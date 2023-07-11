Almanac - Tuesday July 11, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 11th of July of 2023,

July 11 is the 192nd day of the year

173 days remain until the end of the year.

74 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:57:16 am

and the sun will set at 8:33:09 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:12 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.7°F.

The first low tide was early this morning at 12:59 am at 0.87 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:01 am at 3.96 feet

The next low tide at 12:06 pm at 1.97 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening at 6:41 pm at 6.36 feet

The Moon is currently 34.3% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days next Monday the 17th of July of 2023 at 11:32 am

Today is…

All American Pet Photo Day

Bowdler's Day

Cow Appreciation Day

Free Slurpee Day

International Essential Oils Day

National Blueberry Muffin Day

National Cheer up the Lonely Day

National Mojito Day

National Rainier Cherries Day

National Swimming Pool Day

World ben·zo·die·A·zuh·peen Awareness Day

Today is also….

China National Maritime Day

Day of the Bandoneón in Argentina

Day of the Flemish Community in Belgium

Eleventh Night in Northern Ireland

National Day of Remembrance of the victims of the Genocide of the Citizens of the Polish Republic committed by Ukrainian Nationalists in Poland, established by the 22 July 2016 resolution of Sejm in reference to the July 11, 1943 Volhynian Bloody Sunday

Gospel Day in Kiribati

Imamat Day in Isma'ilism

The first day of Naadam (July 11–15) in Mongolia

World Population Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…

1274 – Robert the Bruce, Scottish king (d. 1329)

1767 – John Quincy Adams, American lawyer and politician, 6th President of the United States (d. 1848)

1899 – E. B. White, American essayist and journalist (d. 1985)

1906 – Harry von Zell, American actor and announcer (d. 1981)

1920 – Yul Brynner, Russian actor and dancer (d. 1985)

1931 – Tab Hunter, American actor and singer (d. 2018)

1934 – Giorgio Armani, Italian fashion designer, founded the Armani Company

1953 – Leon Spinks, American boxer (d. 2021)

1956 – Amitav Ghosh, Indian-American author and academic

1957 – Michael Rose, Jamaican singer-songwriter

1959 – Suzanne Vega, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1967 – Jhumpa Lahiri, Indian American novelist and short story writer

1975 – Lil' Kim, American rapper and producer

…and on this day in history….

1405 – Ming admiral Zheng He sets sail to explore the world for the first time.

1789 – Jacques Necker is dismissed as France's Finance Minister sparking the Storming of the Bastille.

1804 – A duel occurs in which the Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr mortally wounds former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton.

1836 – The Fly-fisher's Entomology is published by Alfred Ronalds. The book transformed the sport and went to many editions.

1848 – Waterloo railway station in London opens.

1889 – Tijuana, Mexico, is founded.

1914 – Babe Ruth makes his debut in Major League Baseball.

1921 – Former president of the United States William Howard Taft is sworn in as 10th chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, becoming the only person ever to hold both offices.

1922 – The Hollywood Bowl opens.

1960 – To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee is first published, in the United States.

1962 – First transatlantic satellite television transmission.

1962 – Project Apollo: At a press conference, NASA announces lunar orbit rendezvous as the means to land astronauts on the Moon, and return them to Earth.

1971 – Copper mines in Chile are nationalized

1972 – The first game of the World Chess Championship 1972 between challenger Bobby Fischer and defending champion Boris Spassky starts.

1977 – Martin Luther King Jr., assassinated in 1968, is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

1979 – America's first space station, Skylab, is destroyed as it re-enters the Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean.

1990 – Oka Crisis: First Nations land dispute in Quebec begins.

2021 – Richard Branson becomes the first civilian to be launched into space via his Virgin Galactic spacecraft