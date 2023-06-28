Almanac - Wednesday June 28, 2023
Today is Wednesday, the 28th of June of 2023,
June 28 is the 179th day of the year
186 days remain until the end of the year.
87 days until autumn begins
The sun rose this morning at 5:50:18 am
and sunset will be at 8:36:02 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:13:10 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.3°F.
The first low tide will be at 1:49 am at 1.09 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:53 am at 3.65 feet
The next low tide at 7:53 pm at 2.24 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:19 pm at 5.96 feet
The Moon is currently 71.9% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous
We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days Monday the 3rd of July of 2023 at 4:39 am
Today is….
Eid Al-Adha, The Feast of Sacrifice, as of sundown last night
International Body Piercing Day
Today is also…
Poznań Remembrance Day in Poland
Vidovdan, celebrating St. Vitus and an important day in Serbian history. in Eastern Orthodox Church
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to blow out candles with…
1577 – Peter Paul Rubens, Flemish painter and diplomat (d. 1640)
1902 – Richard Rodgers, American playwright and composer (d. 1979)
1926 – Mel Brooks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1932 – Pat Morita, American actor (d. 2005)
1938 – John Byner, American actor and comedian
1938 – Leon Panetta, American lawyer and politician, 23rd United States Secretary of Defense
1946 – Gilda Radner, American actress and comedian (d. 1989)
1948 – Kathy Bates, American actress
1966 – John Cusack, American actor and screenwriter
1971 – Elon Musk, South African-born American entrepreneur
…and on this day in history…
1838 – Coronation of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.
1859 – The first conformation dog show is held in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
1870 – The US Congress establishes the first federal holidays (New Year Day, July 4th, Thanksgiving, and Christmas)
1880 – Australian bushranger Ned Kelly is captured at Glenrowan.
1894 – Labor Day becomes an official US holiday.
1964 – Malcolm X forms the Organization of Afro-American Unity.
1969 – Stonewall riots begin in New York City, marking the start of the Gay Rights Movement.
1978 – The United States Supreme Court, in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke bars quota systems in college admissions.
1997 – Holyfield–Tyson II: Mike Tyson is disqualified in the third round for biting a piece off Evander Holyfield's ear.
Joe Burke,
former KALW morning edition host and creator of the KALW Morning Almanac
and now enjoying retirement as a singer-songwriter-guitarist,
will be performing
Today Wednesday the 28th starting at 4pm at The Golden Gate Bandshell.
This will be a singer-songwriter show.
He’ll be in the same show with Ray Vaughn as well as the band Lakeville.
This is part of Illuminate Live;
Live Free Performances in Golden Gate Park
in association with San Francisco Parks And Rec.
More at goldengatebandshell dot org