Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday August 7, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published August 7, 2023 at 6:47 AM PDT
Today is both Lighthouse Day and Beach Day!
Gabriel Márquez
/
Playa de Matalascañas (Huelva) in Spain
Today is Monday, 7th of August of 2023

August 7 is the 219th day of the year

146 days remain until the end of the year.

47 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:18:33 am

and sunset will be at 8:11:36 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:04 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.6°F

The first high tide will be at 3:57 am at 4.59 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:41 am at 1.48 feet

The next high tide at 4:17 pm at 6.2 feet

and the next low tide at 11:16 pm at 0.96 feet

The Moon is currently 59.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 8th of August of 2023 at 3:28 am

Today is…

Aged Care Employee Day (Australia)

Beach Party Day

National Lighthouse Day

National Sea Serpent Day

Particularly Preposterous Packaging Day

Professional Speakers Day

Purple Heart Day

Raspberries 'n Cream Day

Today is also…

Assyrian Martyrs Day in the Assyrian community

Battle of Boyacá Day in Colombia

Emancipation Day in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Republic Day in Ivory Coast

Youth Day in Kiribati

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1876Mata Hari, Dutch dancer and spy (d. 1917)

1890Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, American author and activist (d. 1964)

1904Ralph Bunche, American political scientist, academic, and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1971)

1921Manitas de Plata, French guitarist (d. 2014)

1926Stan Freberg, American puppeteer, voice actor, and singer (d. 2015)

1935Rahsaan Roland Kirk, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1977)

1942Garrison Keillor, American humorist, novelist, short story writer, and radio host

1942 – Caetano Veloso, Brazilian singer-songwriter, writer and producer

1949Walid Jumblatt, Lebanese journalist and politician

1950Rodney Crowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953Anne Fadiman, American journalist and author

1954 – Jonathan Pollard, Israeli spy

1962Alison Brown, American banjo player, songwriter, and producer

1963 – Marcus Roberts, American pianist and educator

1975 – Charlize Theron, South African actress

1978 – Cirroc Lofton, American actor

…and on this day in history…

1858 – The first Australian rules football match is played between Melbourne Grammar and Scotch College.

1909Alice Huyler Ramsey and three friends become the first women to complete a transcontinental auto trip, taking

59 days to travel from New York, New York to San Francisco, California.

1927 – The Peace Bridge opens between Fort Erie, Ontario and Buffalo, New York.

1944IBM dedicates the first program-controlled calculator, the Automatic Sequence Controlled Calculator (known best as the Harvard Mark I).

1962 – Canadian-born American pharmacologist Frances Oldham Kelsey is awarded the U.S. President's Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service for her refusal to authorize thalidomide.

1964Vietnam War: The U.S. Congress passes the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution giving U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson broad war powers to deal with North Vietnamese attacks on American forces

1970 – California judge Harold Haley is taken hostage in his courtroom and killed during an effort to free George Jackson from police custody.

1978 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter declares a federal emergency at Love Canal due to toxic waste that had been disposed of negligently.

1987Cold War: Lynne Cox becomes the first person to swim from the United States to the Soviet Union, crossing the Bering Strait from Little Diomede Island in Alaska to Big Diomede in the Soviet Union.

2007 – At AT&T Park, Barry Bonds hits his 756th career home run to surpass Hank Aaron's 33-year-old record.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance