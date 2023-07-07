Almanac - Friday July 7, 2023

Today is Friday, the 7th of July of 2023

July 7 is the 188th day of the year

177 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose this morning at 5:54:47 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:36 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.8°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:44 am at 6.13 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:14 am at -0.89 feet

The next high tide at 3:41 pm at 5.49 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:13 pm at 2.38 feet

The Moon is 77.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 9th of July of 2023 at 6:48 pm

Today is….

Comic Sans Day

Father-Daughter Take a Walk Together Day

Global Forgiveness Day

National Dive Bar Day

National Macaroni Day

National Strawberry Sundae Day

Tell the Truth Day

National Day of Rock ‘N’ Roll

Today is also….

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Solomon Islands from the United Kingdom in 1978.

Ivan Kupala Day in Belarus, Poland, Russia, Ukraine

Saba Saba Day in Tanzania

Tanabata in Japan

World Chocolate Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1860 – Gustav Mahler, Austrian composer and conductor (d. 1911)

1906 – Satchel Paige, American baseball player and coach (d. 1982)

1907 – Robert A. Heinlein, American science fiction writer and screenwriter (d. 1988)

1924 – Mary Ford, American singer and guitarist (d. 1977)

1927 – Charlie Louvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2011)

1927 – Doc Severinsen, American trumpet player and conductor

1928 – Patricia Hitchcock, English actress (d. 2021)

1932 – Joe Zawinul, Austrian jazz keyboardist and composer (d. 2007)

1940 – Ringo Starr, English singer-songwriter, drummer, and actor

1949 – Shelley Duvall, American actress, writer, and producer

1963 – Vonda Shepard, American singer-songwriter and actress

1980 – Michelle Kwan, American figure skater

…and on this day in history….

1846 – US troops occupy Monterey and Yerba Buena, thus beginning the US conquest of California.

1898 – US President William McKinley signs the Newlands Resolution annexing Hawaii as a territory of the United States.

1907 – Florenz Ziegfeld Jr. staged his first Follies on the roof of the New York Theater in New York City.

1928 – Sliced bread is sold for the first time (on the inventor's 48th birthday) by the Chillicothe Baking Company of

Chillicothe, Missouri.

1930 – Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser begins construction of Boulder Dam (now known as Hoover Dam).

1946 – Mother Francesca S. Cabrini becomes the first American to be canonized.

1953 – Ernesto "Che" Guevara sets out on a trip through Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and El Salvador.

1958 – US President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs the Alaska Statehood Act into law.

1981 – US President Ronald Reagan nominates Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female member of the Supreme Court of the United States.

1983 – Cold War: Samantha Smith, a US schoolgirl, flies to the Soviet Union at the invitation of Secretary General Yuri Andropov.

2005 – A series of four explosions occurs on London's transport system, killing 56 people, including four suicide bombers, and injuring over 700 others.

2007 – The first Live Earth benefit concert was held in 11 locations around the world.

2019 – The United States women's national soccer team defeated the Netherlands 2–0 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final in Lyon, France.

2022 – Boris Johnson announces his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party following days of pressure from the Members of Parliament (MPs) during the July 2022 United Kingdom government crisis.