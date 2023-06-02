Almanac - Friday June 2, 2023

Today is Friday the 2nd of June of 2023,

June 2 is the 153rd day of the year

212 days remain until the end of the year.

19 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:49:01 am

and sunset will be at 8:27:23 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 38 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:08:12 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.

The first low tide was at 4:24 am at -0.59 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:14 am at 4.32 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:48 pm at 2.61 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:53 pm at 6.36 feet

The Moon is 96.7% visible

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous

We can call it a Full Moon tomorrow at 8:42 pm

For some Native Americans, this month’s Moon was called the Strawberry Moon as it was a time for strawberries to ripen.

It was known as the Full Rose Moon in Europe and also the Honey Moon.

Today is….

American Indian Citizenship Day

Hug an Atheist Day

I Love My Dentist Day

National Bubba Day

National Doughnut Day

National Gun Violence Awareness Day

National Leave the Office Early Day

National Rocky Road Day

National Rotisserie Chicken Day

Yell "Fudge" at the Cobras in North America Day

Today is also…

Children's Day in North Korea

Civil Aviation Day in Azerbaijan

Coronation of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, also Social Forestry Day in Bhutan

Day of Hristo Botev in Bulgaria

Decoration Day in Canada

Festa della Repubblica in Italy

International Sex Workers Day

Telangana Day in Telangana state, India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1731 – Martha Washington, First Lady of the United States (d. 1802)

1740 – Marquis de Sade, French philosopher and politician (d. 1814)

1840 – Thomas Hardy, English novelist and poet (d. 1928)

1857 – Edward Elgar, English composer and educator (d. 1934)

1904 – Johnny Weissmuller, Hungarian-American swimmer and actor (d. 1984)

1907 – Dorothy West, American journalist and author (d. 1998)

1913 – Barbara Pym, English author (d. 1980)

1933 – Lew "Sneaky Pete" Robinson, drag racer (d. 1971)

1937 – Sally Kellerman, American actress (d. 2022)

1941 – Stacy Keach, American actor

1941 – Charlie Watts, English drummer, songwriter, and producer (d. 2021)

1944 – Robert Elliott, American actor (d. 2004)

1944 – Marvin Hamlisch, American composer and conductor (d. 2012)

1948 – Jerry Mathers, American actor

1953 – Cornel West, American philosopher, author, and academic

1959 – Lydia Lunch, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1972 – Wayne Brady, American actor, comedian, game show host, and singer

1988 – Awkwafina, American actress, rapper, and comedian

…and on this day in history…

455 – Sack of Rome: Vandals enter Rome, and plunder the city for two weeks

1835 – P. T. Barnum and his circus start their first tour of the United States.

1896 – Guglielmo Marconi applies for a patent for his wireless telegraph.

1924 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs the Indian Citizenship Act into law, granting citizenship to all Native Americans born within the territorial limits of the United States.

1953 – The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey becomes the first British coronation[7] and one of the first major international events to be televised.

2022 – Following a request from Ankara, the United Nations officially changed the name of the Republic of Turkey in the organization from what was previously known as "Turkey" to "Türkiye."