Almanac - Wednesday July 5, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 5th of July of 2023

July 5 is the 186th day of the year

179 days remain until the end of the year

80 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:53:38 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:08 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:23 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.8°F.

The first low tide will be at 7:07 am at -1.64 feet

The first high tide will be at 2:42 pm at 5.14 feet

The next low tide at 6:57 pm at 2.91 feet

and the final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:47 am at 6.65 feet at Ocean Beach

The Moon is currently 93.5 % visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We had a full moon on Monday

Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 9th of July of 2023 at 6:48 pm

Today is…

Bikini Day

Mechanical Pencil Day

National Apple Turnover Day

National Graham Cracker Day

National Workaholics Day

Today is also…

Bloody Thursday observed by members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.

On this day in 1934 – The police open fire on striking longshoremen in San Francisco.

Constitution Day in Armenia

Fifth of July in New York, historic celebration of the abolition of slavery in New York in 1827.

Independence Day in Algeria, celebrating the independence of Algeria from France in 1962.

Independence Day in Cape Verde, celebrating the independence of Cape Verde from Portugal in 1975.

Independence Day in Venezuela, celebrating the independence of Venezuela from Spain in 1811; also National Armed Forces Day.

Tynwald Day, on the Isle of Man

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1675 – Mary Walcott, American accuser and witness at the Salem witch trials (d. 1719)

1810 – P. T. Barnum, American businessman, co-founded Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus (d. 1891)

1853 – Cecil Rhodes, English-South African businessman and politician, 6th Prime Minister of the Cape Colony (d. 1902)

1857 – Clara Zetkin, German theorist and activist (d. 1933)

1879 – Wanda Landowska, Polish-French harpsichord player and educator (d. 1959)

1889 – Jean Cocteau, French novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1963)

1902 – Henry Cabot Lodge Jr., American colonel and politician, 3rd United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 1985)

1911 – Georges Pompidou, French banker and politician, 19th President of France (d. 1974)

1924 – János Starker, Hungarian-American cellist and educator (d. 2013)

1936 – Shirley Knight, American actress (d. 2020)

1943 – Robbie Robertson, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1950 – Huey Lewis, American singer-songwriter and actor

1958 – Bill Watterson, American author and illustrator

1959 – Marc Cohn, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1963 – Edie Falco, American actress

1969 – RZA, American rapper, producer, actor, and director

1970 – Mac Dre, American rapper and producer, founded Thizz Entertainment (d. 2004)

1972 – Gary Shteyngart, American writer

…and on this day in history…

1687 – Isaac Newton publishes Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica.

1852 – Frederick Douglass delivers his "What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?" speech in Rochester, New York.

1865 – The United States Secret Service begins operation.

1915 – The Liberty Bell leaves Philadelphia by special train on its way to the Panama–Pacific International Exposition. This is the

last trip outside Philadelphia that the custodians of the bell intend to permit.

1934 – "Bloody Thursday": The police open fire on striking longshoremen in San Francisco.

1935 – The National Labor Relations Act, which governs labor relations in the United States, is signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

1937 – Spam, the luncheon meat, is introduced into the market by the Hormel Foods Corporation.

1948 – National Health Service Acts create the national public health system in the United Kingdom.

1954 – The BBC broadcasts its first daily television news bulletin.

1954 – Elvis Presley records his first single, "That's All Right", at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee.

1971 – The Twenty-sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 years, is formally certified by President Richard Nixon.

1975 – Arthur Ashe becomes the first black man to win the Wimbledon singles title.

1989 – Iran–Contra affair: Oliver North is sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gerhard A. Gesell to a three-year suspended prison term, two years of probation, $150,000 in fines and 1,200 hours community service. His convictions are later overturned.

1994 – Jeff Bezos founds Amazon.

1996 – Dolly the sheep becomes the first mammal cloned from an adult cell.

1999 – U.S. President Bill Clinton imposes trade and economic sanctions against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

2003 – The World Health Organization announces that the 2002–2004 SARS outbreak has been contained.