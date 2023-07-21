Almanac - Friday July 21, 2023

Today is Friday, the 21st of July of 2023,

July 21 is the 202nd day of the year

163 days remain until the end of the year.

64 days until autumn begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:04:28 am

and sunset will be at 8:27:27 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 22 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.9°F.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:57 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:48 am at 5.58 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:49 am at -0.05 feet

The next high tide at 2:50 pm at 4.96 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 8:05 pm at 2.8 feet

The Moon is currently 12.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 25th of July of 2023 at 3:07 pm

Today is…

Invite an Alien to Live with You Day

Legal Drinking Age Day

National Be Someone Day

National Junk Food Day

National Lamington Day

National Tug-Of-War Tournament Day

Take a Monkey to Lunch Day

Today is also…

Liberation Day in 1944 in Guam

Belgian National Day

Racial Harmony Day in Singapore

Summer Kazanskaya in Russia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You share your special day with…

1620 – Jean Picard, French astronomer (d. 1682)

1816 – Paul Reuter, German-English journalist, founded Reuters (d. 1899)

1898 – Sara Carter, American singer-songwriter (d. 1979)

1899 – Ernest Hemingway, American novelist, short story writer, and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1961)

1911 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian author and theorist (d. 1980)

1920 – Isaac Stern, Russian-American violinist and conductor (d. 2001)

1922 – Kay Starr, American singer (d. 2016)

1924 – Don Knotts, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1938 – Janet Reno, American lawyer and politician, 79th United States Attorney General (d. 2016)

1939 – John Negroponte, English-American diplomat, 23rd United States Ambassador to the United Nations

1944 – Paul Wellstone, American academic and politician (d. 2002)

1946 – Ken Starr, American lawyer and judge, 39th Solicitor General of the United States (d. 2022)

1948 – Cat Stevens (Yusuf Islam), English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Garry Trudeau, American cartoonist

1951 – Robin Williams, American actor and comedian (d. 2014)

1953 – Eric Bazilian, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, arranger, and producer

1957 – Jon Lovitz, American comedian, actor, and producer

1958 – Dave Henderson, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2015)

1968 – Brandi Chastain, American soccer player and sportscaster

1971 – Charlotte Gainsbourg, English-French actress and singer

1975 – Cara Dillon, Irish singer-songwriter

…and on this day in history…

1873 – At Adair, Iowa, Jesse James and the James–Younger Gang pull off the first successful train robbery in the American Old West.

1907 – The passenger steamer SS Columbia sinks after colliding with the steam schooner San Pedro off Shelter Cove, California, killing 88 people.

1925 – Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, high school biology teacher John T. Scopes is found guilty of teaching human evolution in class and fined $100.

1936 – Spanish Civil War: The Central Committee of Antifascist Militias of Catalonia is constituted, establishing an anarcho-syndicalist economy in Catalonia.

1949 – The United States Senate ratifies the North Atlantic Treaty.

1959 – Elijah Jerry "Pumpsie" Green becomes the first African-American to play for the Boston Red Sox, the last team to integrate. He came in as a pinch runner for Vic Wertz and stayed in as shortstop in a 2–1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

1960 – Sirimavo Bandaranaike is elected Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, becoming the world's first female head of government

1961 – Mercury program: Mercury-Redstone 4 Mission: Gus Grissom piloting Liberty Bell 7 becomes the second American to go into space (in a suborbital mission).

1969 – Apollo program: At 02:56 UTC, astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to walk on the Moon, followed 19 minutes later by Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.

1979 – Jay Silverheels, a Mohawk actor, becomes the first Native American to have a star commemorated in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1983 – The world's lowest temperature in an inhabited location is recorded at Vostok Station, Antarctica at −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F).

2010 – President Barack Obama signs the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act