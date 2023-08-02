Almanac - Wednesday August 2, 2023

Today Wednesday, 2nd of August of 2023

August 2 is the 214th day of the year

151 days remain until the end of the year.

52 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:14:17 am

and sunset will be at 8:16:59 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 2 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:38 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:01 am at -1.44 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:55 pm at 5.32 feet

The next low tide at 5:50 pm at 2.48 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:48 pm at 7 feet

The Moon is currently 98.9% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

It was a full moon yesterday

The Next full moon is August 30, making it a Blue Moon, the second full moon within one month’s time

August 2 is the name of an Indian Hindi-language film about two couples and their plans for that day.

Today is…

Dinosaurs Day

National CAD Day

National Coloring Book Day

National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

Tu B'Av

Today is also…

Day of Azerbaijani cinema

Our Lady of the Angels Day in Costa Rica

Paratroopers Day in Russia

Republic Day in North Macedonia

Roma Holocaust Memorial Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with…

1260 – Kyawswa of Pagan, last ruler of the Pagan Kingdom (d. 1299)

1897 – Max Weber, Swiss lawyer and politician (d. 1974)

1900 – Helen Morgan, American actress and singer (d. 1941)

1905 – Myrna Loy, American actress (d. 1993)

1911 – Ann Dvorak, American actress (d. 1979)

1922 – Betsy Bloomingdale, American philanthropist and socialite (d. 2016)

1924 – James Baldwin, American novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1987)

1924 – Carroll O'Connor, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2001)

1932 – Peter O'Toole, British-Irish actor and producer (d. 2013)

1937 – Garth Hudson, Canadian keyboard player, songwriter, and producer

1939 – Wes Craven, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2015)

1942 – Isabel Allende, Chilean-American novelist, essayist, essayist

1944 – Naná Vasconcelos, Brazilian singer and berimbau player (d. 2016)

1948 – Dennis Prager, American radio host and author

1949 – James Fallows, American journalist and author

1953 – Butch Patrick, American actor

1964 – Mary-Louise Parker, American actress

…and on this day in history…

1610 – During Henry Hudson's search for the Northwest Passage, he sails into what is now known as Hudson Bay.

1776 – The signing of the United States Declaration of Independence took place.

1790 – The first United States Census is conducted.

1873 – The Clay Street Hill Railroad begins operating the first cable car in San Francisco's famous cable car system.

1923 – Vice President Calvin Coolidge becomes U.S. President upon the death of President Warren G. Harding.

1937 – The Marihuana Tax Act of 1937 is passed in America, the effect of which is to render marijuana and all its by-products illegal.

1939 – Albert Einstein and Leo Szilard write a letter to Franklin D. Roosevelt, urging him to begin the Manhattan Project to develop a nuclear weapon.

1943 – World War II: The Motor Torpedo Boat PT-109 is rammed by the Japanese destroyer Amagiri and sinks. Lt. John F. Kennedy, future U.S. president, saves all but two of his crew.

1982 – The Helsinki Metro, the first rapid transit system of Finland, is opened to the general public.

1989 – Pakistan is re-admitted to the Commonwealth of Nations after having restored democracy for the first time since 1972.

1990 – Iraq invades Kuwait, eventually leading to the Gulf War.