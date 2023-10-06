Almanac - Friday, October 6, 2023

Today is Friday, October 6, 2023, he 279th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 86 days remaining until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 7:09am

Sunset: 6:47pm

...giving us 11 hours and 35 minutes of daylight.

The moon is in its last quarter and will set at 3:00pm and is 50% illuminated.

San Francisco Tides:

High: 7:09am/5:22pm

Low: 12:05pm

The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 66 degrees.

Today's special celebrations...

American Libraries Day

Jackie Mayer Rehab Day

Kids Music Day

International Geodiversity Day

Mad Hatter Day

National Badger Day

National Body Language Day

National Brave Day

National Coaches Day

National Diversity Day

National German-American Day

National Lager Day

National Noodle Day

National Orange Wine Day

National Plus Size Appreciation Day

Lee's National Denim Day

World College Radio Day

World Plaid Day or Plaidurday

World Smile Day

On this day in...

1683 - The first Mennonites arrived in America aboard the Concord. The German and Dutch families settled in an area that is now a neighborhood in Philadelphia, PA.

1848 - The steamboat SS California left New York Harbor for San Francisco via Cape Horn. The steamboat service arrived on February 28, 1849. The trip took 4 months and 21 days.

1880 - The National League kicked the Cincinnati Reds out for selling beer.

1889 - In Paris, the Moulin Rouge opened its doors to the public for the first time.

1889 - The Kinescope was exhibited by Thomas Edison. He had patented the moving picture machine in 1887.

1890 - Polygamy was outlawed by the Mormon Church.

1927 - "The Jazz Singer" opened in New York starring Al Jolson. The film was based on the short story "The Day of Atonement" by Sampson Raphaelson.

1928 - War-torn China was reunited under the Nationalist leader Chiang Kai-Shek.

1949 - U.S. president Harry Truman signed the Mutual Defense Assistance Act. The act provided $1.3 billion in the form of military aid to NATO countries.

1961 - U.S. president John F. Kennedy advised American families to build or buy bomb shelters to protect them in the event of a nuclear exchange with the Soviet Union.

1973 - Egypt and Syria attacked Israel in an attempt to win back territory that had been lost in the third Arab-Israel war. Support for Israel led to a devastating oil embargo against many nations including the U.S. and Great Britain on October 17, 1973. The war lasted 2 weeks.

1979 - Pope John Paul II became the first pontiff to visit the White House.

1992 - Ross Perot appeared in his first paid broadcast on CBS-TV after entering the U.S. presidential race.

Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...

Jenny Lind 1820

George Westinghouse 1846 - Founder of Westinghouse Electric Company and inventor of railway braking systems

Le Corbusier 1887

Carole Lombard 1908

Paul Badura-Skoda 1927

Hafez Assad (Syria) 1930

Jesse Jackson 1941

Britt Ekland 1942

Elisabeth Shue 1963

