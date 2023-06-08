Almanac - Thursday June 8, 2023
Today is Thursday, the 8th of June of 2023,
June 8 is the 159th day of the year
206 days remain until the end of the year.
13 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 5:47:35 am
and sunset will be at 8:30:51 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:09:13 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°F.
The first low tide will be in a few minutes at 9:06 am at -1.2 feet
and the next high tide at 4:26 pm at 4.91 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:25 pm at 3 feet
The Moon is currently 74% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days Saturday the 10th of June of 2023 at 12:31 pm
Today is…
National Caribbean American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
Today is also…
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with…
1810 – Robert Schumann, German composer and critic (d. 1856)
1867 – Frank Lloyd Wright, American architect, designed the Price Tower and Fallingwater (d. 1959)
1903 – Marguerite Yourcenar, Belgian-French author and poet (d. 1987)
1918 – Robert Preston, American actor and singer (d. 1987)
1921 – Gordon McLendon, American broadcaster and businessman (d. 1986)
1921 – Suharto, Indonesian soldier and politician, 2nd President of Indonesia (d. 2008)
1925 – Barbara Bush, American wife of George H. W. Bush, 41st First Lady of the United States (d. 2018)
1927 – Jerry Stiller, American actor, comedian and producer (d. 2020)
1933 – Joan Rivers, American comedian, actress, and television host (d. 2014)
1940 – Nancy Sinatra, American singer and actress
1944 – Boz Scaggs, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Sara Paretsky, American author
1949 – Emanuel Ax, Polish-American pianist and educator
1950 – Sônia Braga, Brazilian actress and producer
1968 – Sharon Shannon, Irish traditional musician
1977 – Kanye West, American rapper, producer, director, and fashion designer
…and on this day in history…
1789 – James Madison introduces twelve proposed amendments to the United States Constitution in Congress.
1887 – Herman Hollerith applies for US patent #395,781 for the 'Art of Compiling Statistics', which was his punched card calculator.
1906 – Theodore Roosevelt signs the Antiquities Act into law, authorizing the President to restrict the use of certain parcels of public land with historical or conservation value.
1929 – Margaret Bondfield is appointed Minister of Labour. She is the first woman appointed to the Cabinet of the United Kingdom.
1949 – Helen Keller, Dorothy Parker, Danny Kaye, Fredric March, John Garfield, Paul Muni and Edward G. Robinson are named in an FBI report as Communist Party members.
1949 – George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four is published.
1953 – The United States Supreme Court rules in District of Columbia v. John R. Thompson Co. that restaurants in Washington, D.C., cannot refuse to serve black patrons.
1966 – The National Football League and American Football League announced a merger effective in 1970.
1984 – Homosexuality is decriminalized in the Australian state of New South Wales.
1987 – New Zealand's Labour government establishes a national nuclear-free zone under the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act 1987.
1992 – The first World Oceans Day is celebrated, coinciding with the Earth Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.