Almanac - Tuesday September 19, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 19th of September of 2023,

September 19 is the 262nd day of the year

103 days remain until the end of the year.

4 days until autumn begins

Autumnal Equinox will be Friday night September 22, 2023 at 11:49 PM

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:55:09 am

and sunset will be at 7:10:29 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 15 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:02:49 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66°F.

The first high tide was at 2:07 am at 4.56 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:25 am at 2.32 feet

The next high tide will be at 1:42 pm at 5.78 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:30 pm at 0.7 feet

The Moon is currently 18.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 22nd of September of 2023 at 12:32 pm

Today is….

Get Ready Day

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

Meow Like a Pirate Day

National Butterscotch Pudding Day

National IT Professionals Day

National Voter Registration Day

National Woman Road Warrior Day

Take a Loved One to the Doctor Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Chile

It’s also the Second day of Fiestas Patrias in Chile

Day of the First Public Appearance of the Slovak National Council

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Saint Kitts and Nevis from the United Kingdom in 1983.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1869 – Ben Turpin, American comedian and actor (d. 1940)

1905 – Leon Jaworski, American lawyer, co-founded Fulbright & Jaworski (d. 1982)

1909 – Ferdinand Porsche, Austrian engineer and businessman (d. 1998)

1913 – Frances Farmer, American actress (d. 1970)

1921 – Paulo Freire, Brazilian philosopher, theorist, and academic (d. 1997)

1928 – Adam West, American actor and businessman (d. 2017)

1930 – Muhal Richard Abrams, American pianist, composer, and educator (d. 2017)

1932 – Mike Royko, American journalist and author (d. 1997)

1934 – Brian Epstein, English businessman, The Beatles manager (d. 1967)

1941 – Cass Elliot, American singer (d. 1974)

1942 – Freda Payne, American singer and actress

1945 – David Bromberg, American multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter

1945 – Randolph Mantooth, American actor

1948 – Jeremy Irons, English actor

1949 – Twiggy, English model, actress, and singer

1951 – Daniel Lanois, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Henry Kaiser, American guitarist and composer

1960 – Mario Batali, American chef and author

1964 – Trisha Yearwood, American singer-songwriter and actress

1974 – Jimmy Fallon, American comedian and talk show host

…and on this day in history…

1778 – The Continental Congress passes the first United States federal budget.

1796 – George Washington's Farewell Address is printed across America as an open letter to the public.

1893 – In New Zealand, the Electoral Act of 1893 is consented to by the governor, giving all women in New Zealand the right to vote.

1982 – Scott Fahlman posts the first documented emoticons :-) and :-( on the Carnegie Mellon University bulletin board system.

1985 – Tipper Gore and other political wives form the Parents Music Resource Center as Frank Zappa, John Denver, and other musicians testify at U.S. Congressional hearings on obscenity in rock music.

1991 – Ötzi the Iceman is discovered in the Alps on the border between Italy and Austria.

2010 – The leaking oil well in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill is sealed.

2022 – The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom is held at Westminster Abbey, London.