Almanac - Friday, October 13, 2023

Today is Friday, October 13, 2023, the 286th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 79 days remaining until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 7:16am

Sunset: 6:35pm

...giving us 11 hours and 19 minutes of daylight.

The waning crescent moon will rise at 6:12am and set at 6:15pm and is .9% illuminated.

San Francisco Tides:

High: 4:59am/5:32pm

Low: 11:32am/11:51pm

The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 65 degrees.

Today's special celebrations...

English Language Day

International Day for Disaster Reduction

Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day

National Chess Day

National Family Bowling Day

National No Bra Day

Navy Birthday

Silly Sayings Day

World Egg Day

World Thrombosis Day

National Yorkshire Pudding Day

On this day in...

1775 - The U.S. Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.

1792 - The cornerstone of the Executive Mansion was laid in Washington, DC. The building became known as the White House in 1818.

1843 - B'nai B'rith, the Jewish organization, was founded by Henry Jones and eleven others in New York City, NY.

1854 - The state of Texas ratified a state constitution.

1957 - Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra introduced the Ford Edsel on an hour long special.

1962 - "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" opened on Broadway.

1981 - Egyptian voters elected Vice President Hosni Mubarak as the new president one week after Anwar Sadat was assassinated.

1989 - U.S. President George H.W. Bush called for an overthrow of the Panamanian ruler Manuel Antonio Noriega.

1992 - A commercial flight record was set by an Air France supersonic jetliner for circling the Earth in 33 hours and one minute.

1995 - Walt Disney World Resort admitted its 500-millionth guest.

Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...

Molly Pitcher (Mary Hays McCauley) 1744

Yves Montand 1921 - Actor

Lenny Bruce (Leonard Alfred Schneider) 1925 - Comedian, satirist

Margaret Thatcher 1925 - Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Paul Simon 1941 - Musician

Karen Akers 1945 - Actress, singer

Demond Wilson 1946 - Actor ("Sanford and Son")

Sammy Hagar 1947 - Musician (Van Halen, Chickenfoot), also known as The Red Rocker

Marie Osmond 1959 - Singer

Kate Walsh 1967 - Actress ("Grey's Anatomy," "Private Practice")

Rhett Akins 1969 - Singer, songwriter

Nancy Kerrigan 1969 - Figure skater

Tisha Campbell 1970 - Singer, actress, dancer

Sacha Baron Cohen ("Borat") 1971 - Actor

Ashanti 1980 - Singer

