869 – John Heisman, American football player and coach (d. 1936)

1920 – Bob Montana, American illustrator, creator of Archie Comics (d. 1975)

1923 – Ned Rorem, American composer and author (d. 2022)

1923 – Frank Sutton, American actor (d. 1974)

1925 – Johnny Carson, American comedian and talk show host of The Tonight Show (d. 2005)

1935 – Chi-Chi Rodríguez, Puerto Rican-American golfer

1940 – Ellie Greenwich, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2009)

1940 – Pelé, Brazilian footballer and actor (d. 2022)

1942 – Michael Crichton, American author of books such as The Great Train Robbery, Jurassic Park, and director, producer, screenwriter and global warming denier (d. 2008)

1949 – Nick Tosches, American music journalist, author, and poet (d. 2019)

1956 – Dianne Reeves, American singer. My favorite album of hers is of 1950s standards for the soundtrack of Goodnight And Good Luck

1956 – Dwight Yoakam, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1957 – Paul Kagame, Rwandan soldier and politician, 6th President of Rwanda

1957 – Martin Luther King III, American activist

1958 – Michael Eric Dyson, American ordained activist, author of books and articles of African-American thought, broadcaster and academic

1959 – Sam Raimi, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter, known for the Evil Dead series and the Spider-Man trilogy

1959 – "Weird Al" Yankovic, American singer-songwriter, comedian, and actor

1965 – Augusten Burroughs, American author of Running With Scissors and screenwriter

1976 – Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool" Canadian-American actor and producer