Almanac - Monday August 7, 2023

Today is Monday, 7th of August of 2023

August 7 is the 219th day of the year

146 days remain until the end of the year.

47 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:18:33 am

and sunset will be at 8:11:36 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:04 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.6°F

The first high tide will be at 3:57 am at 4.59 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:41 am at 1.48 feet

The next high tide at 4:17 pm at 6.2 feet

and the next low tide at 11:16 pm at 0.96 feet

The Moon is currently 59.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 8th of August of 2023 at 3:28 am

Today is…

Aged Care Employee Day (Australia)

Beach Party Day

National Lighthouse Day

National Sea Serpent Day

Particularly Preposterous Packaging Day

Professional Speakers Day

Purple Heart Day

Raspberries 'n Cream Day

Today is also…

Assyrian Martyrs Day in the Assyrian community

Battle of Boyacá Day in Colombia

Emancipation Day in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Republic Day in Ivory Coast

Youth Day in Kiribati

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1876 – Mata Hari, Dutch dancer and spy (d. 1917)

1890 – Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, American author and activist (d. 1964)

1904 – Ralph Bunche, American political scientist, academic, and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1971)

1921 – Manitas de Plata, French guitarist (d. 2014)

1926 – Stan Freberg, American puppeteer, voice actor, and singer (d. 2015)

1935 – Rahsaan Roland Kirk, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1977)

1942 – Garrison Keillor, American humorist, novelist, short story writer, and radio host

1942 – Caetano Veloso, Brazilian singer-songwriter, writer and producer

1949 – Walid Jumblatt, Lebanese journalist and politician

1950 – Rodney Crowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Anne Fadiman, American journalist and author

1954 – Jonathan Pollard, Israeli spy

1962 – Alison Brown, American banjo player, songwriter, and producer

1963 – Marcus Roberts, American pianist and educator

1975 – Charlize Theron, South African actress

1978 – Cirroc Lofton, American actor

…and on this day in history…

1858 – The first Australian rules football match is played between Melbourne Grammar and Scotch College.

1909 – Alice Huyler Ramsey and three friends become the first women to complete a transcontinental auto trip, taking

59 days to travel from New York, New York to San Francisco, California.

1927 – The Peace Bridge opens between Fort Erie, Ontario and Buffalo, New York.

1944 – IBM dedicates the first program-controlled calculator, the Automatic Sequence Controlled Calculator (known best as the Harvard Mark I).

1962 – Canadian-born American pharmacologist Frances Oldham Kelsey is awarded the U.S. President's Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service for her refusal to authorize thalidomide.

1964 – Vietnam War: The U.S. Congress passes the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution giving U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson broad war powers to deal with North Vietnamese attacks on American forces

1970 – California judge Harold Haley is taken hostage in his courtroom and killed during an effort to free George Jackson from police custody.

1978 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter declares a federal emergency at Love Canal due to toxic waste that had been disposed of negligently.

1987 – Cold War: Lynne Cox becomes the first person to swim from the United States to the Soviet Union, crossing the Bering Strait from Little Diomede Island in Alaska to Big Diomede in the Soviet Union.

2007 – At AT&T Park, Barry Bonds hits his 756th career home run to surpass Hank Aaron's 33-year-old record.