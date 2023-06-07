Almanac - Wednesday June 7, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 7th of June of 2023,

June 7 is the 158th day of the year

207 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:45 am

and the sun sets today at 8:30:19 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:09:02 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:52 am at 6.36 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:12 am at -1.5 feet

The next high tide at 3:35 pm at 4.79 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:08 pm at 3.2

feet

The Moon is currently 84.5% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 10th of June of 2023 at 12:31 pm

Today is…

World Caring Day

World Food Safety Day

National Oklahoma Day

Boone Day

Global Running Day

June Bug Day

National CAPHPACH Day

National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

National Tailors' Day

Trial Technology Day

VCR Day

Today is also…

Battle of Arica Day in Arica y Parinacota Region, Chile

Flag Day in Peru

Journalist Day in Argentina

Anniversary of the Memorandum of the Slovak Nation in Slovakia

Birthday of Prince Joachim in Denmark

Sette Giugno in Malta

Union Dissolution Day, also known as Independence Day of Norway

Tourette Syndrome Awareness Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You get to share birthday cake with…

1778 – Beau Brummell, English cricketer and fashion designer (d. 1840)

1848 – Paul Gauguin, French painter and sculptor (d. 1903)

1896 – Robert S. Mulliken, American physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1986)

1896 – Imre Nagy, Hungarian soldier and politician, 44th Prime Minister of Hungary (d. 1958)

1897 – George Szell, Hungarian-American conductor and composer (d. 1970)

1909 – Peter W. Rodino, American lawyer, and politician (d. 2005)

1909 – Jessica Tandy, English-American actress (d. 1994)

1917 – Gwendolyn Brooks, American poet (d. 2000)

1917 – Dean Martin, American singer, actor, and producer (d. 1995)

1935 – Harry Crews, American novelist, playwright, short story writer, and essayist (d. 2012)

1940 – Tom Jones, Welsh singer and actor

1944 – Clarence White, American guitarist and singer (d. 1973)

1952 – Liam Neeson, Irish-American actor

1952 – Orhan Pamuk, Turkish-American novelist, screenwriter, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1954 – Louise Erdrich, American novelist and poet

1958 – Prince, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor (d. 2016)

1959 – Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States, 50th Governor of Indiana

1967 – Dave Navarro, American musician

1978 – Bill Hader, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter

1981 – Anna Kournikova, Russian tennis player

1988 – Michael Cera, Canadian actor and musician

…and on this day in history…

1862 – The United States and the United Kingdom agree in the Lyons–Seward Treaty to suppress the African slave trade.

1892 – Homer Plessy is arrested for refusing to leave his seat in the "whites-only" car of a train; he lost the resulting court case, Plessy v. Ferguson.

1899 – American Temperance crusader Carrie Nation begins her campaign of vandalizing alcohol-serving establishments by destroying the inventory in a saloon in Kiowa, Kansas.

1955 – Lux Radio Theatre signs off the air permanently. The show launched in New York in 1934, and featured radio adaptations of Broadway shows and popular films.

1975 – Sony launches Betamax, the first videocassette recorder format.

1977 – Five hundred million people watch the high day of the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II begin on television.

1982 – Priscilla Presley opens Graceland to the public; the bathroom where Elvis Presley died five years earlier is kept off-limits.

1991 – Mount Pinatubo erupts, generating an ash column 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) high.