Almanac - Wednesday September 13, 2023

Today Wednesday, 13th of September of 2023

September 13 is the 256th day of the year

109 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until autumn begins

The sun is rising right now at 6:50:05 am

and the sun will this evening at 7:19:51 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.9°F.

Today we will have 12 hours and 29 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:04:58 pm

The first low tide will be at 4:42 am at 0.22 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:19 am at 5.15 feet

The next low tide at 4:46 pm at 2.09 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:31 pm at 5.73 feet

The Moon is currently 2.3% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow Thursday the 14th of September of 2023 at 6:40 pm

Today is…

Bald is Beautiful Day

Fortune Cookie Day

International Chocolate Day

Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day

National Celiac Awareness Day

National Defy Superstition Day

National Peanut Day

National Quiet Day (UK)

Positive Thinking Day

Programmers' Day

Roald Dahl Day

Snack a Pickle Day

Supernatural Day

Uncle Sam Day

Today is also…

Día de los Niños Héroes in Mexico

Engineer's Day in Mauritius

Roald Dahl Day in Africa, United Kingdom, Latin America

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1818 – Lucy Goode Brooks, Former American slave and a founder of Friends' Asylum for Colored Orphans (d. 1900)

1819 – Clara Schumann, German pianist and composer (d. 1896)

1851 – Walter Reed, American physician and biologist (d. 1902)

1857 – Milton S. Hershey, American businessman, founded The Hershey Company (d. 1945)

1860 – John J. Pershing, American general and lawyer (d. 1948)

1874 – Arnold Schoenberg, Austrian composer and painter (d. 1951)

1903 – Claudette Colbert, American actress (d. 1996)

1911 – Bill Monroe, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player (d. 1996)

1914 – Leonard Feather, English-American pianist, composer, producer, and journalist (d. 1994)

1916 – Roald Dahl, British novelist, poet, and screenwriter (d. 1990)

1918 – Ray Charles, American singer-songwriter and conductor (d. 2015)

1922 – Charles Brown, American singer and pianist (d. 1999)

1924 – Maurice Jarre, French composer and conductor (d. 2009)

1925 – Mel Tormé, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1999)

1939 – Joel-Peter Witkin, American photographer

1940 – Óscar Arias, Costa Rican politician, President of Costa Rica, Nobel Prize laureate

1956 – Anne Geddes, Australian-New Zealand photographer and fashion designer

1964 – Tavis Smiley, American talk show host, journalist, and author

1965 – Zak Starkey, English drummer

1969 – Tyler Perry, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1976 – Ro Khanna, American politician

1977 – Fiona Apple, American singer-songwriter, producer, and pianist

…and on this day in history…

1743 – Great Britain, Austria and the Kingdom of Sardinia sign the Treaty of Worms.

1788 – The Philadelphia Convention sets the date for the first presidential election in the United States, and New York City becomes the country's temporary capital.

1814 – In a turning point in the War of 1812, the British fail to capture Baltimore. During the battle, Francis Scott Key composes his poem "Defence of Fort McHenry", which is later set to music and becomes the United States' national anthem.

1848 – Vermont railroad worker Phineas Gage survives an iron rod 1+1⁄4 inches (3.2 cm) in diameter being driven through his brain; the reported effects on his behavior and personality stimulate discussion of the nature of the brain and its functions.

1933 – Elizabeth McCombs becomes the first woman elected to the New Zealand Parliament.

1948 – Margaret Chase Smith is elected United States senator, and becomes the first woman to serve in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the United States Senate.

1956 – The IBM 305 RAMAC is introduced, the first commercial computer to use disk storage.

1962 – An appeals court orders the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, the first African-American student admitted to the segregated university.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a crowd of 20,000 West Berliners on Sunday, in Waldbühne.

1971 – State police and National Guardsmen storm New York's Attica Prison to quell a prison revolt, which claimed 43 lives.

1985 – Super Mario Bros. is released in Japan for the NES, which starts the Super Mario series of platforming games.

1989 – Largest anti-Apartheid march in South Africa, led by Desmond Tutu.

1993 – Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin shakes hands with Palestine Liberation Organization chairman Yasser Arafat at the White House after signing the Oslo Accords granting limited Palestinian autonomy.

2007 – The Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.