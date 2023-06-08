Almanac - Thursday June 8, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 8th of June of 2023,

June 8 is the 159th day of the year

206 days remain until the end of the year.

13 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:35 am

and sunset will be at 8:30:51 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:09:13 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°F.

The first low tide will be in a few minutes at 9:06 am at -1.2 feet

and the next high tide at 4:26 pm at 4.91 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:25 pm at 3 feet

The Moon is currently 74% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days Saturday the 10th of June of 2023 at 12:31 pm

Today is…

Best Friends Day

Betty Picnic Day

Corpus Christi

Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day

Name Your Poison Day

National Caribbean American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Thomas Paine Day

Upsy Daisy Day

Today is also…

Bounty Day in Norfolk Island

Caribbean American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Engineer's Day in Peru

Primož Trubar Day in Slovenia

World Brain Tumor Day

World Oceans Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with…

1810 – Robert Schumann, German composer and critic (d. 1856)

1867 – Frank Lloyd Wright, American architect, designed the Price Tower and Fallingwater (d. 1959)

1903 – Marguerite Yourcenar, Belgian-French author and poet (d. 1987)

1918 – Robert Preston, American actor and singer (d. 1987)

1921 – Gordon McLendon, American broadcaster and businessman (d. 1986)

1921 – Suharto, Indonesian soldier and politician, 2nd President of Indonesia (d. 2008)

1925 – Barbara Bush, American wife of George H. W. Bush, 41st First Lady of the United States (d. 2018)

1927 – Jerry Stiller, American actor, comedian and producer (d. 2020)

1933 – Joan Rivers, American comedian, actress, and television host (d. 2014)

1940 – Nancy Sinatra, American singer and actress

1944 – Boz Scaggs, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Sara Paretsky, American author

1949 – Emanuel Ax, Polish-American pianist and educator

1950 – Sônia Braga, Brazilian actress and producer

1968 – Sharon Shannon, Irish traditional musician

1977 – Kanye West, American rapper, producer, director, and fashion designer

…and on this day in history…

1789 – James Madison introduces twelve proposed amendments to the United States Constitution in Congress.

1887 – Herman Hollerith applies for US patent #395,781 for the 'Art of Compiling Statistics', which was his punched card calculator.

1906 – Theodore Roosevelt signs the Antiquities Act into law, authorizing the President to restrict the use of certain parcels of public land with historical or conservation value.

1929 – Margaret Bondfield is appointed Minister of Labour. She is the first woman appointed to the Cabinet of the United Kingdom.

1949 – Helen Keller, Dorothy Parker, Danny Kaye, Fredric March, John Garfield, Paul Muni and Edward G. Robinson are named in an FBI report as Communist Party members.

1949 – George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four is published.

1953 – The United States Supreme Court rules in District of Columbia v. John R. Thompson Co. that restaurants in Washington, D.C., cannot refuse to serve black patrons.

1966 – The National Football League and American Football League announced a merger effective in 1970.

1984 – Homosexuality is decriminalized in the Australian state of New South Wales.

1987 – New Zealand's Labour government establishes a national nuclear-free zone under the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act 1987.

1992 – The first World Oceans Day is celebrated, coinciding with the Earth Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.