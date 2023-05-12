Almanac - Friday May 12, 2023

Today is Friday, the 12th of May of 2023,

May 12 is the 132nd day of the year

233 days remain until the end of the year.

40 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:02:19 am

and the sun will set this evening at 8:11:00 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 8 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.3°F.

The first high tide was at 4:13 am at 5.09 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:30 am at -0.55 feet

The next high tide at 6:51 pm at 4.85 feet

and the final low tide in the next 24 hours at Ocean Beach will be early tomorrow morning at 12:22 am at 2.59 feet

The Moon is currently 51% visible

It’s the Third Quarter moon

Today is…

Fintastic Friday: Giving Sharks a Voice

International Awareness Day

International Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) Day

International Nurses Day

Limerick Day

Military Spouse Appreciation Day

National Fibromyalgia (fie·broe·mie·AL·juh) Awareness Day

National Nutty Fudge Day

National Odometer Day

National Public Gardens Day

Provider Appreciation Day

Shades Day

National Sapphire Segulah Day, a day of gratitude for single parents of special needs children

National Limerick Day

National Military Spouse Appreciation Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share ice cream and cake with…

1812 – Edward Lear, English poet and illustrator (d. 1888)

1820 – Florence Nightingale, Italian-English nurse, social reformer, and statistician (d. 1910)

1842 – Jules Massenet, French composer (d. 1912)

1845 – Gabriel Fauré, French pianist, composer, and educator (d. 1924)

1850 – Henry Cabot Lodge, American historian and politician (d. 1924)

1889 – Otto Frank, German-Swiss businessman and Holocaust survivor; father of diarist Anne Frank (d. 1980)

1907 – Katharine Hepburn, American actress (d. 2003)

1914 – Howard K. Smith, American journalist and actor (d. 2002)

1918 – Mary Kay Ash, American businesswoman, founded Mary Kay Cosmetics (d. 2001)

1918 – Julius Rosenberg, American accused of being a spy (d. 1953)

1921 – Farley Mowat, Canadian environmentalist and author (d. 2014)

1925 – Yogi Berra, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 2015)

1928 – Burt Bacharach, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 2023)

1929 – Sam Nujoma, Namibian politician, first President of Namibia

1937 – George Carlin, American comedian, actor, and author (d. 2008)

1939 – Ron Ziegler, American politician, White House Press Secretary (d. 2003)

1942 – Ian Dury, English singer-songwriter (d. 2000)

1948 – Steve Winwood, English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist

1950 – Billy Squier, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1962 – Emilio Estevez, American actor

1966 – Stephen Baldwin, American actor

1966 – Bebel Gilberto, American-Brazilian singer-songwriter

1980 – Rishi Sunak, English politician

…And On This Day in History….

1846 – The Donner Party of pioneers departs Independence, Missouri for California, on what will become a year-long journey of hardship and cannibalism.

1933 – President Roosevelt signs legislation creating the Federal Emergency Relief Administration, the predecessor of

the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

1937 – The Duke and Duchess of York are crowned as King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Westminster Abbey.

2002 – Former US President Jimmy Carter arrives in Cuba for a five-day visit with Fidel Castro, becoming the first President of the United States, in or out of office, to visit the island since the Cuban Revolution.

