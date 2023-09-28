Almanac - Thursday September 28, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 28th of September of 2023

September 28 is the 271st day of the year

94 days remain until the end of the year.

84 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 7:02:53 am

and sunset will be at 6:56:30 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:59:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.7°F

The first low tide was at 4:20 am at -0.26 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:51 am at 5.88 feet

The next low tide at 4:41 pm at 0.89 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:48 pm at 6.18 feet

The Moon is currently 98.9% visible

We can call it the Full Moon

It will be a 100% full moon early tomorrow

Friday the 29th of September of 2023 at 2:57 am

The Moon will rise at 4:36 this afternoon

and it’s going to be a big one

The closest to earth this year

The October Full Moon is called the

Full Hunter’s Moon (or Harvest Moon*)

This is the month when the game is fattened up for winter. Now is the time for hunting and laying in a store of provisions for the long months ahead.

The moon is also called…

• Drying Rice Moon (Dakota)

• Falling Leaves Moon (Anishinaabe)

• Freezing Moon (Ojibwe)

• Ice Moon (Haida)

• Migrating Moon (Cree)

Today is…

British Home Child Day

Fish Tank Floorshow Night

Gold Lining Day

International Right to Know Day

National Drink Beer Day

National Good Neighbor Day

National Strawberry Cream Pie Day

Read a Child a Book You Like Day

Remember Me Thursday

Today is also…

World Maritime Day

Czech Statehood Day (Czech Republic)

Freedom from Hunger Day

International Day for Universal Access to Information

National Day of Awareness and Unity against Child Pornography (Philippines)

Teachers' Day (Taiwan and Chinese-Filipino schools in the Philippines), ceremonies dedicated to Confucius are also observed.

World Rabies Day

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

551 BC – Confucius, Chinese teacher, editor, politician, and philosopher of the Spring and Autumn period of Chinese history. (d. 479 BC)

1836 – Thomas Crapper, English plumber, invented the ballcock (d. 1910)

1841 – Georges Clemenceau, French journalist, physician, and politician, 85th Prime Minister of France (d. 1929)

1901 – William S. Paley, American broadcaster, founded CBS (d. 1990)

1901 – Ed Sullivan, American television host (d. 1974)

1909 – Al Capp, American author and illustrator (d. 1979)

1915 – Ethel Rosenberg, American spy (d. 1953)

1916 – Peter Finch, English-Australian actor (d. 1977)

1923 – Tuli Kupferberg, American singer, poet, and writer (d. 2010)

1928 – Koko Taylor, American singer (d. 2009)

1929 – Lata Mangeshkar, Indian playback singer and composer (d. 2022)

1932 – Víctor Jara, Chilean singer-songwriter, poet, and director (d. 1973)

1934 – Brigitte Bardot, French actress

1938 – Ben E. King, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2015)

1944 – Marcia Muller, American journalist and author

1950 – John Sayles, American novelist, director, and screenwriter

1964 – Janeane Garofalo, American comedian, actress, and screenwriter

1967 – Moon Zappa, American actress and author

1987 – Hilary Duff, American singer-songwriter and actress

…and on this day in history…

1066 – William the Conqueror lands in England, beginning the Norman conquest.

1867 – Toronto becomes the capital of Ontario, having also been the capital of Ontario's predecessors since 1796.

1871 – The Brazilian Parliament passes a law that frees all children thereafter born to slaves, and all government-owned slaves.

1889 – The General Conference on Weights and Measures (CGPM) defines the length of a metre.

1928 – Alexander Fleming notices a bacteria-killing mold growing in his laboratory, discovering what later became known as penicillin.

1941 – Ted Williams achieves a .406 batting average for the season, and becomes the last major league baseball player to bat .400 or better.

1986 – The Democratic Progressive Party becomes the first opposition party in Taiwan.

1995 – Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat sign the Interim Agreement on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.