Almanac - Wednesday June 28, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 28th of June of 2023,

June 28 is the 179th day of the year

186 days remain until the end of the year.

87 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:50:18 am

and sunset will be at 8:36:02 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:13:10 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.3°F.

The first low tide will be at 1:49 am at 1.09 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:53 am at 3.65 feet

The next low tide at 7:53 pm at 2.24 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:19 pm at 5.96 feet

The Moon is currently 71.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days Monday the 3rd of July of 2023 at 4:39 am

Today is….

Eid Al-Adha, The Feast of Sacrifice, as of sundown last night

Insurance Awareness Day

International Body Piercing Day

INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY

National Parchment Day

National Tapioca Day

Paul Bunyan Day

Tau Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Ukraine

Poznań Remembrance Day in Poland

Vidovdan, celebrating St. Vitus and an important day in Serbian history. in Eastern Orthodox Church

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to blow out candles with…

1577 – Peter Paul Rubens, Flemish painter and diplomat (d. 1640)

1902 – Richard Rodgers, American playwright and composer (d. 1979)

1926 – Mel Brooks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1932 – Pat Morita, American actor (d. 2005)

1938 – John Byner, American actor and comedian

1938 – Leon Panetta, American lawyer and politician, 23rd United States Secretary of Defense

1946 – Gilda Radner, American actress and comedian (d. 1989)

1948 – Kathy Bates, American actress

1966 – John Cusack, American actor and screenwriter

1971 – Elon Musk, South African-born American entrepreneur

…and on this day in history…

1838 – Coronation of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.

1859 – The first conformation dog show is held in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

1870 – The US Congress establishes the first federal holidays (New Year Day, July 4th, Thanksgiving, and Christmas)

1880 – Australian bushranger Ned Kelly is captured at Glenrowan.

1894 – Labor Day becomes an official US holiday.

1964 – Malcolm X forms the Organization of Afro-American Unity.

1969 – Stonewall riots begin in New York City, marking the start of the Gay Rights Movement.

1978 – The United States Supreme Court, in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke bars quota systems in college admissions.

1997 – Holyfield–Tyson II: Mike Tyson is disqualified in the third round for biting a piece off Evander Holyfield's ear.

Joe Burke,

former KALW morning edition host and creator of the KALW Morning Almanac

and now enjoying retirement as a singer-songwriter-guitarist,

will be performing

Today Wednesday the 28th starting at 4pm at The Golden Gate Bandshell.

This will be a singer-songwriter show.

He’ll be in the same show with Ray Vaughn as well as the band Lakeville.

This is part of Illuminate Live;

Live Free Performances in Golden Gate Park

in association with San Francisco Parks And Rec.

More at goldengatebandshell dot org