Almanac - Monday August 28, 2023
Today is Monday, the 28th of August of 2023
August 28 is the 240th day of the year
125 days remain until the end of the year.
26 days until autumn begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:36:35 am
and sunset will be at 7:44:06 pm.
Today we will have 13 hours and 7 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 1:10:20 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 68.2°F.
the first low tide was at 3:20 am at -0.71 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:25 am at 4.94 feet
The next low tide will be at 3:03 pm at 2.95 feet
and the next high tide at 8:58 pm at 6.86 feet
The Moon is 90.5% visibleIt’s still a Waxing Gibbous moon
We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days Wednesday the 30th of August of 2023 at 6:35 pm
It will be the Sturgeon Full Moon and a Blue Moon
The sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were said to be most readily caught during this full Moon.
The August Full Moon is also called the….
Black Cherries Moon (Assiniboine)
Corn Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe)
Flying Up Moon (Cree)
Harvest Moon (Dakota)
Mountain Shadows Moon (Tlingit)
Ricing Moon (Anishinaabe)
Today is….
Crackers Over The Keyboard Day
Dream Day Quest and Jubilee
International Read Comics in Public Day
Motorist Consideration Monday
National Bow Tie Day
National Cherry Turnovers Day
National Power Rangers Day
National Thoughtful Day
Race Your Mouse Around the Icons Day
Radio Commercial Day
Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day
Red Wine Day
Today is also…
National Grandparents Day in Mexico
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share your special day with…
1749 – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, German novelist, poet, playwright, and diplomat (d. 1832)
1774 – Elizabeth Ann Seton, American nun and saint, co-founded the Sisters of Charity Federation in the Vincentian-Setonian Tradition (d. 1821)
1899 – Charles Boyer, French-American actor, singer, and producer (d. 1978)
1903 – Bruno Bettelheim, Austrian-American psychologist and author (d. 1990)
1915 – Tasha Tudor, American author and illustrator (d. 2008)
1916 – Jack Vance, American author (d. 2013)
1917 – Jack Kirby, American author and illustrator (d. 1994)
1921 – Nancy Kulp, American actress and soldier (d. 1991)
1928 – Vilayat Khan, Indian sitar player and composer (d. 2004)
1930 – Ben Gazzara, American actor (d. 2012)
1965 – Shania Twain, Canadian singer-songwriter
1982 – LeAnn Rimes, American singer-songwriter and actress
2003 – Quvenzhané (Kwah-Venn-Zha-Ney) Wallis, American actress
and on this day in history…
632 – Fatimah, daughter of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, dies, with her cause of death being a controversial topic among the Sunni Muslims and Shia Muslims.
1830 – The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad's new Tom Thumb steam locomotive races a horse-drawn car, presaging steam's role in U.S. railroads.
1833 – The Slavery Abolition Act 1833 receives royal assent, making the purchase or ownership of slaves illegal in the British Empire with exceptions.
1845 – The first issue of Scientific American magazine is published
1850 – Richard Wagner’s Lohengrin premieres at the Staatskapelle Weimar.
1898 – Caleb Bradham's beverage "Brad's Drink" is renamed "Pepsi-Cola".
1917 – Ten suffragists, members of the Silent Sentinels, are arrested while picketing the White House in favor of women's suffrage in the United States.
1937 – Toyota Motors becomes an independent company.
1946 – The Workers’ Party of North Korea, predecessor of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, is founded at a congress held in Pyongyang, North Korea
1955 – Black teenager Emmett Till is lynched in Mississippi for whistling at a white woman, galvanizing the nascent civil rights movement.
1963 – March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gives his I Have a Dream speech.
1968 – Police and protesters clash during 1968 Democratic National Convention protests as protesters chant "The whole world is watching".
1973 – Norrmalmstorg robbery: Stockholm police secure the surrenders of hostage-takers Jan-Erik Olsson and Clark Olofsson, defusing the Norrmalmstorg hostage crisis. The behaviours of the hostages later give rise to the term Stockholm syndrome.
1996 – Chicago Seven defendant David Dellinger, antiwar activist Bradford Lyttle, Civil Rights Movement historian Randy Kryn, and eight others are arrested by the Federal Protective Service while protesting in a demonstration at the Kluczynski Federal Building in downtown Chicago during that year's Democratic National Convention