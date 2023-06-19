© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac - Monday June 19, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published June 19, 2023 at 7:13 AM PDT
Today is Monday, the 19th of June of 2023,

June 19 is the 170th day of the year

195 days remain until the end of the year.

2 days until summer begins

Summer Solstice will be Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:57 AM

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:42 am

and the sun will set this evening at 8:35:03 pm.

Today we have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:11:22 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.1°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:33 am at -0.9 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:55 pm at 4.77 feet

The next low tide at 6:16 pm at 3.37 feet

and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:48 pm at 6.04 feet

The Moon is currently 2.0% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon a week from today Monday the26th of June of 2023 at 12:50 am

Today is…

Garfield the Cat Day

Juneteenth

National Eat an Oreo Day

National FreeBSD Day

National Martini Day

National Pets in Film Day

National Watch Day

Ride to Work Day

Take Your Cat To Work Day

World Albatross Day

World Sauntering Day

World Sickle Cell Day

Today is also…

Day of the Independent Hungary

Feast of Forest in Palawan province in The Philippines

Labour Day in Trinidad and Tobago

Laguna Day in Laguna province in The Philippines

Birthday of Jose Gervasio Artigas, a national hero in Uruguay

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1861 – José Rizal, Filipino journalist, author, and poet (d. 1896)

1896 – Wallis Simpson, American wife of Edward VIII (d. 1986)

1897 – Moe Howard, American comedian (d. 1975)

1902Guy Lombardo, Canadian-American violinist and bandleader (d. 1977)

1903 – Lou Gehrig, American baseball player (d. 1941)

1914Alan Cranston, American journalist and politician (d. 2000)

1914 – Lester Flatt, American bluegrass singer-songwriter, guitarist, and mandolin player (d. 1979)

1917Joshua Nkomo, Zimbabwean guerrilla leader and politician, Vice President of Zimbabwe (d. 1999)

1919Pauline Kael, American film critic (d. 2001)

1928 – Nancy Marchand, American actress (d. 2000)

1945Radovan Karadžić, Serbian-Bosnian politician and convicted war criminal, 1st President of Republika Srpska

1945 – Aung San Suu Kyi, Burmese politician, Nobel Prize laureate

1945 – Tobias Wolff, American short story writer, memoirist, and novelist

1947Salman Rushdie, Indian-English novelist and essayist

1948Nick Drake, English singer-songwriter (d. 1974)

1948 – Phylicia Rashad, American actress

1950 – Ann Wilson, American singer-songwriter and musician

1962Paula Abdul, American singer-songwriter, dancer, actress, and presenter

1963Laura Ingraham, American radio host and author

1964 – Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and former Mayor of London

1970Rahul Gandhi, Indian politician

1978 – Zoe Saldana, American actress

1983Macklemore, American rapper

1999Jordan Poole, American basketball player

…and on this day in history….

1846 – The first officially recorded, organized baseball game is played under Alexander Cartwright's rules on Hoboken, New Jersey's Elysian Fields with the New York Base Ball Club defeating the Knickerbockers 23–1. Cartwright umpired.

1862 – Congress prohibits slavery in all current and future United States territories (though not in the states), and President Lincoln quickly signed the legislation.

1865 – Over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, slaves in Galveston, Texas, United States, are officially informed of their freedom. The anniversary was officially celebrated in Texas and other states as Juneteenth. On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in the United States.

1910 – The first Father's Day is celebrated in Spokane, Washington.

1934 – The Communications Act of 1934 establishes the United States' Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

1960 – The first NASCAR race was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

1961Kuwait declares independence from the United Kingdom.

1964 – The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is approved after surviving an 83-day filibuster in the United States Senate.

1978Garfield's first comic strip, originally published locally as Jon in 1976, goes into nationwide syndication.

1990 – The current international law defending indigenous peoples, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention, 1989, is ratified for the first time by Norway.

2012WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange requested asylum in London's Ecuadorian Embassy for fear of extradition to the US after publication of previously classified documents including footage of civilian killings by the US army.

2018 – The 10,000,000th United States Patent is issued.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
