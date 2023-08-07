Almanac - Monday August 7, 2023
Today is Monday, 7th of August of 2023
August 7 is the 219th day of the year
146 days remain until the end of the year.
47 days until autumn begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:18:33 am
and sunset will be at 8:11:36 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 53 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:15:04 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.6°F
The first high tide will be at 3:57 am at 4.59 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:41 am at 1.48 feet
The next high tide at 4:17 pm at 6.2 feet
and the next low tide at 11:16 pm at 0.96 feet
The Moon is currently 59.6% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 8th of August of 2023 at 3:28 am
Today is…
Aged Care Employee Day (Australia)
Particularly Preposterous Packaging Day
Today is also…
Assyrian Martyrs Day in the Assyrian community
Battle of Boyacá Day in Colombia
Emancipation Day in Saint Kitts and Nevis
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1876 – Mata Hari, Dutch dancer and spy (d. 1917)
1890 – Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, American author and activist (d. 1964)
1904 – Ralph Bunche, American political scientist, academic, and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1971)
1921 – Manitas de Plata, French guitarist (d. 2014)
1926 – Stan Freberg, American puppeteer, voice actor, and singer (d. 2015)
1935 – Rahsaan Roland Kirk, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1977)
1942 – Garrison Keillor, American humorist, novelist, short story writer, and radio host
1942 – Caetano Veloso, Brazilian singer-songwriter, writer and producer
1949 – Walid Jumblatt, Lebanese journalist and politician
1950 – Rodney Crowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1953 – Anne Fadiman, American journalist and author
1954 – Jonathan Pollard, Israeli spy
1962 – Alison Brown, American banjo player, songwriter, and producer
1963 – Marcus Roberts, American pianist and educator
1975 – Charlize Theron, South African actress
1978 – Cirroc Lofton, American actor
…and on this day in history…
1858 – The first Australian rules football match is played between Melbourne Grammar and Scotch College.
1909 – Alice Huyler Ramsey and three friends become the first women to complete a transcontinental auto trip, taking
59 days to travel from New York, New York to San Francisco, California.
1927 – The Peace Bridge opens between Fort Erie, Ontario and Buffalo, New York.
1944 – IBM dedicates the first program-controlled calculator, the Automatic Sequence Controlled Calculator (known best as the Harvard Mark I).
1962 – Canadian-born American pharmacologist Frances Oldham Kelsey is awarded the U.S. President's Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service for her refusal to authorize thalidomide.
1964 – Vietnam War: The U.S. Congress passes the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution giving U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson broad war powers to deal with North Vietnamese attacks on American forces
1970 – California judge Harold Haley is taken hostage in his courtroom and killed during an effort to free George Jackson from police custody.
1978 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter declares a federal emergency at Love Canal due to toxic waste that had been disposed of negligently.
1987 – Cold War: Lynne Cox becomes the first person to swim from the United States to the Soviet Union, crossing the Bering Strait from Little Diomede Island in Alaska to Big Diomede in the Soviet Union.
2007 – At AT&T Park, Barry Bonds hits his 756th career home run to surpass Hank Aaron's 33-year-old record.