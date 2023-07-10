© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday July 10. 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published July 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT
Blueberry
Chris Yarzab
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Blueberry

Today is Monday, the 10th of July of 2023,

July 10 is the 191st day of the year

174 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose this morning at 5:56:37 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:33 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:05 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.7°F.

The first high tide was at 5:24 am at 4.19 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:10 am at 1.26 feet

The next high tide at 5:55 pm at 6.19 feet

and the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:59 am at 0.87 feet

The Moon is currently 44.6% visible

It’s the Last Quarter Moon as of last night at 6:48 pm

It will become a waning crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days on Monday the 17th of July of 2023 at 11:32 am

Today is…

Clerihew Day

Don't Step on a Bee Day

International Town Criers Day

Martyrdom of the Báb

National Kitten Day

National Piña Colada Day

Pick Blueberries Day

Teddy Bear Picnic Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day in Mauritania

Independence Day on The Bahamas, celebrates the independence of the Bahamas from the United Kingdom in 1973.

Nikola Tesla Day

Statehood Day in Wyoming

1509John Calvin, French pastor and theologian (d. 1564)

1839Adolphus Busch, German brewer, co-founded Anheuser-Busch (d. 1913)

1856Nikola Tesla, Serbian-American physicist and engineer (d. 1943)

1871Marcel Proust, French novelist, critic, and essayist (d. 1922)

1875Mary McLeod Bethune, American educator and activist (d. 1955)

1882Ima Hogg, American society leader, philanthropist, patron and collector of the arts (d. 1975)

1895Carl Orff, German composer and educator (d. 1982)

1902Kurt Alder, German chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1958)

1902 – Nicolás Guillén, Cuban poet, journalist, and activist (d. 1989)

1907Blind Boy Fuller, American singer and guitarist (d. 1941)

1911Terry-Thomas, English comedian and character actor (d. 1990)

1911 – Cootie Williams, American trumpeter and bandleader (d. 1985)

1914Joe Shuster, Canadian-American illustrator, co-created Superman (d. 1992)

1920David Brinkley, American journalist (d. 2003)

1921 – Eunice Kennedy Shriver, American activist, co-founded the Special Olympics (d. 2009)

1926 – Fred Gwynne, American actor (d. 1993)

1927 – David Dinkins, American soldier and politician, 106th Mayor of New York City (d. 2020)

1931 – Alice Munro, Canadian short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate

1938 – Lee Morgan, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1972)

1939Mavis Staples, American singer

1942 – Sixto Rodriguez, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943Arthur Ashe, American tennis player and journalist (d. 1993)

1947Arlo Guthrie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1949 – Greg Kihn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951Cheryl Wheeler, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958Béla Fleck, American banjo player and songwriter

1972 – Sofía Vergara, Colombian-American actress and producer

1977Chiwetel Ejiofor, English actor

1980 – Jessica Simpson, American singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer

…and on this day in history…

1553Lady Jane Grey takes the throne of England.

1832 – U.S. President Andrew Jackson vetoes a bill that would re-charter the Second Bank of the United States.

1877 – The then-villa of Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, formally receives its city charter from the Royal Crown of Spain.

1925Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, the so-called "Monkey Trial" begins of John T. Scopes, a young high school science teacher accused of teaching evolution in violation of the Butler Act.

1938Howard Hughes begins a 91-hour airplane flight around the world that will set a new record.

1962Telstar, the world's first communications satellite, is launched into orbit.

1966 – The Chicago Freedom Movement, co-founded by Martin Luther King Jr., holds a rally at Soldier Field in

Chicago. As many as 60,000 people attend.

1973The Bahamas gain full independence within the Commonwealth of Nations.

1985 – The Greenpeace vessel Rainbow Warrior is bombed and sunk in Auckland harbour by French DGSE agents,

killing Fernando Pereira.

1991 – The South African cricket team is readmitted into the International Cricket Council following the end of

Apartheid.

1991 – Boris Yeltsin takes office as the first elected President of Russia.

1992 – In Miami, former Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega is sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug and

racketeering violations.

1997 – In London, scientists report the findings of the DNA analysis of a Neanderthal skeleton which supports the "out of Africa theory" of human evolution, placing an "African Eve" at 100,000 to 200,000 years ago.

1999 – In women's association football, the United States defeated China in a penalty shoot-out at the Rose Bowl near Los Angeles to win the final match of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup. The final was watched by 90,185 spectators, which set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.

2000 – Bashar al-Assad succeeds his father Hafez al-Assad as President of Syria.

2002 – At a Sotheby's auction, Peter Paul Rubens's painting The Massacre of the Innocents is sold for £49.5 million (US$76.2 million) to Lord Thomson.

2012 – The Episcopal Church USA allows same-sex marriage.

2019 – The last Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the line in Puebla, Mexico. The last of 5,961 "Special Edition" cars will be exhibited in a museum.

Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991.
