Almanac - Monday October 23, 2023
Today is Monday, October 23, 2023,
the 296th day of the year
69 days remaining until the end of the year.
Sunrise: 7:25am
Sunset: 6:21pm
...giving us 10 hours and 55 minutes of daylight.
The waxing gibbous moon will set at 1:11am and rise at 3:52pm and is 72.6 visible
San Francisco Ocean Beach Tides:
High: 7:49 am at 4.98 feet / 6:30 pm at 5.39 feet
Low: 12:29 am -0.12 feet / 1:06 pm at 2.88 feet
The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 63.9 degrees.
Today's special celebrations...
Event Organizers Day
National Boston Cream Pie Day
National Canning Day
National Croc Day
National Horror Movie Day
National iPod Day
International Mole Day
National Slap Your Irritating Co-Worker Day
Paralegal Day
Swallows Depart from San Juan Capistrano Day
TV Talk Show Host Day
Today is also...
Aviator's Day in Brazil
Chu-la-long-korn Day in Thailand
Day of the Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle in the Republic of North Macedonia
Liberation Day in Libya
National Day in Hungary
Paris Peace Agreement Day in Cambodia
On this day in...
4004 BC – James Ussher's proposed creation date of the world according to the Bible.
1707 – The First Parliament of the Kingdom of Great Britain convenes.
1850 – The first National Women's Rights Convention begins in Worcester, Massachusetts.
2001 – Apple Computer releases the iPod.
Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...
1766 – Emmanuel de Grouchy, Marquis de Grouchy, French general (d. 1847)
1835 – Adlai Stevenson I, American lawyer and politician, 23rd Vice President of the United States (d. 1914)
1844 – Sarah Bernhardt, French actress (d. 1923)
1869 – John Heisman, American football player and coach (d. 1936)
1920 – Bob Montana, American illustrator, creator of Archie Comics (d. 1975)
1923 – Ned Rorem, American composer and author (d. 2022)
1923 – Frank Sutton, American actor (d. 1974)
1925 – Johnny Carson, American comedian and talk show host of The Tonight Show (d. 2005)
1935 – Chi-Chi Rodríguez, Puerto Rican-American golfer
1940 – Ellie Greenwich, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2009)
1940 – Pelé, Brazilian footballer and actor (d. 2022)
1942 – Michael Crichton, American author of books such as The Great Train Robbery, Jurassic Park, and director, producer, screenwriter and global warming denier (d. 2008)
1949 – Nick Tosches, American music journalist, author, and poet (d. 2019)
1956 – Dianne Reeves, American singer. My favorite album of hers is of 1950s standards for the soundtrack of Goodnight And Good Luck
1956 – Dwight Yoakam, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
1957 – Paul Kagame, Rwandan soldier and politician, 6th President of Rwanda
1957 – Martin Luther King III, American activist
1958 – Michael Eric Dyson, American ordained activist, author of books and articles of African-American thought, broadcaster and academic
1959 – Sam Raimi, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter, known for the Evil Dead series and the Spider-Man trilogy
1959 – "Weird Al" Yankovic, American singer-songwriter, comedian, and actor
1965 – Augusten Burroughs, American author of Running With Scissors and screenwriter
1976 – Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool" Canadian-American actor and producer