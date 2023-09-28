Almanac - Thursday September 28, 2023
Today is Thursday, the 28th of September of 2023
September 28 is the 271st day of the year
94 days remain until the end of the year.
84 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in a few minutes at 7:02:53 am
and sunset will be at 6:56:30 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 53 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:59:41 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.7°F
The first low tide was at 4:20 am at -0.26 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:51 am at 5.88 feet
The next low tide at 4:41 pm at 0.89 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:48 pm at 6.18 feet
The Moon is currently 98.9% visible
We can call it the Full Moon
It will be a 100% full moon early tomorrow
Friday the 29th of September of 2023 at 2:57 am
The Moon will rise at 4:36 this afternoon
and it’s going to be a big one
The closest to earth this year
The October Full Moon is called the
Full Hunter’s Moon (or Harvest Moon*)
This is the month when the game is fattened up for winter. Now is the time for hunting and laying in a store of provisions for the long months ahead.
The moon is also called…
• Drying Rice Moon (Dakota)
• Falling Leaves Moon (Anishinaabe)
• Freezing Moon (Ojibwe)
• Ice Moon (Haida)
• Migrating Moon (Cree)
Today is…
International Right to Know Day
National Strawberry Cream Pie Day
Read a Child a Book You Like Day
Today is also…
Czech Statehood Day (Czech Republic)
International Day for Universal Access to Information
National Day of Awareness and Unity against Child Pornography (Philippines)
Teachers' Day (Taiwan and Chinese-Filipino schools in the Philippines), ceremonies dedicated to Confucius are also observed.
IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
551 BC – Confucius, Chinese teacher, editor, politician, and philosopher of the Spring and Autumn period of Chinese history. (d. 479 BC)
1836 – Thomas Crapper, English plumber, invented the ballcock (d. 1910)
1841 – Georges Clemenceau, French journalist, physician, and politician, 85th Prime Minister of France (d. 1929)
1901 – William S. Paley, American broadcaster, founded CBS (d. 1990)
1901 – Ed Sullivan, American television host (d. 1974)
1909 – Al Capp, American author and illustrator (d. 1979)
1915 – Ethel Rosenberg, American spy (d. 1953)
1916 – Peter Finch, English-Australian actor (d. 1977)
1923 – Tuli Kupferberg, American singer, poet, and writer (d. 2010)
1928 – Koko Taylor, American singer (d. 2009)
1929 – Lata Mangeshkar, Indian playback singer and composer (d. 2022)
1932 – Víctor Jara, Chilean singer-songwriter, poet, and director (d. 1973)
1934 – Brigitte Bardot, French actress
1938 – Ben E. King, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2015)
1944 – Marcia Muller, American journalist and author
1950 – John Sayles, American novelist, director, and screenwriter
1964 – Janeane Garofalo, American comedian, actress, and screenwriter
1967 – Moon Zappa, American actress and author
1987 – Hilary Duff, American singer-songwriter and actress
…and on this day in history…
1066 – William the Conqueror lands in England, beginning the Norman conquest.
1867 – Toronto becomes the capital of Ontario, having also been the capital of Ontario's predecessors since 1796.
1871 – The Brazilian Parliament passes a law that frees all children thereafter born to slaves, and all government-owned slaves.
1889 – The General Conference on Weights and Measures (CGPM) defines the length of a metre.
1928 – Alexander Fleming notices a bacteria-killing mold growing in his laboratory, discovering what later became known as penicillin.
1941 – Ted Williams achieves a .406 batting average for the season, and becomes the last major league baseball player to bat .400 or better.
1986 – The Democratic Progressive Party becomes the first opposition party in Taiwan.
1995 – Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat sign the Interim Agreement on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.