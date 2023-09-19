© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday September 19, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published September 19, 2023 at 6:28 AM PDT
pirate flag
Lisa Ann Yount
/
Flickr Creative Commons
pirate flag

Today is Tuesday, the 19th of September of 2023,

September 19 is the 262nd day of the year

103 days remain until the end of the year.

4 days until autumn begins

Autumnal Equinox will be Friday night September 22, 2023 at 11:49 PM

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:55:09 am

and sunset will be at 7:10:29 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 15 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:02:49 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66°F.

The first high tide was at 2:07 am at 4.56 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:25 am at 2.32 feet

The next high tide will be at 1:42 pm at 5.78 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:30 pm at 0.7 feet

The Moon is currently 18.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 22nd of September of 2023 at 12:32 pm

Today is….

Get Ready Day

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

Meow Like a Pirate Day

National Butterscotch Pudding Day

National IT Professionals Day

National Voter Registration Day

National Woman Road Warrior Day

Take a Loved One to the Doctor Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Chile

It’s also the Second day of Fiestas Patrias in Chile

Day of the First Public Appearance of the Slovak National Council

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Saint Kitts and Nevis from the United Kingdom in 1983.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1869Ben Turpin, American comedian and actor (d. 1940)

1905 – Leon Jaworski, American lawyer, co-founded Fulbright & Jaworski (d. 1982)

1909Ferdinand Porsche, Austrian engineer and businessman (d. 1998)

1913Frances Farmer, American actress (d. 1970)

1921Paulo Freire, Brazilian philosopher, theorist, and academic (d. 1997)

1928Adam West, American actor and businessman (d. 2017)

1930Muhal Richard Abrams, American pianist, composer, and educator (d. 2017)

1932Mike Royko, American journalist and author (d. 1997)

1934Brian Epstein, English businessman, The Beatles manager (d. 1967)

1941 – Cass Elliot, American singer (d. 1974)

1942Freda Payne, American singer and actress

1945 – David Bromberg, American multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter

1945 – Randolph Mantooth, American actor

1948 – Jeremy Irons, English actor

1949Twiggy, English model, actress, and singer

1951Daniel Lanois, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Henry Kaiser, American guitarist and composer

1960Mario Batali, American chef and author

1964 – Trisha Yearwood, American singer-songwriter and actress

1974Jimmy Fallon, American comedian and talk show host

…and on this day in history…

1778 – The Continental Congress passes the first United States federal budget.

1796George Washington's Farewell Address is printed across America as an open letter to the public.

1893 – In New Zealand, the Electoral Act of 1893 is consented to by the governor, giving all women in New Zealand the right to vote.

1982Scott Fahlman posts the first documented emoticons :-) and :-( on the Carnegie Mellon University bulletin board system.

1985 – Tipper Gore and other political wives form the Parents Music Resource Center as Frank Zappa, John Denver, and other musicians testify at U.S. Congressional hearings on obscenity in rock music.

1991Ötzi the Iceman is discovered in the Alps on the border between Italy and Austria.

2010 – The leaking oil well in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill is sealed.

2022 – The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom is held at Westminster Abbey, London.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance