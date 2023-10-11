Almanac - Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Today is Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the 284th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 81 days remaining until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 7:14am

Sunset: 6:37pm

...giving us 11 hours and 26minutes of daylight.

The waning crescent moon will rise at 4:14am and set at 5:32pm and is 8.3% illuminated.

San Francisco Tides:

High: 4:01am/4:27pm

Low: 10:50am/10:24pm

The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 65 degrees.

Today's special celebrations...

Emergency Nurses Day

General Pulaski Memorial Day

International Top Spinning Day

Myths & Legends Awareness Day

National Bring Your Teddy Bear To Work & School Day

National Curves Day

National Coming Out Day

National Fossil Day

National Pet Obesity Awareness Day

National Take Your Parents To Lunch Day

S.A.V.E. (Stop America's Violence Everywhere)

Southern Food Heritage Day

National Sausage Pizza Day

On this day in...

1776 - During the American Revolution the first naval battle of Lake Champlain was fought. The forces under Gen. Benedict Arnold suffered heavy losses.

1811 - The Juliana, the first steam-powered ferryboat, was put into operation by the inventor John Stevens. The ferry went between New York City, NY, and Hoboken, NJ.

1869 - Thomas Edison filed for a patent on his first invention. The electric machine was used for counting votes for the U.S. Congress, however the Congress did not buy it.

1881 - David Henderson Houston patented the first roll film for cameras.

1890 - The Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in Washington, DC.

1899 - The Boer War began in South Africa between the British and the Boers of the Transvaal and Orange Free State.

1929 - JCPenney opened a store in Milford, DE, making it a nationwide company with stores in all 48 states.

1932 - In New York, the first telecast of a political campaign was aired.

1939 - U.S. President Roosevelt was presented with a letter from Albert Einstein that urged him to develop the U.S. atomic program rapidly.

1942 - The Battle of Cape Esperance, during World War II, began in the Solomons.

1958 - Pioneer 1, a lunar probe, was launched by the U.S. The probe did not reach its destination and fell back to Earth and burned up in the atmosphere.

1964 - The Reverand Martin Luther King, Jr. received the Nobel Peace Prize.

1968 - Apollo 7 was launched by the U.S. The first manned Apollo mission was the first in which live television broadcasts were received from orbit. Wally Schirra, Don Fulton Eisele and R. Walter Cunningham were the astronauts aboard.

1975 - "Saturday Night Live" was broadcast for the first time. George Carlin was the guest host.

1975 - Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham were married in Fayetteville, AR.

1983 - The last hand-cranked telephones in the U.S. went out of service. The 440 telephone customers of Bryant Pond, ME, were switched to direct-dial service.

1984 - American Kathryn D. Sullivan became the first female astronaut to space walk. She was aboard the space shuttle Challenger.

1994 - U.S. troops in Haiti took control of the National Palace.

1994 - The Colorado Supreme Court declared that the anti-gay rights measure in the state was unconstitutional.

Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...

Henry Heinz 1884

Eleanor Roosevelt 1884

Willie Hoppe 1887

Joseph Alsop 1910

Jerome Robbins 1918

Art Blakey 1919

Ron Leibman 1937

Daryl Hall (Hall & Oates) 1948

Andrew Woolfolk (Earth, Wind and Fire) 1950

Joan Cusack 1962

Luke Perry 1966

Jane Kradowski 1968

